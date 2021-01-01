JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 1987 Colonial National Invitation, Centel Classic
Personal
- Enjoys spending time with his family.
- Is involved in an annual golf tournament for the American Indian Services, which helps raise funds for scholarships and other services for Native Americans. The event has raised $800,000.
- Favorite golf courses are Augusta National and Cypress Point.
- Got started in the game while growing up near Boundary Oaks GC in Walnut Creek, Calif., sneaking on to holes 13-16.
- Biggest thrill outside of golf is kissing his wife and hugging his grandkids and just being a dad.
- Keeps his dad's one year Alcoholics Anonymous medallion in his golf bag.
- Favorite book is Believing Christ by Stephen E. Robinson.
- Favorite athlete is Chad Lewis, a former BYU and Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro tight end.
- Says his dream foursome would just be a twosome with him and Ben Hogan.
- Would be a property developer if he weren't playing golf.
- Some of his best friends on the Champions Tour are Tom Pernice, Jr., Ted Schulz, Dan Forsman, Mike Reid and Jay Don Blake.
- Was a soccer standout while growing up in California and once played for a state all-star team at the Oakland Coliseum as a 15-year-old.
Special Interests
- Home design, architecture, electronics, self improvement, family activities, gardening, fitness, nutrition and Christianity
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Did not play in a Champions Tour event and made one PGA TOUR start.
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Made one PGA TOUR start, at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, where he missed the cut.
2011 Season
Made 14 starts.
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was T38 at Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Best showing was a T31 at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn.
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Played in the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial as a past champion of the event but missed the cut. His appearance was notable, however, because he shot a first-round, even-par 70 at Colonial CC that consisted of 18 consecutive pars.
2010 Season
Played in 15 events during the Champions Tour campaign via the Career Victory Category.
Champions Tour Q-School: Claimed medalist honors at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at the TPC Eagle Trace in November in Florida. Finished with a 72-hole total of 16-under-par 272, three strokes better than the trio of Phil Blackmar, Lee Rinker and Frankie Minoza. Fired a 9-under-par 63 in the third round and had just three bogeys over his final 45 holes.
AT&T Championship: Posted his best finish in his final start, a T13 at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio.
Reno-Tahoe Open: Made one start on the PGA TOUR, at the Reno-Tahoe Open, but withdrew after one round.
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was T17 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
2009 Season
Made five starts on the Champions Tour.
Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the Champions Tour's National Qualifying Tournament in the fall and was T24 at TPC Scottsdale.
AT&T Championship: Best performance came in his last official appearance when he was T32 at the AT&T Championship after shooting an opening-round 66 and sharing the first-round lead with Russ Cochran.
Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Debuted in early September at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach (T42).