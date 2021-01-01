PGA TOUR Victories (3)
- 1969 Azalea Open Invitational, Kemper Open
- 1970 Phoenix Open Invitational
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (11)
- 1986 Vintage Invitational, Johnny Mathis Senior Classic, U.S. Senior Open, Fairfield Barnett Senior Classic
- 1988 GTE Suncoast Classic
- 1990 Bell Atlantic Classic
- 1991 Showdown Classic
- 1992 NYNEX Commemorative, Ameritech Senior Open
- 1993 Ralphs Senior Classic
- 1996 Bell Atlantic Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-3)
-
1968 Lost to Chi Chi Rodriguez, Sahara Invitational
-
1970 Lost to Don January, Greater Jacksonville Open
-
1971 Lost to Tom Weiskopf, Gary Player, Lee Trevino, Kemper Open
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (4-4)
-
1986 Lost to Charles Owens, SENIOR PGA TOUR Roundup
-
1990 Defeated Gary Player, Bell Atlantic Classic
-
1990 Lost to Mike Hill, Fairfield-Barnett Space Coast Classic
-
1990 Lost to Mike Hill, Lee Trevino, New York Life Champions
-
1992 Defeated Terry Dill, NYNEX Commemorative
-
1993 Defeated Jim Dent, Ralphs Senior Classic
-
1994 Lost to Raymond Floyd, The Tradition
-
1996 Defeated John Schroeder, Tom Wargo, Bell Atlantic Classic
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2011 Season
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Senior Open in Toledo.
-
Legends of Golf Demaret Division: Was T6 with Charles Coody in the unofficial Demaret Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
2010 Season
Made two starts.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Made his 25th consecutive appearance in this championship, tying Arnold Palmer's record for most consecutive appearances in a U.S. Senior Open. Missed the cut. Appearance at Sahalee was his 599th start on the Champions Tour.
-
Senior PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the Senior PGA Championship.
-
Legends of Golf-Demaret Division: Was T9 in the Demaret Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf (with Charles Coody).
2009 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Demaret Division: Was T6 in the Demaret Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf (with Charles Coody).
2008 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Demaret Division: Finished T2 in the Demaret Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf (with Charles Coody).
2007 Season
Made 11 starts and now stands just eight appearances shy of 600 career starts on the circuit (Miller Barber is tops with 603 in his career).
-
AT&T Champions Classic: Bettered his age for the fifth time in his career when he shot a 2-under 70 in the first round of the AT&T Champions Classic.
2006 Season
-
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Teamed with Charles Coody to finish T5 in the Raphael Division competition at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
2005 Season
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Became the oldest player to make the cut at the U.S. Senior Open, his first made-cut in the championship since 2002. Eventually T37 at NCR CC, his best finish of the campaign.
-
Commerce Bank Championship: Bettered his age for the second time with a 5-under 66 in the second round of the Commerce Bank Championship, his low score since early in 2004. Round at Long Island event included a 6-under 29 on the front side, one of five sub-30 9-hole scores on the Champions Tour that year.
-
Blue Angels Classic: Posted three straight rounds in the 60s at the Blue Angels Classic and matched or bettered his age each day of the event, a first on the Champions Tour since Joe Jimenez did it during each round of the 2000 SBC Championship.
2004 Season
-
Allianz Championship: Made his 18th career ace in the final round of the Allianz Championship, holing a 3-iron shot on the second hole at Glen Oaks, the Tour's eighth-hardest hole that year. Ace was his first hole-in-one in 18 years and just the second of his career on the Champions Tour.
-
Toshiba Senior Classic: Bettered his age with a 5-under 66 in the final round of the Toshiba Senior Classic.
2003 Season
-
Georgia-Pacific Grand Champions Championship: Went on to win the Georgia-Pacific Grand Champions competition at Key Biscayne. Defeated Isao Aoki with a four-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole after both players had finished 36 holes at 1-under 143.
-
Royal Caribbean Golf Classic: Made his 500th official start at the first full-field event of the year, the Royal Caribbean Golf Classic near Miami.
2002 Season
-
Allianz Championship: Later matched his age with a 5-under-par 66 in the second round of the Allianz Championship.
-
Emerald Coast Classic: Bettered his age for the first time in his career when he posted a 7-under 63 in the second round of the Emerald Coast Classic. Round was his best on the Champions Tour since he fashioned a 61 in the final round of the 1994 Ralphs Senior Classic. The score also made him, at the time, the second-youngest player in Champions Tour history to better his age (Joe Jimenez shot 63 at age 65 in the 1991 GTE Northwest Classic; Walter Morgan later shot 60 at AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship at age 61). T5 in the rain-shortened event in Milton, his best performance since the 1999 campaign.
1999 Season
-
Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic: T2 at the Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic.
1998 Season
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Charles Coody for their third Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf title.
-
LG Championship: Appeared headed for a playoff with Gil Morgan at the LG Championship before Morgan made eagle on the final hole to drop him into a second-place tie with Raymond Floyd.
1997 Season
-
PGA Seniors' Championship: Earned almost one-third of his season earnings at the PGA Seniors' Championship, making $105,000 for a distant T2 behind Hale Irwin. Runner-up performance at PGA National was his best in a major since the 1994 Tradition.
1996 Season
-
Bell Atlantic Classic: At the Bell Atlantic Classic, became the second of only five Grand Champions (60 and older) to double dip when he claimed the Georgia-Pacific event and won the overall tournament the next day in a playoff with Tom Wargo and John Schroeder.
1994 Season
-
Ralphs Senior Classic: Shot best score of his career, a final-round 61 at Rancho Park, in defense of his title at Ralphs Senior Classic, but still finished second at the event to Jack Kiefer.
-
The Tradition: Also lost to Raymond Floyd on the first playoff hole at The Tradition despite four straight rounds in the 60s and a 17-under-par total for 72 holes.
1993 Season
-
Ralphs Senior Classic: Shot a sizzling 64 on Sunday and then defeated Jim Dent with birdie on first playoff hole to win the Ralphs Senior Classic at Rancho Park.
1992 Season
-
Ameritech Senior Open: Won the Ameritech Senior Open.
-
NYNEX Commemorative: Won the rain-shortened NYNEX Commemorative (defeated Terry Dill in a playoff).
1991 Season
Had a trio of second-places which were among 17 top-10 finishes.
-
Showdown Classic: Surpassed $600,000 in season earnings with victory at Showdown Classic in Utah.
1990 Season
-
Bell Atlantic Classic: Beat Gary Player in a playoff for Bell Atlantic title.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Charles Coody for first of three wins at unofficial Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
1988 Season
-
GTE Suncoast Classic: Victorious at GTE Suncoast Senior Classic, leading event from start to finish.
1986 Season
Had banner rookie year, finishing third on the money list and garnering four wins. Was the leader or co-leader in eight of his first 10 rounds on the Champions Tour, including seven straight. Of those seven, he held sole possession of the lead in six which was instrumental in back-to-back wins.
-
U.S. Senior Open: Won the U.S. Senior Open at Scioto CC by one stroke over Gary Player.
-
Johnny Mathis Senior Classic: Won the Johnny Mathis Seniors Classic.
-
Vintage Invitational: Won the The Vintage Invitational.
-
SENIOR PGA TOUR Roundup: Ater finishing tied with Charles Owens at the Del E. Webb SENIOR PGA TOUR Roundup in his first start, he lost in a playoff.