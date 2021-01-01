×
Bob Friend
Bob Friend

Bob Friend

United States
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
57
AGE
1987
Turned Pro
Louisiana State University
College
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
57
AGE
1987
Turned Pro
Louisiana State University
College
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Birthplace
Bob Friend
Bob Friend
United StatesUnited States
Bob Friend

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

December 05, 1963

Birthday

57

AGE

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Birthplace

Birthplace

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Residence

Residence

Wife, Leslie; Charles Workman (9/18/95), Mary Elizabeth (11/3/97), Robert Andrew (11/12/99)

Family

Family

Louisiana State University

College

College

1987

Turned Pro

$1,444,941

Career Earnings

Pittsburgh, PA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 1990

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 1991 Ben Hogan Ft. Wayne Open

International Victories (1)

  • 1998 Panama Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

  • 1998 Lost to Billy Andrade, Bell Canadian Open

Personal

  • Worked as club professional at Inverness CC before returning to competitive golf in 1997.
  • Son of former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bob Friend.
  • College teammate of former TOUR player Emlyn Aubrey.
  • Analyst for PGA TOUR Network on Sirius/XM radio.
  • Director of Operations at Pikewood National GC in Morgantown, W. Va.
  • Member of Korn Ferry Tour in 1990-91, 1993-95, 1997 and 2001-03. Member of PGA TOUR in 1992-93 and 1998-2000.

Special Interests

  • Family, reading

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Playing on a sponsor exemption, used a final-round 69 to move into a T8 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, his career-best effort on the Champions Tour.

2014 Season

Made four starts on the Champions Tour, finishing T33, T43, T45, T55 in his debut season.

2003 Season

Played in 25 Korn Ferry Tour events, making four cuts.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Best finish was a T10 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Recorded four under-par rounds at Crestview CC, including a third-round, 9-under 63.

2002 Season

Finished No. 75 on the final money list on the 2002 Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in 12 of 21 events, with five top-25 finishes.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Finished T12 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
  • Dayton Open: Finished T14 at the Dayton Open.
  • Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Finished T12 at the Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort.
  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Notched his only top-10 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic. Posted rounds of 68-70-70-72 to finish 4-under-par 280, collecting a season-best $14,085.
  • SAS Carolina Classic: Finished T15 at the SAS Carolina Classic.
  • Buick Invitational: Missed the cut at the Buick Invitational in his only appearance on the 2002 PGA TOUR.

2001 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 24 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2001 with four top-25 finishes.

  • BUY.COM Steamtown Classic: Had his best showing of the year in his home state at the Steamtown Classic in Scranton, Pa. Posted rounds of 70-70-67-71 to T9.

2000 Season

Had his second-best season on the PGA TOUR but just missed keeping his card by finishing No. 162 on the money list.

1999 Season

Played in 38 PGA TOUR events with two top-25 finishes.

1998 Season

  • Bell Canadian Open: All three career top-10 PGA TOUR finishes came in most lucrative year when he posted a career-best, second-place finish at the Bell Canadian Open after losing in a playoff to Billy Andrade.
  • GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: T6 at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic.
  • Honda Classic: T7 at the Honda Classic.
  • Panama Open: Lone international victory came at the 1998 Panama Open.

1997 Season

Finished inside the top 50 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list in five of his eight seasons. Had three top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Fired final-round 63 on last day of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn exempt status.
  • NIKE Shreveport Open: T3 at the Shreveport Open.

1994 Season

Had 10 top-25 finishes. The best were two third-place showings.

  • NIKE Panama City Beach Classic: Finished third at the Panama City Beach Classic.
  • NIKE Monterrey Open: Finished third at the Monterrey Open.

1993 Season

Had three top-ten's in 1993.

  • NIKE Tri-Cities Open: T3 at the Tri-Cities Open.
  • NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic: Finished second at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, where he lost to Jim Furyk in a playoff.

1991 Season

  • Ben Hogan Ft. Wayne Open: Earned his first victory at the 1991 Fort Wayne Open.

1990 Season

  • Ben Hogan El Paso Open: Ended the season with his first second-place finish, at the El Paso Open, two strokes back of Mike Springer.

1989 Season

Split his time between the Southern Africa Tour and the Canadian Tour.

1988 Season

Played his first season on the Southern Africa Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Winner of 1985 Pennsylvania State Amateur.
  • Won three tournaments in 1986, including the Northeast Amateur, Monroe Amateur and Mid-Atlantic Amateur.