Robert Gamez
Robert Gamez

Robert Gamez

United States
on
off
Metric
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
53
AGE
1989
Turned Pro
University of Arizona
College
Las Vegas, Nevada
Birthplace
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
53
AGE
1989
Turned Pro
University of Arizona
College
Las Vegas, Nevada
Birthplace
Robert Gamez
Robert Gamez
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Robert Gamez

Full Name

GAM-ez

Pronunciation

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

July 21, 1968

Birthday

53

AGE

Las Vegas, Nevada

Birthplace

Orlando, Florida

Residence

Wife: Denise

Family

University of Arizona

College

1989

Turned Pro

$8,798,709

Career Earnings

Orlando, FL, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR Champions: Past Champion/Veteran Member

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 1990

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

  • 1990 Northern Telecom Tucson Open, Nestle Invitational
  • 2005 Valero Texas Open

International Victories (1)

  • 1994 Casio World Open [Jpn]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

  • 1993 Lost to Fred Couples, Honda Classic

National Teams

  • 1989 Walker Cup

Personal

  • Annual charity tournament in Orlando, Fla., benefits Team Gamez Foundation.
  • Brother, Randy, was caddie for the first two victories of career.
  • Drove home from Tampa to Orlando area after second round of Chrysler Championship on October 31, 2003 to pass out candy to more than 500 trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

Special Interests

  • Music, movies, going to Disney theme parks

Career Highlights

2013 Season

Made two of three PGA TOUR cuts. Missed both of his cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2012 Season

Made the cut in four of eight starts during the season, finishing No. 244 on the FedExCup points list.

2011 Season

For just the second time since 1999, failed to record a top-25 PGA TOUR finish. Made nine TOUR starts, with three made cuts.

2010 Season

  • Reno-Tahoe Open: Made first cut on the PGA TOUR since the 2008 Children's Miracle Network Classic when he played on the weekend at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Finished T5 in Reno, his best TOUR performance since a T3 at the 2007 Children's Miracle Network Classic.

2009 Season

Missed the cut in all 11 PGA TOUR starts.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 26 starts on the PGA TOUR. Finished 190th on the PGA TOUR money list.

  • Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Season-best finish was T16 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

2007 Season

Finished just outside the top 125 (132nd) on the money list. Posted only one top-10 in 2007.

  • AT&T Classic: Only top-ten came in his 15th start, a T9 at the 2007 AT&T Classic at TPC Sugarloaf.

2006 Season

Finished out of the top 150 (No. 151) on the money list and did not post a top-10 for the first time since the 2001 season. He added five more top-25s along the way.

  • Mercedes Championships: Best effort of the season, a T17, came in his first start at the Mercedes Championships.

2005 Season

Went over the $1-million mark in earnings for just the second time in his TOUR career after ending a victory drought of 15 years and six months, the longest time between victories in PGA TOUR history (Butch Baird held the old mark, winning the 1976 San Antonio Texas Open 15 years, 5 months and 10 days after winning the 1961 Waco Turner Open).

  • Valero Texas Open: Claimed his third career victory at the Valero Texas Open and first since the 1990 Nestle Invitational, a span of 394 starts.

2004 Season

  • PGA Championship: Posted an ace during the second round of the PGA Championship with a 5-iron from 228 yards on the par-3 17th hole at Whistling Straits.
  • Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Set the course record at Indian Wells CC in the third round of the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic with a 12-under 60.

2003 Season

Comeback from 1998 car accident complete after a career-best $1,519,804 in earnings. Finished 43rd on the money list for best finish since rookie season in 1990 when he finished 27th.

  • Wachovia Championship: Finished T2 at the Wachovia Championship, two strokes behind David Toms.
  • Phoenix Open: T3 at the Phoenix Open.

2002 Season

After missing qualifying for TOUR by one stroke at Q-School in fall of 2001, regained card by finishing in the top 125 (85th) for the first time since 1997.

  • John Deere Classic: Placed second at the John Deere Classic.
  • B.C. Open: T3 at B.C. Open, two shots behind champion Spike McRoy, was best finish since T2 at 1997 Quad City Classic.
  • Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Earned his first top-10 since a T5 at the 1997 B.C. Open with a T7 at the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic, a span of 96 starts between top-10s. Entered the week as the seventh alternate.

1999 Season

In addition to 19 PGA TOUR events, played in six events on the Korn Ferry Tour.

1998 Season

Injuries suffered in car accident at 1998 Kemper Open kept him out of action for more than a month as he fell from 85th to 195th on TOUR money list. Did not post a top-10 for first time in career, dating back to rookie season of 1990.

1997 Season

Posted three top-10s.

  • B.C. Open: T5 at B.C. Open.
  • Quad City Classic: T2 at Quad City Classic.
  • Honda Classic: T5 at The Honda Classic.

1996 Season

  • Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: Best finish a solo third at Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic.

1994 Season

  • Las Vegas Invitational: Runner-up at Las Vegas Invitational to Bruce Lietzke, one of a career-best five top-10 finishes on the season.
  • Casio World Open: Defeated Scott Hoch by four strokes for lone international victory at Casio World Open in Japan.

1993 Season

  • Honda Classic: Lost playoff to Fred Couples at The Honda Classic.

1992 Season

  • Federal Express St. Jude Classic: Runner-up at FedEx St. Jude Classic to Jay Haas.

1991 Season

  • Buick Southern Open: Was runner-up at Southern Open.
  • Greater Milwaukee Open: Finished runner-up at Greater Milwaukee Open, after opening-round 61 at Tuckaway CC.

1990 Season

Two wins and $461,407 in earnings led to PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors.

  • Nestle Invitational: Holed 7-iron shot from 176 yards for eagle-2 on 72nd hole of Nestle Invitational for one-stroke victory over Greg Norman.
  • Northern Telecom Tucson Open: Won his first official start on PGA TOUR, capturing Northern Telecom Tucson Open by four strokes over Mark Calcavecchia.

1989 Season

  • Porter Cup: Winner of 1989 Porter Cup.

Amateur Highlights

  • Winner of 1989 Fred Haskins and Jack Nicklaus Awards as collegiate player of the year

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 1989