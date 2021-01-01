PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 1995 Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)
- 2000 Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic
- 2001 TD Waterhouse Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
1990 Lost to Jim Gallagher, Jr., Billy Mayfair, Greater Milwaukee Open
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)
-
2001 Lost to Walter Hall, AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship
Special Interests
- Lionel toy trains, old Gottlieb pinball machines
Career Highlights
2009 Season
Did not compete in any events.
2008 Season
Played in 20 events.
-
FedEx Kinko's Classic: Best finish was a T20 at the FedEx Kinko's Classic.
2007 Season
-
Commerce Bank Championship: Was T15 at the Commerce Bank Championship on Long Island.
2006 Season
-
Allianz Championship: Posted first top-10 in nearly two years when he was T6 at the Allianz Championship in early June. Carded three straight rounds of 68 and also had a pair of 68s in his two pro-am rounds at Glen Oaks.
-
The ACE Group Classic: Nearly matched the Champions Tour record for driving accuracy when he hit 41 of 42 fairways at The ACE Group Classic in Naples. Shares the Tour mark of 42 of 42 with Calvin Peete.
2005 Season
Played a full season for the first time since 2003.
-
Bank of America Championship: His best effort, a T12, came at the Bank of America Championship.
2004 Season
-
The First Tee Open at Pebble Beach presented by Wal-Mart: Best finish was a T7 at The First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
-
Bank of America Championship: Returned to action in late June following his off-season shoulder surgery and was T57 in his first start at the Bank of America Championship near Boston.
2003 Season
Experienced shoulder problems late in the season. Underwent right-shoulder surgery in October.
-
Farmers Charity Classic: Was T4 again three weeks later at the Farmers Charity Classic.
-
Music City Championship at Gaylord Opryland: Closed with 66 in Nashville to T4 at the Music City Championship at Gaylord Opryland.
2002 Season
-
RJR Championship: Also T4 at the RJR Championship in September.
-
U.S. Senior Open: Was in contention at the U.S. Senior Open, trailing by four strokes after three rounds. Shot a 1-under 70 on Sunday and finished solo fourth at Caves Valley.
-
Audi Senior Classic: Was the 36-hole leader by two strokes at the Audi Senior Classic and eventually T4.
2001 Season
Enjoyed his finest season in professional golf. Went over the $1-million mark in earnings as a result of career-best 10 top-10 finishes.
-
AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship: Almost won again at the AT&T Canada Senior Open. Fired a 6-under 65 on the last day to come from five strokes back and catch Walter Hall in regulation. Fell to Hall on the first playoff hole after making bogey for the second time on Mississauga's 18th hole on Sunday.
-
TD Waterhouse Championship: Recorded wire-to-wire victory at the TD Waterhouse Championship. Tied the Champions Tour record for lowest 54-hole score in relation to par (Raymond Floyd/1993 Gulfstream Aerospace Invitational) at the time, when he blitzed the Tiffany Greens GC course with a 22-under-par 194 total. His 36-hole score of 16-under 128 also tied the then-Champions Tour's all-time mark in relation to par (Hale Irwin/1997 Vantage Championship) for the first two rounds. His 10-under 62 on Friday was a Champions Tour career-best and was his lowest score since shooting 62 at the 1992 Chattanooga Classic on the PGA TOUR. Made a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole to win by eight strokes over Walter Morgan, Hugh Baiocchi and Dana Quigley, the largest margin of victory in a 54-hole event since the 1993 Franklin Quest Championship.
2000 Season
Was the August Player of the Month.
-
SBC Senior Classic: Had his first hole-in-one on the Champions Tour in the opening round of the SBC Championship.
-
Gold Rush Classic: Shot 19-under 197 again at the Gold Rush Classic, but finished second to Jim Thorpe by two strokes.
-
Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic: Registered his first victory in 69 Champions Tour starts at the Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic. Defeated Hale Irwin and Gil Morgan with a tournament record score of 19-under-par at Bunker Hills. The $240,000 first-place check was more than he made in his best year on the PGA TOUR (1992/$237,525).
1999 Season
Took advantage of his first full year on the Champions Tour by earning over $900,000 and a spot among the top 20 money-winners.
-
Kroger Senior Classic: Was also the 36-hole leader at the Kroger Senior Classic, but lost to Morgan again by two strokes despite posting a final-round 67.
-
Comfort Classic: Was again the runner-up the next week at the Comfort Classic, falling two strokes short of Gil Morgan.
-
TD Waterhouse Championship: Took a one-stroke lead into the final round of the TD Waterhouse Championship, but finished two shots back of Allen Doyle despite a final-round 68.
-
U.S. Senior Open: Made headlines by being the 18-, 36- and 54-hole leader at the U.S. Senior Open at Des Moines G&CC. Lost to Dave Eichelberger on the final day by three strokes.
1998 Season
-
Bell Atlantic Classic: Best finish came near his home in the Philadelphia area. Playing on a sponsor exemption, he closed with a 64 at Hartefeld National and T3 at the Bell Atlantic Classic.
-
Saint Luke's Classic: Made debut on the Champions Tour in May at the Saint Luke's Classic and T19 in Kansas City.