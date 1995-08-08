|
Robin Freeman
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
May 07, 1959
Birthday
62
AGE
St. Charles, Missouri
Birthplace
Coronado, California
Residence
Chase Kiner (6/20/93), Kyle Scott (8/8/95)
Family
University of Central Oklahoma
College
1983
Turned Pro
$2,830,672
Career Earnings
Coronado, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (2-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
2011 Season
On the Champions Tour, made two starts.
2010 Season
Played in nine Champions Tour events. Made four starts on the PGA TOUR and made two cuts.
2009 Season
Split his time between the Korn Ferry Tour (eight starts) and the Champions Tour (three starts). Made just two cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, and both came in his first two starts.
2004 Season
1998 Season
Among his 13 career top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour, seven came during the 1998 season. Finished a career-high second on the money list.
1995 Season
Enjoyed his best season on the PGA TOUR money list with a 68th place finish.
1994 Season
Posted career-best numbers in top-10 finishes (three), top-25 finishes (7) and made cuts (20).
1993 Season
Low medalist at Q-School for the second time in his career.
1988 Season