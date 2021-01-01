JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (10)
- 1990 KMart Greater Greensboro Open
- 1991 THE PLAYERS Championship
- 1992 Infiniti Tournament of Champions
- 1994 Buick Southern Open
- 1995 Mercedes Championships, PGA Championship
- 1997 Doral-Ryder Open, THE PLAYERS Championship
- 1998 Buick Challenge
- 1999 Doral-Ryder Open
Additional Victories (10)
-
1980 Australian Amateur
-
1980 New Zealand Amateur
-
1981 Australian Amateur
-
1981 Doug Sanders Junior
-
1992 Australian Open
-
1993 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Raymond Floyd]
-
1995 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Mark Calcavecchia]
-
1996 Honda Invitational [Asia]
-
1997 Diners Club Matches [with Jeff Maggert]
-
1998 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Greg Norman]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (4-4)
-
1992 Defeated Brad Faxon, Infiniti Tournament of Champions
-
1992 Lost to Brad Faxon, Dan Forsman, Buick Open
-
1992 Lost to Nick Price, H.E.B. Texas Open
-
1993 Lost to Rocco Mediate, KMart Greater Greensboro Open
-
1995 Defeated Bruce Lietzke, Mercedes Championships
-
1995 Defeated Colin Montgomerie, PGA Championship
-
1998 Defeated Fred Funk, Buick Challenge
-
2002 Lost to Ernie Els, Thomas Levet, Stuart Appleby, The Open Championship
Personal
- One of his idols growing up was fellow Australian Bruce Devlin, an eight-time winner on the PGA TOUR as well as a former winner on the Champions Tour.
- Enjoys gardening and is also a talented caricaturist.
- In 2003, while rehabbing his shoulder, was a youth instructor at Yeager Elementary School in Houston where his children were students. He helped children struggling with subjects such as math and English.
- Roommate at Houston was Billy Ray Brown, currently a member of Golf Channel's broadcast team on the Champions Tour.
- Has his own show on RFD-TV called The Rural Golfer which made its debut in July, 2014.
Special Interests
- Caricature drawing, fishing, hunting, gardening
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Continued work on his TV show "Secret Golf with Steve Elkington," which was picked up by the CBS Sports Network.
-
Encompass Championship: Played in just five events with his best showing a T21 at the Encompass Championship near Chicago in June
2014 Season
A year after finishing 30th on the final money list, fell 22 places to 52nd. Played in just 14 events, 10 fewer than his initial Champions Tour season. Saw the debut of his own TV show, "The Rural Golfer" on RFD-TV in July.
-
Shaw Charity Classic: Was a T9 at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary in August.
-
3M Championship: Added another T9 in August, at the 3M Championship, after three consecutive rounds in the 60s.
-
Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Posted a T7 finish in the Champions Division at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf in June, with teammate Rocco Mediate.
-
Regions Tradition: Was on the leaderboard through the first 54 holes at the Regions Tradition before a final-round 73 Sunday left him among seven players T9 in Birmingham.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Trailed by two strokes after 36 holes of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, but a final-round 73 dropped him to T14.
2013 Season
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Strung together four top-10 finishes among 24 starts in his rookie Champions Tour season and secured the final spot in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Best effort came during the summer when he carded a 5-under 65 Sunday at the U.S. Senior Open and moved into an eventual T6 at Omaha CC.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Was T10 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
-
Toshiba Classic: Early in the year, closed with 65 at Newport Beach CC to improve to a T8 at the Toshiba Classic.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Was T9 in his Champions Tour debut, the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
2012 Season
Withdrew from both PGA TOUR starts. Missed the cut in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.
-
TPC Stonebrae Championship: Missed the cut.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Withdrew.
-
Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Withdrew.
2011 Season
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Collected only top-10 finish of the season in his 13th start, a T6 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. It was his first top-10 since the 2010 PGA Championship (T5).
2010 Season
Finished No. 92 in the FedExCup standings, with three top-10 finishes and 15 made cuts in 22 starts.
-
PGA Championship: Sixteen years after his 1995 PGA Championship win, finished T5 with Jason Dufner and Dustin Johnson. Remained in the hunt until bogeys on 71st and 72nd holes derailed his chances. Would have been second-oldest major championship winner (47 years, 8 months, 7 days), behind only Julius Boros, who won the 1968 PGA Championship at the age of 48 years, 4 months, 18 days.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Turned in his first top-10 since 2008 with a T7 finish at the Puerto Rico Open.
2009 Season
Made 11 cuts in 23 starts on the PGA TOUR, with a season-best finish was 22nd at John Deere Classic. Finished No. 183 on the money list, his worst finish since being 187th in 2003.
-
Turning Stone Resort Championship: Carded a first round 66 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship en route to second top 10 of the season (T10).
2008 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 25 starts, with nine top-25 finishes. Surpassed $1 million in earnings for the sixth time in his career, finishing the year No. 85 on the money list.
-
Buick Open: Posted his best finish of the year with a T5 at the Buick Open in early July. Was his best finish since a T2 at the 2005 PGA Championship. Credited the solid play to the urging of his 10-year old son and 12-year old daughter, who enjoy watching him play golf.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Finished T10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, his first top-10 in 13 starts at the event.
-
FBR Open: Two weeks later at the FBR Open, turned in three rounds in the 60s to claim a T4 finish at TPC Scottsdale.
-
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Posted a T5 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, equaling his best finish (T5 at 2007 Buick Open) on TOUR since a runner-up showing at the 2005 PGA Championship. Was one of just three players to record all five rounds in the 60s.
2007 Season
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Solid play continued in August as he posted a T6 at the Reno-Tahoe Open four months before his 45th birthday.
-
AT&T Classic: T16 at the AT&T Classic in May.
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: T12 at the PLAYERS Championship.
2006 Season
Made 10 cuts in 17 starts and finished in the top-25 three times.
-
John Deere Classic: Best effort of the season was a T17 at the John Deere Classic.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 20 starts and earned a career-best $1,410,350. Finished 54th on the money list, his best since 35th in 1999.
-
PGA Championship: Contended for his second PGA Championship title, but fell one stroke short of Phil Mickelson. Finished T2 at Baltusrol, moving him into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking which earned him a spot in the NEC Invitational the next week. It was his ninth top-10 out of 50 career major championship appearances.
-
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Finished T5 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, his fourth top-five finish since his last victory on TOUR, the 1999 Doral-Ryder Open.
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: Collected his first top-10 since a T2 at the 2002 Open Championship with a T6 at weather-delayed PLAYERS Championship. Played 30 holes on Monday to complete his third top-10 finish at the event in 16 appearances. Won the event in 1991 and 1997.
2004 Season
Started the year making the cut in all five starts during the eight-week stretch of the West Coast Swing.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Best finish of the season was T18 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
2003 Season
His 14 appearances were least of his career. Finished 187th on money list, lowest since joining the TOUR full-time in 1987.
-
The Open Championship: Withdrew after first-round 86 at The Open Championship, and did not play the remainder of the season.
2002 Season
-
The Open Championship: T2 at The Open Championship, his best finish at a major since third at the 1998 PGA. Closed with rounds of 68-66 to join eventual champion Ernie Els, Stuart Appleby and Thomas Levet in four-hole playoff at 6-under-par 278. Eliminated after missing 6-foot par putt on fourth and final hole of playoff.
2001 Season
Lingering injuries limited effective play early in the year. Was 117th on the money list. Played well late in the season. Had back-to-back T6s.
-
Texas Open at LaCantera: T6 at the Texas Open.
-
Marconi Pennsylvania Classic: T6 at the Marconi Pennsylvania Classic.
2000 Season
Year riddled with injuries and ailments. Made only 17 appearances. Underwent surgery on Aug. 11, three days before the PGA, to repair torn hip and ball socket.
-
The Presidents Cup: A Captain's Pick by Peter Thomson for the International Presidents Cup team.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Withdrew from the U.S. Open.
-
Shell Houston Open: Withdrew from the next week's Shell Houston Open. Withdrawal was second in a row in his adopted hometown.
-
Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Injured wrist in first round of Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic, where he missed cut.
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: Sinus history forced withdrawal from THE PLAYERS.
1999 Season
-
Buick Challenge: Captured ninth TOUR title and second Buick Challenge win in a playoff over Fred Funk.
-
Doral-Ryder Open: Won for third straight year with victory at the Doral-Ryder Open, which included a closing 64 that featured six consecutive birdies.
1997 Season
Reached top 10 again thanks to two more victories.
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: Was dominant at THE PLAYERS with wire-to-wire seven-stroke victory over Scott Hoch. At the time, joined Jack Nicklaus and Fred Couples as only two-time winners of event.
-
Doral-Ryder Open: Trailed David Duval by two strokes entering final round of Doral-Ryder Open before earning two-stroke victory with closing 69.
1995 Season
First top-10 finish on the money list, when he won twice and finished second twice. Won Vardon Trophy with 69.62 scoring average.
-
PGA Championship: Trailed Ernie Els by six strokes entering final round of PGA at Riviera. Shot front-nine 31 on way to final-round 64 to force playoff with Colin Montgomerie. Sank 25-foot putt on first extra hole to win first major title.
-
Mercedes Championships: Opened year with second Mercedes Championships title. Birdied second playoff hole to defeat Bruce Lietzke.
1994 Season
Missed part of season after sinus surgery.
-
Buick Southern Open: Notched a five-stroke victory at Buick Southern Open.
-
PGA Championship: T7 at PGA Championship.
1993 Season
Made all 23 cuts.
-
KMart Greater Greensboro Open: Lost playoff to Rocco Mediate at Kmart Greater Greensboro Open and T3 at Masters.
1992 Season
-
Infiniti Tournament of Champions: Won Infiniti Tournament of Champions in playoff over Brad Faxon, one of six top-three finishes.
1991 Season
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: Outdueled Fuzzy Zoeller to win THE PLAYERS.
1990 Season
-
KMart Greater Greensboro Open: First TOUR victory came at Kmart Greater Greensboro Open, where final-round 66 brought him from seven strokes back.
Amateur Highlights
- Won 1980 Australia-New Zealand Amateur.
- Winner 1981 Australian Amateur and Doug Sanders Junior.
- Two-time All-American at University of Houston, where teammate was Billy Ray Brown.
- Two-time Southwest Conference champion.
- Member of NCAA Championship teams in 1984 and 1985.