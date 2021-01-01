JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (5)
- 1990 Greater Milwaukee Open
- 1993 Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic, THE TOUR Championship
- 1995 KMart Greater Greensboro Open, FedEx St. Jude Classic
Additional Victories (2)
-
1983 Indiana Open
-
1985 Magnolia State Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-1)
-
1990 Defeated Ed Dougherty, Billy Mayfair, Greater Milwaukee Open
-
1991 Lost to Davis Love III, Tom Purtzer, NEC World Series of Golf
Personal
- Gallagher family was selected as the National Golf Month Family for 1995 by PGA of America.
- Father Jim is a PGA Professional in Marion, Ind.
- Wife Cissye is a former LPGA member and sister Jackie Gallagher-Smith and brother Jeff were both touring professionals. Jeff often serves as his brother's caddy.
- His daughter Mary Langdon was the winner of the 2010 Mississippi State Amateur and was a member of the Mississippi State women's golf team. Helped the squad earn its first NCAA Championship appearance in 2013.
- Another daughter, Kathleen, won the Mississippi Women's Golf Association state amateur title in 2013 and lost in the final to her sister in 2014.
- Is part-owner of Gallagher-Meeks Cotton Co. in Greenwood, Miss.
- Previously served a stint as a golf commentator for USA Network and CNBC.
- Some of his favorite TV shows are "CSI: Miami," "Dirty Jobs," "Swamp People," "Deadliest Catch" and "Storm Chasers." Favorite movies are "The Rookie," "Remember the Titans" and the first two in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series. Favorite meal is a ribeye steak, a sweet potato, Caesar salad and cherry pie Ã la mode. His favorite team as a kid was the Chicago Bears.
- Enjoys following college basketball and SEC football.
- First job was a caddie position at Meshingomesia CC in Marion, Ind.
- Most memorable vacation was going to his parents' 50th wedding anniversary.
- Says his most memorable shot was his eagle-2 at No. 17 at Castle Pines at The International.
- If he's not playing golf, he enjoys hunting, raising his four kids and being involved in their activities.
- Cell phone ring is "Rocky Top."
- Would love to trade places for a day with Bill Gates.
Special Interests
- Hunting, coaching and watching his children play sports
Career Highlights
2014 Season
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: In 12 starts, his best finish was a T36 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in August.
2013 Season
Season resume included 19 starts, with a pair of top-10 finishes.
-
Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Was on the leaderboard for most of the Greater Hickory Kia Classic but fell back into a T9 after a final-round 70 at Rock Barn.
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Made one start on the PGA TOUR, at the Sanderson Farms Championship (missed cut).
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Was T14 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf with partner Scott Hoch.
-
Toshiba Classic: Was a contender throughout the Toshiba Classic in March but shot a 3-over 39 on his final nine holes to fall into a T8 at Newport Beach CC.
2012 Season
Made 20 starts, with his best showing a T17.
-
Boeing Classic: T21 at the Boeing Classic.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: T21 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf (with partner John Huston).
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: T17 in his home state of Mississippi at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
2011 Season
Among the top 10 twice in 17 starts during his rookie season.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Rallied from an opening-round 74 (tied for 57th) with scores of 66-65 on the weekend to finish T4 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Posted his initial top-10 finish when he fired three successive rounds in the 60s to finish T8 at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Made his Champions Tour debut at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic and finished T45 at Fallen Oak.
2010 Season
Played sparingly on the PGA TOUR and Nationwide Tour, making one cut on each Tour in three and four starts, respectively.
2009 Season
Missed cut in two starts on PGA TOUR but made two cuts in eight starts on Nationwide Tour.
-
Viking Classic: Received sponsor invite to Viking Classic in home state of Mississippi but never got to play as event was canceled when poor weather made Annandale Golf Club unplayable.
2008 Season
Made one cut in seven PGA TOUR starts, and missed the cut in three Nationwide Tour starts.
-
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Had a 76th-place finish at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.
2007 Season
Played in nine TOUR events and five Nationwide Tour events.
-
Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro: Had a season-best T59 finish at the Ginn Sur Mer Classic.
-
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Best finish on the Nationwide Tour was T55 at the Knoxville Open.
2004 Season
-
B.C. Open: Finished T10 at the B.C. Open, his first top-10 since a T5 at the 2002 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic.
1995 Season
Second $1-million season of his career, when he won twice.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Shot second-round 62 to take lead for good at FedEx St. Jude Classic.
-
KMart Greater Greensboro Open: Stood in 10th place, seven strokes behind leader Jeff Sluman, entering final round of Kmart Greater Greensboro Open. Shot final-round 66 for one-stroke victory.
1994 Season
-
The Presidents Cup: Represented United States at inaugural Presidents Cup, where his record was 3-1.
1993 Season
First $1 million season of his career.
-
THE TOUR Championship: Won the THE TOUR Championship. Opened THE TOUR Championship at Olympic Club with course-record 63 en route to one-stroke victory over Greg Norman and David Frost.
-
Ryder Cup Matches: Playing on the Ryder Cup team, he defeated Seve Ballesteros, 3 and 2, to seal U.S. victory.
-
Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic: Final-round 65 at Anheuser-Busch was good for two-stroke victory over Chip Beck and helped earn spot on first Ryder Cup team.
1990 Season
-
Greater Milwaukee Open: First TOUR victory came at Greater Milwaukee Open, where he defeated Ed Dougherty and Billy Mayfair on first playoff hole.
1985 Season
Leading money winner on Tournament Players Series.