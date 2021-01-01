JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 1986 B.C. Open
- 1994 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic
Additional Victories (2)
-
1982 Western Amateur
-
1994 Northwest Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-4)
-
1991 Lost to Billy Ray Brown, Corey Pavin, Canon Greater Hartford Open
-
1992 Lost to John Cook, Tom Kite, Mark O'Meara, Gene Sauers, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
-
1992 Lost to David Edwards, Memorial Tournament
-
1994 Lost to Steve Lowery, Sprint International
Personal
- Most recently has been involved on the golf-management side of the sport, serving as president of Fehr Sports Management.
- Also spent some time as a player manager with Gaylord Sports Management and as general manager/director of golf at Trilogy GC at Redmond Ridge in the Seattle area.
- His favorite golf courses are Pebble Beach GL, Sahalee CC and Bandon Dunes.
- Heroes are Martin Luther King, Jr., Bono and Mother Teresa.
- His favorite athletes are Rick and Dick Hoyt, the father-son team which competes in marathons and triathlons around the United States.
- Says if he weren't playing golf for a living he would be working to help alleviate global poverty and injustice.
- Was introduced to the game by his father.
- Biggest thrill outside of golf is having opportunities to help others.
Special Interests
- Humanitarian and justice causes
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Played in 12 events through the Career Victory category.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: His best showing came in August when he finished T16 at Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Was T4 after successive rounds of 67 before a final-round 73 dropped him 12 spots.
2012 Season
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: His best showing was a T35 at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn.
-
Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Joined the Champions Tour in September and made his debut at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship, where he finished T59. Made three other starts in his abbreviated season.
2004 Season
-
Scholarship America Showdown: His best showing on the Nationwide Tour prior to 2005 came in 2004 at Scholarship America Showdown in Wisconsin, where he T8.
2000 Season
Left the PGA TOUR full-time after the 2000 season, a year that saw him finish 132nd on the money list.
1994 Season
-
Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: Eight years after his 1886 B.C. Open win, defeated Craig Stadler and Fuzzy Zoeller by two strokes to win the 1994 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic. Had eight runner-up finishes between victories, including four playoff losses.
-
Sprint International: Was runner-up at the 1994 Sprint International.
1992 Season
-
Memorial Tournament: Was runner-up at the 1992 Memorial.
-
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Was runner-up at the 1992 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.
1991 Season
-
Canon Greater Hartford Open: Was runner-up at the 1991 Canon Greater Hartford Open.
1986 Season
-
B.C. Open: First reached PGA TOUR winner's circle at 1986 B.C. Open, with a two-stroke victory over Larry Mize.
1984 Season
-
U.S. Open Championship: Low amateur at 1984 U.S. Open.
-
Masters Tournament: Low amateur at 1984 Masters.
1983 Season
-
Walker Cup: Was a member of 1983 U.S. Walker Cup team.
Amateur Highlights
- Winner 1982 Western Amateur.
- Two-time All-American at Brigham Young.
- Won the 1982 Western Amateur.