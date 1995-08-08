×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Robin Freeman
Robin Freeman

Robin Freeman

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
62
AGE
1983
Turned Pro
University of Central Oklahoma
College
St. Charles, Missouri
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
62
AGE
1983
Turned Pro
University of Central Oklahoma
College
St. Charles, Missouri
Birthplace
--
FEDEXCUP Rank (2015)
OWGR--
OWGR
81.240
Scoring Average (2015)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Robin Freeman
Robin Freeman
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Robin Freeman

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

May 07, 1959

Birthday

62

AGE

St. Charles, Missouri

Birthplace

Coronado, California

Residence

Chase Kiner (6/20/93), Kyle Scott (8/8/95)

Family

University of Central Oklahoma

College

1983

Turned Pro

$2,830,672

Career Earnings

Coronado, CA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2009

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 1998 NIKE Knoxville Open, NIKE San Jose Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (2-0)

  • 1998 Defeated Ryan Howison, NIKE Knoxville Open
  • 1998 Defeated Sean Murphy, Tom Scherrer, NIKE San Jose Open

Personal

  • Worked as a club professional for five years at Oak Tree and PGA West.
  • Younger brother Jeff has made 17 career starts on the PGA TOUR and was a member of the Korn Ferry Tour in 1994 and 2001-06.
  • Took up golf at the age of 14 after a fractured leg kept him from participating in other sports.

Special Interests

  • Playing guitar, snow skiing, fast cars

Career Highlights

2012 Season

  • True South Classic: Missed the cut at the True South Classic in his only PGA TOUR start. Also played on the Champions Tour.

2011 Season

On the Champions Tour, made two starts.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz., and finished T9 before eventually claiming the 10th position after making a bogey on the third playoff hole.
  • Viking Classic: Made one start on the PGA TOUR, missing the cut at the Viking Classic.
  • Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: His best finish on the Champion's Tour was a T23 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

2010 Season

Played in nine Champions Tour events. Made four starts on the PGA TOUR and made two cuts.

  • Reno-Tahoe Open: Was the only player over 50 to make the cut at the Reno-Tahoe Open and eventually finished T67, his best finish in four PGA TOUR starts.
  • Senior PGA Championship: Shared the first-round lead at the Senior PGA Championship in May following a 6-under-par 66 and eventually finished T8 in the Champion Tour's first major championship, marking his only top-10 finish in nine starts during the season.
  • Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Was T12 after open qualifying at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
  • Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished 74th at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2009 Season

Split his time between the Korn Ferry Tour (eight starts) and the Champions Tour (three starts). Made just two cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, and both came in his first two starts.

  • U.S. Senior Open Championship: Made debut on the Champions Tour, with a best finish of T8 at the U.S. Senior Open.
  • Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Made his first PGA TOUR cut in four years with a T69 at the Puerto Rico Open, dating to the 2005 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2004 Season

  • B.C. Open: Last top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR came at the B.C. Open, where he finished T3.

1998 Season

Among his 13 career top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour, seven came during the 1998 season. Finished a career-high second on the money list.

  • NIKE San Jose Open: Won the San Jose Open.
  • NIKE Knoxville Open: Won the Knoxville Open.

1995 Season

Enjoyed his best season on the PGA TOUR money list with a 68th place finish.

  • GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Among his 12 career top-10s on the PGA TOUR, posted his career-best finish that season with a T2 at the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic.

1994 Season

Posted career-best numbers in top-10 finishes (three), top-25 finishes (7) and made cuts (20).

1993 Season

Low medalist at Q-School for the second time in his career.

1988 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned individual medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, the first of his six successful trips through Q-School.