JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Champions: 2008

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

1985 Lite Quad Cities Open

Shearson Lehman Hutton Open 1992 Buick Open

Buick Open 2002 SEI Pennsylvania Classic

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (3)

2009 AT&T Champions Classic

Regions Charity Classic 2012 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Additional Victories (1)

1992 JCPenney Classic [with Dottie Mochrie]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

Defeated Steve Elkington, Brad Faxon, Buick Open 1997 Lost to David Duval, Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)

2009 Defeated Don Pooley, AT&T Champions Classic

Personal

Grew up in San Francisco Bay area.

Learned game at Los Altos G&CC.

Took six weeks off during 1995 season to coach son's Little League team.

Special Interests

All sports, the arts, church activities, Truth for Life

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Made 17 starts in his 12th season on PGA TOUR Champions and marked a season-best T22 finish at the Regions Tradition. Finished No. 81 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

2017 Season

A three-time PGA TOUR Champions winner, he played in just 11 events, the fewest since 2008 when he played just eight.

His best finish was a T30 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with Mike Reid. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished T34 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

2016 Season

Missed the first couple months of his 2016 campaign while recovering from off-season right shoulder surgery for a rotator cuff tear and a bicep tendon reattachment.

In all, played in 15 events with his best showing a T22 in his final start of the campaign at the SAS Championship in North Carolina. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Made his first start in March at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic.

2015 Season

Played in just 17 events and none after the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach due to a right-shoulder injury which he suffered in a fall at home. Underwent surgery in November to repair a rotator cuff tear as well as having a bicep reattachment.

Added a second ace in September when he drained a 3-iron from 217 yards on the 15th hole at Poppy Hills in the second round of the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Insperity Invitational: Made his first career Champions Tour ace when he holed a 3-iron from 209 yards on the 8th hole at the Woodlands CC's Tournament course during the Insperity Invitational. Hole-in-one was the third in tournament history.

2014 Season

After a pair of successive seasons finishing in the top 30, fell all the way to 58th on the money list and failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time in his seven-year Champions Tour career. Saw his putts per round average drop from 45th in 2013 to 73rd.

The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: T16 at The Senior Open Championship in Wales.

T16 at The Senior Open Championship in Wales. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: His best effort came in the year's first event in Hawaii. Was second after an opening-round 64 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai but struggled with a second-round 73 which eventually led to a T12 finish on the Big Island. Had just three other finishes in the top 20.

2013 Season

Registered three top-10 performances, the same number as in 2012, over his 25 starts during the campaign.

Was T8 again in early May when he carded a 69 Sunday at the Insperity Championship at The Woodlands. Toshiba Classic: Early in the season, shot three consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish T8 at the Toshiba Classic.

2012 Season

Bounced back from a sub-par 2011 season by climbing 20 spots on the money list, from 45th to 25th. Helped his cause with a win and two other top-five finishes.

Final-round 68 at The Woodlands CC led to a T4 at the Insperity Championship. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Opened the season with a two-stroke victory over Jay Don Blake at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Third career title ended a victory drought of 36 events and came 1 year, 8 months, 6 days after his last triumph at the 2010 Regions Charity Classic. Enjoyed a two-stroke lead after 36 holes, when he posted a 7-under 65 Saturday. His final-round 69 included two key bunker saves on the back nine to preserve the win. Finished the event among the top-10 in Fairways Hit (T4), Greens In Regulation (T1) and Putts Per Round (T7), a first for a player in all three categories since Nick Price did so in winning the 2010 Toshiba Classic.

2011 Season

After two consecutive top-10 finishes on the money list, slumped to 45th on the final earnings chart much of that drop attributed to a sore left hip, which troubled him for much of the season.

Viking Classic: Teed it up at the PGA TOUR's Viking Classic in July, his first start on the TOUR in almost three years, but missed the cut.

Teed it up at the PGA TOUR's Viking Classic in July, his first start on the TOUR in almost three years, but missed the cut. Montreal Championship presented by Desjardins: His lone top-10 finish came in July when three consecutive rounds in the 60s led to a T4 finish at the Montreal Championship.

2010 Season

Moved up two spots from ninth to seventh on the final money chart and surpassed the $1-million mark for the second year in succession while also winning his second career title. Finished T2 in Sub-Par Rounds (46) and T3 in Rounds in the 60s (34). Was also second to Russ Cochran (321) in Total Birdies with 312.

Was also the 36-hole leader at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and held the lead midway through the back nine Sunday before struggling down the stretch with three bogeys in his last five holes to finish T3 in Endicott. Performance at En-Joie was his second straight top-five effort in the Dick's event. Regions Charity Classic: Claimed his second Champions Tour crown in May, a three-stroke victory at the Regions Charity Classic. After an opening-round 68, matched a personal-best with a 10-under-par 62 Saturday, which included a 6-under-par 30 on the back nine. Continued his stellar play on the front nine Sunday, fashioning another 6-under-par 30. Made consecutive birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 to build a five-stroke margin on the field and was never threatened after that despite back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14. His 54-hole total of 20-under-par 196 fell just one stroke shy of the 54-hole scoring record set in 2001 by Hale Irwin.

2009 Season

Was among the top 10 in more than a third of his starts in his first full Champions Tour season and finished ninth on the final money list with over $1.2 million.

Fired three consecutive rounds in the 60s and appeared on the weekend leaderboard at the Boeing Classic, eventually posting a T3 finish near Seattle. AT&T Champions Classic: Highlight of his year came early in the campaign when he won his first Champions Tour event, the AT&T Champions Classic. The victory came in his 12th career start on the circuit. Shot 66 in the final round to come from five strokes back and then defeated Don Pooley with a 10-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole at Valencia CC. Caught a break on the final hole of regulation when his second shot on the par-5 18th drifted right of the green and was barely in-bounds, allowing him to eventually make a crucial par.

2008 Season

Split time between PGA TOUR and Champions Tour, claiming a pair of top-25 finishes in 11 starts on the PGA TOUR and a Champions Tour-best T8 at the AT&T Championship in one of eight starts.

Best effort in eight events in his rookie season came in the last full-field tournament, the AT&T Championship, in San Antonio. Was one stroke off the lead after opening with a 7-under 64 at Oak Hills and eventually T8. 3M Championship: Turned 50 on July 15 and made his Champions Tour debut that week in Minnesota at the 3M Championship. Finished T39 in his first start after posting a final-round 66 at TPC Twin Cities.

2007 Season

Valero Texas Open: Finished T6 at the Valero Texas Open to record his only top-10 finish of the season. It was his first top-10 finish in a TOUR event since finishing T6 at the 2003 Chrysler Championship.

2003 Season

Earned more than $1 million for the second straight season on the strength of four top-10s.

Las Vegas Invitational: Carded 9-under-par 62 at TPC Canyons during the first round of the 2003 Las Vegas Invitational to tie his career low, first posted in the second round of the 1988 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

2002 Season

SEI Pennsylvania Classic: With win at SEI Pennsylvania Classic, earned first TOUR victory since 1992 Buick Open, and more than doubled previous best year on TOUR in earnings with $1,318,570. Span of events between wins was 246 tournaments, or 10 years, one month and six days. One of five players in his 40s to win in 2003. Eagled the 72nd hole to win. Opened with a 73 but secured win by shooting 16-under the rest of the way. A 68 in the second round and a course-record-tying 64 in third round put him in position. Final-round 65 was good enough to finish one stroke ahead of Robert Allenby and Billy Andrade.

2001 Season

Finished strong to slip into the top 125 and maintain exempt status.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Registered largest paycheck of the year in his last outing with a solo fourth in the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, worth $115,200. Started the week 137th in earnings and vaulted to 114th to regain fully-exempt status.

2000 Season

Missed keeping full playing privileges by the narrowest of margin. Finished 128th on money list with 17 cuts made in 27 starts.

Held 125th spot heading into the season's last full-field event at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Missed the cut that week and dropped three spots. Westin Texas Open at LaCantera: Also placed T9 at Westin Texas Open.

Also placed T9 at Westin Texas Open. MCI Classic: Highlight of season was his best finish in three years when he placed T3 at the MCI Classic.

1999 Season

Kemper Open: T10 in the Kemper Open was first top-10 since 1998 Motorola Western Open.

1998 Season

Posted three top-10s to once again finish in top 100 on money list.

1997 Season

Best year without a victory with four top-10s, including a second and a third.

1992 Season

Best season on TOUR when he won the Buick Open and finished second three times on way to 10th-place finish on money list.

PGA Championship: T7 at PGA Championship and THE TOUR Championship that year.

1990 Season

Shearson Lehman Hutton Open: Third victory came at Shearson Lehman Hutton Open, by two over Tommy Armour III.

1987 Season

MCI Long Distance Driving Competition: Winner of the 1987 MCI Long Distance Driving Competition.

1986 Season

Hertz Bay Hill Classic: Won rain-shortened Bay Hill Classic with rounds of 68-67-67--202.

1985 Season

Lite Quad Cities Open: First TOUR victory came at Lite Quad Cities Open.

