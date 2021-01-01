×
Jay Delsing
Jay Delsing

Jay Delsing

United States
6 ft, 5 in
196 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
60
AGE
1984
Turned Pro
UCLA (1983, Economics)
College
St. Louis, Missouri
Birthplace
6  ft, 5  in
196 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
60
AGE
1984
Turned Pro
UCLA (1983, Economics)
College
St. Louis, Missouri
Birthplace
OWGR--
73.420
Scoring Average (2010)

Performance
RESULTS

Jay Delsing
Jay Delsing
United StatesUnited States
Jay Delsing

Full Name

6 ft, 5 in

196 cm

Height

210 lbs

95 kg

Weight

October 17, 1960

Birthday

60

AGE

St. Louis, Missouri

Birthplace

St. Louis, Missouri

Residence

MacKenzie (5/31/89), Gemma (12/9/91), Brennan (9/21/93), Joanna (10/2/03)

Family

UCLA (1983, Economics)

College

1984

Turned Pro

$4,174,419

Career Earnings

Chesterfield, MO, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 2001 BUY.COM Fort Smith Classic
  • 2002 Omaha Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2001 Defeated Jeff Freeman, BUY.COM Fort Smith Classic

Special Interests

  • Fishing, all sports

Career Highlights

2011 Season

Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Allianz Championship: In his only Champions Tour start, finished T56 at the Allianz Championship.

2010 Season

Missed the cut in all four PGA TOUR starts. Made 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, but failed to crack the top 25.

  • AT&T Championship: Finished T40 in his Champions Tour debut at the AT&T Championship in late October.

2009 Season

Split time between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Made three cuts in seven starts on the TOUR. Made 10 cuts in 15 Korn Ferry Tour starts and finished No. 86 on the money list. Enjoyed a stretch where he made seven cuts in a row and nine of 10 but was able to crack the top 10 only once.

  • South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Was T9 at the South Georgia Classic.
  • Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: A T21 at the Puerto Rico Open his best outing.

2008 Season

Posted top-25 finishes in both cuts made in 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished T14 at the Legends-Reno Tahoe Open in his only made cut in eight starts on the PGA TOUR.

2007 Season

Split time between the PGA TOUR (six cuts made in 12 starts) and Korn Ferry Tour (two in seven) for the sixth time in previous seven seasons.

  • Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby presented by Think: Only top-10 was a T5 at the Rochester Area Charities Showdown on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2006 Season

Had one top-10 on each Tour.

  • FedEx St. Jude Classic: T5 at the PGA TOUR's 2006 FedEx St. Jude Classic.
  • Rheem Classic Pres'd by Times Record: T5 at the Korn Ferry Tour's 2006 Rheem Classic.

2005 Season

  • B.C. Open: Recorded a T9 at the B.C. Open, his first top-10 since a T8 at the 1999 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill.

2003 Season

Earned membership for the 2004 season with his T28 at TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Played in 26 events and finished in the top-25 twice.

2002 Season

Made three cuts in six events on the PGA TOUR and finished 18th on the 2002 Korn Ferry Tour money list.

  • Omaha Classic: Won his second Korn Ferry Tour title that year at the Omaha Classic.
  • Fort Smith Classic: Defeated Jeff Freeman in a four-hole Monday playoff at the 2001 Fort Smith Classic for his first TOUR-related victory.

1999 Season

Recorded four top-10s in his final 16 events to finish among the top 125 for the first time since 1995.

1995 Season

  • FedEx St. Jude Classic: Matched career-best finish with runner-up finish at the 1995 FedEx St. Jude Classic, one behind winner Jim Gallagher, Jr.

1993 Season

  • New England Classic: Best TOUR finish came at New England Classic where he finished T2, four strokes behind winner Paul Azinger.

1992 Season

Best finish on TOUR money list remains 52nd in on strength of four top-10s and nine top-25s.

Amateur Highlights

  • Two-time All-America at UCLA where teammates included Corey Pavin, Steve Pate and Duffy Waldorf.