Keith Clearwater
Keith Clearwater

Keith Clearwater

United States
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
61
AGE
1982
Turned Pro
Brigham Young University (1982, Business)
College
Long Beach, California
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
61
AGE
1982
Turned Pro
Brigham Young University (1982, Business)
College
Long Beach, California
Birthplace
209
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2018)
$1,085
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2018)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2018)
76.67
Scoring Average (2018)

Performance
Keith Clearwater
Keith Clearwater
United StatesUnited States
Keith Clearwater

Full Name

6 ft, 0 in

Height

183 cm

Height

195 lbs

88 kg

Weight

September 01, 1959

Birthday

61

AGE

Long Beach, California

Birthplace

Orem, Utah

Residence

Wife, Sue; Jennifer (3/8/85), Melissa (6/30/88), Nicholas (11/ 24/92), Amanda (7/12/94); two grandchildren

Family

Family

Brigham Young University (1982, Business)

College

College

1982

Turned Pro

$2,721,709

Career Earnings

Orem, UT, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

  • 1987 Colonial National Invitation, Centel Classic

Personal

  • Enjoys spending time with his family.
  • Is involved in an annual golf tournament for the American Indian Services, which helps raise funds for scholarships and other services for Native Americans. The event has raised $800,000.
  • Favorite golf courses are Augusta National and Cypress Point.
  • Got started in the game while growing up near Boundary Oaks GC in Walnut Creek, Calif., sneaking on to holes 13-16.
  • Biggest thrill outside of golf is kissing his wife and hugging his grandkids and just being a dad.
  • Keeps his dad's one year Alcoholics Anonymous medallion in his golf bag.
  • Favorite book is Believing Christ by Stephen E. Robinson.
  • Favorite athlete is Chad Lewis, a former BYU and Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro tight end.
  • Says his dream foursome would just be a twosome with him and Ben Hogan.
  • Would be a property developer if he weren't playing golf.
  • Some of his best friends on the Champions Tour are Tom Pernice, Jr., Ted Schulz, Dan Forsman, Mike Reid and Jay Don Blake.
  • Was a soccer standout while growing up in California and once played for a state all-star team at the Oakland Coliseum as a 15-year-old.

Special Interests

  • Home design, architecture, electronics, self improvement, family activities, gardening, fitness, nutrition and Christianity

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Did not play in a Champions Tour event and made one PGA TOUR start.

  • Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Made one PGA TOUR start, at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, where he missed the cut.

2011 Season

Made 14 starts.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was T38 at Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
  • Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Best showing was a T31 at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn.
  • Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Played in the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial as a past champion of the event but missed the cut. His appearance was notable, however, because he shot a first-round, even-par 70 at Colonial CC that consisted of 18 consecutive pars.

2010 Season

Played in 15 events during the Champions Tour campaign via the Career Victory Category.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Claimed medalist honors at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at the TPC Eagle Trace in November in Florida. Finished with a 72-hole total of 16-under-par 272, three strokes better than the trio of Phil Blackmar, Lee Rinker and Frankie Minoza. Fired a 9-under-par 63 in the third round and had just three bogeys over his final 45 holes.
  • AT&T Championship: Posted his best finish in his final start, a T13 at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio.
  • Reno-Tahoe Open: Made one start on the PGA TOUR, at the Reno-Tahoe Open, but withdrew after one round.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was T17 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

2009 Season

Made five starts on the Champions Tour.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the Champions Tour's National Qualifying Tournament in the fall and was T24 at TPC Scottsdale.
  • AT&T Championship: Best performance came in his last official appearance when he was T32 at the AT&T Championship after shooting an opening-round 66 and sharing the first-round lead with Russ Cochran.
  • Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Debuted in early September at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach (T42).