|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Bob Friend
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
December 05, 1963
Birthday
57
AGE
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Birthplace
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Residence
Wife, Leslie; Charles Workman (9/18/95), Mary Elizabeth (11/3/97), Robert Andrew (11/12/99)
Family
Louisiana State University
College
1987
Turned Pro
$1,444,941
Career Earnings
Pittsburgh, PA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
2014 Season
Made four starts on the Champions Tour, finishing T33, T43, T45, T55 in his debut season.
2003 Season
Played in 25 Korn Ferry Tour events, making four cuts.
2002 Season
Finished No. 75 on the final money list on the 2002 Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in 12 of 21 events, with five top-25 finishes.
2001 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 24 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2001 with four top-25 finishes.
2000 Season
Had his second-best season on the PGA TOUR but just missed keeping his card by finishing No. 162 on the money list.
1999 Season
Played in 38 PGA TOUR events with two top-25 finishes.
1998 Season
1997 Season
Finished inside the top 50 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list in five of his eight seasons. Had three top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour.
1994 Season
Had 10 top-25 finishes. The best were two third-place showings.
1993 Season
Had three top-ten's in 1993.
1991 Season
1990 Season
1989 Season
Split his time between the Southern Africa Tour and the Canadian Tour.
1988 Season
Played his first season on the Southern Africa Tour.
Amateur Highlights