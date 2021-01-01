×
Danny Edwards
Danny Edwards

Danny Edwards

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
70
AGE
1973
Turned Pro
Ketchikan, Alaska
Birthplace
210
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2019)
$1,624
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
83.25
Scoring Average (2019)

Performance
Danny Edwards
Danny Edwards
United StatesUnited States
Danny Edwards

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

155 lbs

70 kg

Weight

June 14, 1951

Birthday

70

AGE

Ketchikan, Alaska

Birthplace

Scottsdale, Arizona

Residence

Wide, DeeAnn; Dmari (4/5/77), Dillon (11/7/91)

Family

1973

Turned Pro

$2,694,387

Career Earnings

Scottsdale, AZ, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2001

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

  • 1977 Greater Greensboro Open
  • 1980 Walt Disney World National Team Championship
  • 1982 Greater Greensboro Open
  • 1983 Miller High Life QCO
  • 1985 Pensacola Open

Additional Victories (5)

  • 1972 North and South Amateur
  • 1972 Southeastern Amateur
  • 1972 Big Eight Conference Championship
  • 1973 Big Eight Conference Championship
  • 1981 Toshiba Taiheiyo Masters

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

  • 1983 Defeated Morris Hatalsky, Miller High Life QCO

Personal

  • Did not start playing golf until he was 14.
  • Founder and vice chairman of Royal Precision, Inc. and also developed the GreenFix device.
  • Is almost five years older than brother David, who is also on the Champions Tour.

Special Interests

  • Motorcycle riding

Career Highlights

2011 Season

Did not play an official event.

2010 Season

  • Montreal Championship: Played in just two events with best finish a T42 at the Montreal Championship.

2009 Season

  • AT&T Championship: Lone start ended with a 68th-place effort at the AT&T Championship.

2008 Season

  • Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Lone top-25 finish in 13 starts was a T23 at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn.

2007 Season

Had three top-10 finishes in 22 starts.

  • Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: T5 at the Constellation Senior Players Championship.
  • Bank of America Championship: T5 at the Bank of America Championship.

2006 Season

Was among the top 20 in his first four starts of the season. Started the year as a conditionally-exempt player but found his way into 22 events and managed to place 43rd on the money list, with $416,623, his highest standing ever for a single season and easily his best financial year since turning 50 in 2001. Registered 11 top-25s, more than double his previous-best total in 2002 (five). Best rounds of the year came on consecutive Saturdays during the early Florida swing. Shot second-round 64s at The ACE Group Classic in Naples and also at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am near Tampa.

  • Allianz Championship: He and his brother, David both finished in the top-ten again when the pair were T10 at the Allianz Championship in early June.
  • Regions Charity Classic: Best effort of the season was a T6 in early May at the Regions Charity Classic near Birmingham, thanks to rounds of 67-69 at Ross Bridge on the weekend. Made news at the event when he and his brother David (finished third) became the first brother combination to earn top-10s in the same tournament since Lanny and Bobby Wadkins were T7 at the 2002 Siebel Classic in Silicon Valley.
  • Puerto Vallarta Blue Agave Golf Classic: T8 at the Puerto Vallarta Blue Agave Golf Classic in Mexico.

2005 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Earned a conditional exemption for 2006 by finishing 10th at the National Qualifying Tournament in Beaumont, CA. Was in a five-way tie before securing the 10th spot with a birdie on the first playoff hole.
  • SAS Championship: Finished fifth at the SAS Championship after open qualifying to get into the event. $91,200 paycheck was the largest of his pro career.

2003 Season

  • MasterCard Classic: Was T12 at the MasterCard Classic in Mexico after posting rounds of 69 on the first and last day.

2002 Season

Started the season as a conditionally-exempt player after finishing 17th at the National Qualifying Tournament.

  • Audi Senior Classic: Posted the best finish of his Champions Tour career in his first start of the season, a T4 at the Audi Senior Classic in Mexico City. At one point, shared the lead on the back nine before consecutive bogeys ended his chances for victory.

2001 Season

  • SENIOR PGA TOUR Qualifying Tourn Finals: Finished 17th in the fall at the National Q-School and was conditionally exempt until May.
  • AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship: Best effort of the campaign was a solo seventh in late August at the AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship near Toronto.
  • Farmers Charity Classic: Debuted on the Champions Tour in early July at the Farmers Charity Classic and T39 in Grand Rapids, Mich.