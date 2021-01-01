|
Jay Delsing
Full Name
6 ft, 5 in
196 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
October 17, 1960
Birthday
60
AGE
St. Louis, Missouri
Birthplace
St. Louis, Missouri
Residence
MacKenzie (5/31/89), Gemma (12/9/91), Brennan (9/21/93), Joanna (10/2/03)
Family
UCLA (1983, Economics)
College
1984
Turned Pro
$4,174,419
Career Earnings
Chesterfield, MO, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2011 Season
Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour.
2010 Season
Missed the cut in all four PGA TOUR starts. Made 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, but failed to crack the top 25.
2009 Season
Split time between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Made three cuts in seven starts on the TOUR. Made 10 cuts in 15 Korn Ferry Tour starts and finished No. 86 on the money list. Enjoyed a stretch where he made seven cuts in a row and nine of 10 but was able to crack the top 10 only once.
2008 Season
Posted top-25 finishes in both cuts made in 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2007 Season
Split time between the PGA TOUR (six cuts made in 12 starts) and Korn Ferry Tour (two in seven) for the sixth time in previous seven seasons.
2006 Season
Had one top-10 on each Tour.
2005 Season
2003 Season
Earned membership for the 2004 season with his T28 at TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Played in 26 events and finished in the top-25 twice.
2002 Season
Made three cuts in six events on the PGA TOUR and finished 18th on the 2002 Korn Ferry Tour money list.
1999 Season
Recorded four top-10s in his final 16 events to finish among the top 125 for the first time since 1995.
1995 Season
1993 Season
1992 Season
Best finish on TOUR money list remains 52nd in on strength of four top-10s and nine top-25s.
Amateur Highlights