JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (6)
- 1963 Houston Classic, The Open Championship
- 1965 Tucson Open Invitational
- 1967 Atlanta Classic
- 1968 Canadian Open
- 1974 Greater Greensboro Open
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (25)
- 1987 Vintage Chrysler Invitational, GTE Classic, Sunwest-Charley Pride Classic
- 1988 NYNEX/Golf Digest Commemorative, Sunwest-Charley Pride Classic, Rancho Murieta Senior Gold Rush, Vantage Bank One Senior Golf Classic, Pepsi Senior Challenge
- 1989 GTE Suncoast Classic, NYNEX/Golf Digest Commemorative, Digital Seniors Classic, Sunwest-Charley Pride Classic, Fairfield-Barnett Space Coast Classic, The Senior Open Championship
- 1990 Digital Seniors Classic, GTE Kaanapali Classic
- 1991 GTE Suncoast Classic
- 1992 Raley's Senior Gold Rush, Transamerica Senior Golf Championship
- 1993 Doug Sanders Celebrity Classic, Bell Atlantic Classic, Quicksilver Classic, The Senior Open Championship
- 1995 Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic
- 1996 Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic
International Victories (15)
-
1986 Mazda Championship [with Amy Alcott]
-
1987 Mauna Lani Invitational
-
1988 Fuji Electric Grandslam
-
1988 1st National Bank Classic
-
1989 Fuji Electric Grandslam
-
1989 The Senior Open Championship
-
1990 Fuji Electric Grandslam
-
1990 Kintetsu Home Senior
-
1990 Daikyo Senior Invitational
-
1991 Kintetsu Home Senior
-
1993 Senior Open Championship
-
1998 Office Depot Father-Son Challenge [with David]
-
2004 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Raphael Division [with Stewart Ginn]
-
2009 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Demaret Division [with Gary Player]
-
2010 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Demaret Division [with Gary Player]
Additional Victories (24)
-
1954 New Zealand Open
-
1961 New Zealand PGA Championship
-
1961 The Daks Golf Tournament [tie]
-
1961 Bowmaker Tournament
-
1961 Caltex Open
-
1962 Caltex Open
-
1962 Swiss Open
-
1963 Watties Open
-
1966 Watties Open
-
1966 New Zealand Open
-
1967 Caltex Open
-
1968 Watties Open
-
1969 Picadilly World Match Play
-
1970 New Zealand Open
-
1972 Dunlop Masters
-
1972 John Player Classic
-
1973 Scandinavian Enterprise Open
-
1973 South African Open
-
1973 New Zealand Open
-
1974 Swiss Open
-
1978 Air New Zealand Shell Open
-
1979 New Zealand PGA Championship
-
1980 New Zealand PGA Championship
-
1983 Tallahassee Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-2)
-
1965 Lost to George Archer, Lucky International Open
-
1970 Lost to Miller Barber, Howie Johnson, Greater New Orleans Open Invitational
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-7)
-
1987 Lost to Gary Player, PaineWebber World Seniors Invitational
-
1988 Lost to Don Massengale, Orville Moody, Bobby Nichols, Senior Players Reunion Pro-Am
-
1988 Lost to Gary Player, U.S. Senior Open
-
1989 Defeated Jim Ferree, Harold Henning, Dave Hill, GTE Suncoast Classic
-
1989 Lost to Charles Coody, Chi Chi Rodriguez, General Tire Las Vegas Classic
-
1995 Defeated Dave Stockton, Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic
-
1996 Lost to Jim Colbert, Dave Stockton, Las Vegas Senior Classic
-
1998 Lost to Jim Dent, The Home Depot Invitational
-
1998 Lost to Frank Conner, Larry Nelson, Bruce Summerhays, Hugh Baiocchi, Kroger Senior Classic
Personal
- Does everything righthanded except games requiring two hands.
- Designed two 18-hole resort courses (Millbrook) and a nine-hole course (Matarangi) in New Zealand.
- Awarded New Zealand's highest civic honor when he was admitted to the Order of New Zealand in December 2010, reserved for just 20 living citizens.
- Received the prestigious Order of the British Empire from the Queen of England in 1972 and was honored as a Commander of the British Empire in 1992.
- Became Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 1999.
- Worked in the banking industry for six years (1954-60) before embarking on a golf career.
- Son, David, is a tournament director for the PGA of America.
- Biggest thrill outside of golf was marrying his wife, Verity.
- Lists his favorite golf course as St. Andrews and favorite movie is "Out of Africa." Favorite athlete is Ben Hogan. Favorite entertainer is Rowan Atkinson, and favorite food is venison. Enjoys classical music, opera and stage productions. Is an avid tennis follower.
Special Interests
- Farming, golf course architecture
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Did not play in an event during the year.
2012 Season
-
Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open: Bettered his age in all three rounds at the Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open on the European Senior Tour in July, including a 6-under-par 66 in the opening round, beating his age by 10 strokes.
2011 Season
-
Legends of Golf Demaret Division: Only appearance on the Champions Tour came in April when he was T4 in the Demaret Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf with Gary Player.
2010 Season
-
The Senior Open Championship: Also teed it up at The Senior Open Championship, his 24th appearance in the event, but missed the cut at Carnoustie.
-
Legends of Golf-Demaret Division: For the second straight year joined Gary Player on the winning team in the Demaret Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in April. The duo fired a record-setting total of 19-under-par 125 to win by two strokes over the team of Tom Shaw and Don Bies.
-
Ryder Cup Wales Senior Open: Also played at the Ryder Cup Wales Senior Open.
-
Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open: Bettered his age in all three rounds with scores of 70-73-68 at the Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open in Switzerland on the European Senior Tour.
2009 Season
-
The Senior Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Senior Open Championship, although he bettered his age with an opening-round 70 in the first round.
-
Senior PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the Senior PGA Championship.
-
Legends of Golf-Demaret Division: Teamed with Gary Player for a one-stroke victory in the Demaret Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in April.
-
Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Became the oldest player to compete in a Nationwide Tour event when, just two days shy of his 73rd birthday, he teed it up in the Michael Hill New Zealand Open. Missed the cut in the tournament after shooting rounds of 73-79 at The Hills GC in Queenstown.
2008 Season
Made three official starts on the Champions Tour, with first appearance not coming until late April. Made six starts on the European Seniors Tour. Managed to shoot his age/better in five of six events in Europe (16 rounds; shot age twice, bettered age six times).
-
Regions Charity Classic: Was on the first-round leaderboard at the Regions Charity Classic after posting a 68 on Friday, four shots lower than his age. Eventually finished T35 at Ross Bridge.
-
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Also teamed with Stewart Ginn to finish T2 in the Raphael Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, one stroke back of Gary Koch-Roger Maltbie. Duo had the first-round lead, carding a 10-under 62 in the 36-hole, better-ball event.
-
Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Bettered his age in the second round of the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, shooting 71.
-
Casa Serena Open: His 69 in the second round of the Casa Serena Open near Prague, Czech Republic, was three strokes lower than his age.
-
Irish Seniors Open: Best performance on the European Tour came in his first appearance in late June when he was T15 at the Irish Seniors Open.
-
Awards: Highlight of his year was being selected for the World Golf Hall of Fame through the Veterans Category in July and being inducted in November, the first left-handed player to earn the honor.
2007 Season
Made seven appearances on the European Seniors Tour during the summer.
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Aberdeen Asset Mngt.: Matched his age (71) in the opening round at The Senior Open Championship at Muirfield and eventually finished T34.
-
The Boeing Championship at Sandestin: Bettered his age in both the first (70) and third (68) rounds of The Boeing Championship at Sandestin.
-
Wentworth Senior Masters: Was runner-up to Des Smyth at the Wentworth Senior Masters in England. Matched his age in both the first and second rounds and then bettered his age by one in the final round to end up two strokes short of Smyth.
2006 Season
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: T47 at the U.S. Senior Open and $9,113 check at Prairie Dunes put him over the $9-million mark in senior career money. Matched his age with a final-round 70.
2005 Season
-
Constellation Energy Classic: Matched his age with a 69 in the opening round of the Constellation Energy Classic and joined Gary Player, Dale Douglass, Mike Hill and Jim Albus as the fifth different player to shoot his age or better during the 2005 season.
-
Ryder Cup Wales Seniors Open: On the European Seniors Tour, had a nice week at the Ryder Cup Wales Seniors Open, finishing T2 at Royal St. David's GC. Matched or bettered his age in the first two rounds (68-69) but ended five strokes back of Carl Mason despite a final-round 70.
-
Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open: Matched or bettered his age in three other rounds on the European Seniors circuit, including a closing 66 at the Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open in Switzerland.
2004 Season
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Was T10 at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn, his best effort since T5 at the 2002 Greater Baltimore Classic. At 68, became the oldest player to register a top-10 finish on the Champions Tour since then 69-year-old Joe Jimenez finished T10 at the 1995 GTE Northwest Classic.
-
Bank of America Championship: Bettered his age for the second year in a row in Boston when he posted a 6-under 66 in the second round of the Bank of America Championship.
-
FedEx Kinko's Classic: Tied for the lead after 36 holes at the FedEx Kinko's Classic before shooting a final-round 76 to slip to T27.
-
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Had a productive outing in his initial Champions Tour appearance of the season, teaming with Stewart Ginn to win the Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in Savannah. Drained a 54-foot birdie putt on the final hole to help snag the team's $110,000 first prize.
-
SBC Classic: Matched his age with a final-round 68 at the SBC Championship in October.
-
New Zealand Open: Played in the New Zealand Open at Heretaunga, venue of his first win in that event 50 years earlier as an 18-year-old in 1954.
-
Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open: Matched or bettered his age in three other rounds on the European Seniors circuit, including a closing 66 at the Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open in Switzerland.
