JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 1980
-
PGA TOUR Champions: 2010
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Additional Victories (8)
-
1978 California Amateur
-
1978 Western Amateur
-
1978 World Amateur
-
1979 Western Athletic Conference Champinship [indiv]
-
1980 Western Athletic Conference Championship [indiv]
-
1980 California Amateur
-
1980 Sunnehana Amateur
-
1983 World Mixed Team Championship [with Betsy King]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-2)
-
1981 Lost to John Cook, Ben Crenshaw, Barney Thompson, Hale Irwin, Bing Crosby National Pro-Am
-
1981 Lost to Hale Irwin, Peter Jacobsen, Gil Morgan, Buick Open
National Teams
Personal
- Joined CBS Sports in 1991 as an on-course reporter for the PGA Championship, and split duties between CBS, TNT and Golf Channel telecasts for several years.
- One of three former BYU players on the Champions Tour, joining Mike Reid and Rick Fehr.
- Launched the business, Impact Zone Golf (impactzonegolf.com), after such demand for instruction arose from his book, The Impact Zone, published in 2007.
- Is also active in golf course design.
- Has been an active pilot since 1987, having logged more than 4,000 flight hours. Flies a 1986 Piper Malibu and flies to many of the Tour events.
- Father, Robert, was a two-time national air-race champion in the pylon division and once worked for Howard Hughes.
- Also active in several charity organizations within his community.
Special Interests
- Golf instruction, course design, flying, snow skiing, Bible study, biking
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Made a total of 17 starts during the season.
-
Encompass Championship: Also finished T20 at the Encompass Championship later that month near Chicago.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Secured his lone top-10 finish of the campaign the first week of June when he closed with a 4-under-par 68 to finish T8 at The Principal Charity Classic.
2013 Season
Season resume included 18 starts, with a pair of top-10 finishes. Played some of his best golf over the final two months of the season.
-
SAS Championship: Narrowly missed a third top-10 when he finished T11 at October's SAS Championship.
-
Shaw Charity Classic: Started Sunday's final round in second place, two strokes behind Rocco Mediate, in his next start at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary in early September. An even-par 71 Sunday dropped him into a five-way T5.
-
Boeing Classic: Matched his career-best Champions Tour effort, with a T4 finish at the Boeing Classic in late-August. It was his best performance since a T4 at the 2012 Insperity Championship. Trailed by one stroke after an opening-round 67 and was three behind John Riegger after 36 holes. Final-round 70 dropped him into the fourth position.
2012 Season
Played some of his best golf early in the season when he had four top-10 finishes in his first six starts on his way to a 39th-place finish on the money list, his highest standing in three years on the circuit.
-
Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: Equaled his top career Champions Tour performance when, as a sponsor exemption, he T4 at the Insperity Championship in Houston. Was two strokes out of the lead after 36 holes at The Woodlands CC but carded a 71 Sunday. Performance earned him a spot in The Principal Charity Classic, the Tour's next event.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Was a late addition to the field at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in April when Tom Watson withdrew with an arm injury. Teamed with Andy North to finish eighth in Savannah.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Was on the leaderboard throughout the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic and eventually finished T5 at Fallen Oak, his best effort since a T5 at the 2011 Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
-
Toshiba Classic: Shared the first-round lead after a 6-under-par 65 at the Toshiba Classic but eventually finished T8 after struggling to a second-round, 3-over 74.
2011 Season
Played in 17 Champions Tour events and was among the top 25 three times.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Was T6 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz., and eventually placed eighth after playoffs.
-
3M Championship: In his next start in early August, he shot three straight sub-70 scores to finish T17 at the 3M Championship.
-
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Turned in a nice performance in July at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach when he T5 on the Monterey Peninsula. Playing in front of family and friends just a short distance from where he grew up, he was in contention for most of the final round before his bid for his first win in nearly 30 years was derailed by a pair of double bogeys at Pebble Beach GL.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Early in the season, was T23 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
2010 Season
Made 15 starts after turning 50 in late April.
-
SAS Championship: Had his best outing in September near his adopted hometown of Cary, N.C. Shot rounds of 68-69 on the weekend to T4 at the SAS Championship, his best performance as a Champions Tour rookie.
-
Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Returned to his native Monterey Peninsula for the first time as a senior and finished T8 at the Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Second-round 66 at Del Monte was the low round of the day on that course and he followed it up with a 69 at Pebble Beach on Sunday.
-
Regions Charity Classic: Was the 36-hole leader at the Regions Charity Classic in just his second Champions Tour start. Held a one-stroke advantage following rounds of 65-64 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge near Birmingham before closing with a 1-over-par 73 to eventually finish T5.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Made his Champions Tour debut in early May at the inaugural Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic and was T47 at Fallen Oak.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE