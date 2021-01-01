|
Robert Gamez
Full Name
GAM-ez
Pronunciation
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
July 21, 1968
Birthday
53
AGE
Las Vegas, Nevada
Birthplace
Orlando, Florida
Residence
Wife: Denise
Family
University of Arizona
College
1989
Turned Pro
$8,798,709
Career Earnings
Orlando, FL, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (3)
International Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Made two of three PGA TOUR cuts. Missed both of his cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2012 Season
Made the cut in four of eight starts during the season, finishing No. 244 on the FedExCup points list.
2011 Season
For just the second time since 1999, failed to record a top-25 PGA TOUR finish. Made nine TOUR starts, with three made cuts.
2010 Season
2009 Season
Missed the cut in all 11 PGA TOUR starts.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 26 starts on the PGA TOUR. Finished 190th on the PGA TOUR money list.
2007 Season
Finished just outside the top 125 (132nd) on the money list. Posted only one top-10 in 2007.
2006 Season
Finished out of the top 150 (No. 151) on the money list and did not post a top-10 for the first time since the 2001 season. He added five more top-25s along the way.
2005 Season
Went over the $1-million mark in earnings for just the second time in his TOUR career after ending a victory drought of 15 years and six months, the longest time between victories in PGA TOUR history (Butch Baird held the old mark, winning the 1976 San Antonio Texas Open 15 years, 5 months and 10 days after winning the 1961 Waco Turner Open).
2004 Season
2003 Season
Comeback from 1998 car accident complete after a career-best $1,519,804 in earnings. Finished 43rd on the money list for best finish since rookie season in 1990 when he finished 27th.
2002 Season
After missing qualifying for TOUR by one stroke at Q-School in fall of 2001, regained card by finishing in the top 125 (85th) for the first time since 1997.
1999 Season
In addition to 19 PGA TOUR events, played in six events on the Korn Ferry Tour.
1998 Season
Injuries suffered in car accident at 1998 Kemper Open kept him out of action for more than a month as he fell from 85th to 195th on TOUR money list. Did not post a top-10 for first time in career, dating back to rookie season of 1990.
1997 Season
Posted three top-10s.
1996 Season
1994 Season
1993 Season
1992 Season
1991 Season
1990 Season
Two wins and $461,407 in earnings led to PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors.
1989 Season
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE