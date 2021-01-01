JOINED TOUR
International Victories (1)
2012 SSE Scottish Senior Open
Additional Victories (13)
1982 Swedish Professional Championship
1983 Stiab GP
1984 Swedish International Stroke Play Championship
1984 Gevalia Open
1987 Ebel European Masters Swiss Open
1991 Volvo Open di Firenze
1991 Benson & Hedges Trophy [with Helen Alfredsson]
1992 Credit Lyonnais Cannes Open
1992 Volvo Open di Firenze
1992 Equity and Law Challenge
1994 Moroccan Open
1995 Mercedes German Masters
1997 Open Novotel Perrier [with Michael Jonzon]
Special Interests
- Ice hockey, snooker, all sports
Career Highlights
2013 Season
After starting the campaign as a conditionally-exempt player from the 2012 National Qualifying Tournament, took advantage of open qualifying (three times) and strong tournament play to finish 44th on the money list. Earned $304,935 in his final six events ($50,823 per start) and moved up 56 spots on the money list, from No. 100 prior to his start at the Montreal Championship. Played some of his best golf in the last two months of the season, finishing in the top 10 in four of his final six starts. Also played six events on the European Senior Tour.
Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the National Qualifying Tournament at the TPC Scottsdale in November in an attempt to try to improve his status by gaining one of the five fully-exempt positions. Could not bounce back from an opening-round 74 and eventually finished 12th overall to remain conditionally-exempt.
AT&T Championship: Was among five players tied for the lead after 36 holes at the AT&T Championship in October in San Antonio and remained among the leaders until two bogeys and a double bogey doomed his chances over the final 10 holes. Eventually claimed a T6 showing.
Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Parlayed his SAS Championship showing into a second consecutive top-10 finish in Western North Carolina. Was tied for the first-round lead at Rock Barn before eventually finishing T6 which earned him a berth into the AT&T Championship in San Antonio the following week.
SAS Championship: Started the week as the eighth alternate into the field at the SAS Championship but eventually got into the field. Fired three straight rounds in the 60s that led to a T5 finish near Raleigh which got him into the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn the following week.
Montreal Championship: Enjoyed his top Champions Tour performance when he contended in September at the Montreal Championship, eventually finishing T4. Was on the leaderboard throughout the final round before two late bogeys proved his undoing.
Berenberg Bank Masters: His best finish on the European Senior Tour was a T18 at the Berenberg Masters.
2012 Season
Made three Champions Tour starts. Placed sixth on the European Senior Tour Order of Merit.
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Best effort on the Champions Tour was a T40 at The Senior Open Championship at Turnberry. Earned a conditional exemption for 2013 after prevailing in a three-way playoff with Neal Lancaster and Jeff Freeman for the eighth position. After Freeman was eliminated on the first hole, edged Lancaster with a par on the second extra hole.
Speedy Services Wales Senior Open: T3 at the Speedy Services Wales Senior Open.
ISPS Handa PGA Seniors Championship: Finished T2 at the ISPS Handa PGA Seniors Championship.
SSE Scottish Senior Open: Won the SSE Scottish Senior Open. Edged Philip Golding by a stroke on the Torrance Course at Fairmont St. Andrews.
2011 Season
The Senior Open Championship: Also finished T44 at The Senior Open Championship at Walton Heath.
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Debuted on the Champions Tour at the Senior PGA Championship, missing the cut.
2010 Season
Champions Tour Q-School: Finished T28 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament.