Danny Edwards
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
June 14, 1951
Birthday
70
AGE
Ketchikan, Alaska
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Wide, DeeAnn; Dmari (4/5/77), Dillon (11/7/91)
Family
1973
Turned Pro
$2,694,387
Career Earnings
Scottsdale, AZ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (5)
Additional Victories (5)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2011 Season
Did not play an official event.
2010 Season
2009 Season
2008 Season
2007 Season
Had three top-10 finishes in 22 starts.
2006 Season
Was among the top 20 in his first four starts of the season. Started the year as a conditionally-exempt player but found his way into 22 events and managed to place 43rd on the money list, with $416,623, his highest standing ever for a single season and easily his best financial year since turning 50 in 2001. Registered 11 top-25s, more than double his previous-best total in 2002 (five). Best rounds of the year came on consecutive Saturdays during the early Florida swing. Shot second-round 64s at The ACE Group Classic in Naples and also at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am near Tampa.
2005 Season
2003 Season
2002 Season
Started the season as a conditionally-exempt player after finishing 17th at the National Qualifying Tournament.
2001 Season