Rick Fehr

Full Name

FAIR

Pronunciation

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

August 28, 1962

Birthday

58

AGE

Seattle, Washington

Birthplace

Anthem, Arizona

Residence

Wife, Terri; J.D. (1/26/91), Mitch (10/26/93), Travis (8/19/96)

Family

Brigham Young University (1984, Finance)

College

1984

Turned Pro

$4,216,853

Career Earnings

Bothell, WA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

  • 1986 B.C. Open
  • 1994 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic

Additional Victories (2)

  • 1982 Western Amateur
  • 1994 Northwest Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-4)

  • 1991 Lost to Billy Ray Brown, Corey Pavin, Canon Greater Hartford Open
  • 1992 Lost to John Cook, Tom Kite, Mark O'Meara, Gene Sauers, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
  • 1992 Lost to David Edwards, Memorial Tournament
  • 1994 Lost to Steve Lowery, Sprint International

Personal

  • Most recently has been involved on the golf-management side of the sport, serving as president of Fehr Sports Management.
  • Also spent some time as a player manager with Gaylord Sports Management and as general manager/director of golf at Trilogy GC at Redmond Ridge in the Seattle area.
  • His favorite golf courses are Pebble Beach GL, Sahalee CC and Bandon Dunes.
  • Heroes are Martin Luther King, Jr., Bono and Mother Teresa.
  • His favorite athletes are Rick and Dick Hoyt, the father-son team which competes in marathons and triathlons around the United States.
  • Says if he weren't playing golf for a living he would be working to help alleviate global poverty and injustice.
  • Was introduced to the game by his father.
  • Biggest thrill outside of golf is having opportunities to help others.

Special Interests

  • Humanitarian and justice causes

Career Highlights

2013 Season

Played in 12 events through the Career Victory category.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods Open: His best showing came in August when he finished T16 at Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Was T4 after successive rounds of 67 before a final-round 73 dropped him 12 spots.

2012 Season

  • Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: His best showing was a T35 at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn.
  • Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Joined the Champions Tour in September and made his debut at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship, where he finished T59. Made three other starts in his abbreviated season.

2004 Season

  • Scholarship America Showdown: His best showing on the Nationwide Tour prior to 2005 came in 2004 at Scholarship America Showdown in Wisconsin, where he T8.

2000 Season

Left the PGA TOUR full-time after the 2000 season, a year that saw him finish 132nd on the money list.

1994 Season

  • Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: Eight years after his 1886 B.C. Open win, defeated Craig Stadler and Fuzzy Zoeller by two strokes to win the 1994 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic. Had eight runner-up finishes between victories, including four playoff losses.
  • Sprint International: Was runner-up at the 1994 Sprint International.

1992 Season

  • Memorial Tournament: Was runner-up at the 1992 Memorial.
  • Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Was runner-up at the 1992 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

1991 Season

  • Canon Greater Hartford Open: Was runner-up at the 1991 Canon Greater Hartford Open.

1986 Season

  • B.C. Open: First reached PGA TOUR winner's circle at 1986 B.C. Open, with a two-stroke victory over Larry Mize.

1984 Season

  • U.S. Open Championship: Low amateur at 1984 U.S. Open.
  • Masters Tournament: Low amateur at 1984 Masters.

1983 Season

  • Walker Cup: Was a member of 1983 U.S. Walker Cup team.

Amateur Highlights

  • Winner 1982 Western Amateur.
  • Two-time All-American at Brigham Young.
  • Won the 1982 Western Amateur.