2003 Season
-
Georgia-Pacific Grand Champions Championship: Made the fifth hole-in-one of his career in the second round of the Georgia-Pacific Grand Champions Championship in Sonoma, Calif.
-
SAS Championship Presented by BusinessWeek: A 67 in the second round of the SAS Championship matched his age.
-
FleetBoston Classic: Shot 65 again in the final round of the FleetBoston Classic.
-
Bruno's Memorial Classic: Bettered his age when he fired a 7-under 65 at age 67 in the second round of the Bruno's Memorial Classic.
2002 Season
Was the fifth recipient of the European Senior Tour's Lladro Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.
-
Greater Baltimore Classic: Was T5 at the Greater Baltimore Classic, just two strokes shy of J.C. Snead. Would have shot his age Saturday but was assessed a two-stroke penalty during his round and shot a 4-under-par 71. The two strokes also left him two shots shy of Snead's winning total of 13-under-par 203. Performance was his best in a Champions Tour event since placing sixth at the 1999 Cadillac NFL Golf Classic.
2001 Season
-
The Open Championship: Made 34th and final appearance in the The Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, but missed the cut.
-
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Match Play Championship: Bettered his age for the first time when at age 65, shot an 8-under 64 on the second day of the stroke-play portion of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Match Play Championship and tied for medalist honors. Eventually lost to Ted Goin in the round of 16, with the match going 23 holes.
-
The Home Depot Invitational: Fell in a two-hole playoff with Jim Dent at The Home Depot Invitational and then was one of five players in a playoff at the rain-shortened Kroger Senior Classic won by Hugh Baiocchi.
1998 Season
-
Grand Champions Championship: Enjoyed success in the Grand Champions competition, finishing as the leading money-winner in the 60-and-over competition with $254,260. Fired a closing-round 66 to win the Grand Champions Championship in Myrtle Beach.
1997 Season
Also won $252,690 in MasterCard Champions money and led the over-60 competition with eight wins. Claimed four consecutive MasterCard titles at the start of the season, eight in a row dating to 1996.
-
Toshiba Senior Classic: Also T3 at the Toshiba Senior Classic, one stroke out of a playoff.
-
MasterCard Championship: Finished third behind Hale Irwin and Gil Morgan in the season-opening event in Hawaii, the MasterCard Championship.
1996 Season
-
MasterCard Champions Championship: Claimed the season-ending MasterCard Champions Championship for players 60 and older.
-
Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic: Outdueled Hale Irwin to successfully defend the Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic, his third win in Hawaii and last of 23 official titles in his illustrious Champions Tour career.
1995 Season
-
Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic: Won second Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic with a 10-foot birdie putt on third extra hole to defeat Dave Stockton.
1993 Season
Earned his third Byron Nelson Trophy for lowest scoring average (69.59) and, at the time, became quickest to reach $1 million in a single season (26 events). Second-place finish to Dave Stockton on the money list tied Miller Barber's all-time record, at the time, of eight consecutive years among the top 10 in official earnings.
-
Quicksilver Classic: Win at Quicksilver Classic produced largest check of his career: $157,500.
1992 Season
Won back-to-back events, and was the first to complete the northern California double.
-
Transamerica Senior Golf Championship: Won the Transamerica Senior Golf Classic.
-
Raley's Senior Gold Rush: Won the Raley's Senior Gold Rush.
1991 Season
-
GTE Suncoast Classic: Won the GTE Suncoast Classic for the second time in three years and became the first multiple champion in the event.
1990 Season
-
GTE Kaanapali Classic: Was only player to break par the final day at GTE Kaanapali Classic and recorded a four-stroke win in Hawaii.
-
Digital Seniors Classic: Won twice, including defense of his Digital Seniors Classic title, and at the time, also surpassed Miller Barber for the top spot on the Champions Tour career money list during the season.
1989 Season
Claimed five titles and was leading money-winner for second consecutive year with record $725,887.
-
Sunwest-Charley Pride Classic: Won third straight Sunwest Bank-Charley Pride Senior Golf Classic, at the time, becoming only the second player to claim the same tournament for three consecutive years.
-
NYNEX/Golf Digest Commemorative: Established a Champions Tour record at the time for lowest 54-hole numerical score at the NYNEX/Golf Digest Commemorative (193, 17-under).
1988 Season
Five wins helped make him the leading money-winner.
-
U.S. Senior Open: Lost to Gary Player in 18-hole playoff at U.S. Senior Open at Medinah CC.
-
Sunwest-Charley Pride Classic: Had a victory at the Sunwest Bank/Charley Pride Classic.
-
NYNEX/Golf Digest Commemorative: Had a victory at the NYNEX/Golf Digest Commemorative.
1987 Season
Won three times and was third on money list.
-
Sunwest-Charley Pride Classic: Edged Dale Douglass by a stroke for the Sunwest Bank-Charley Pride Senior Golf Classic title.
-
GTE Classic: Won the GTE Classic the following week, defeating Bruce Crampton by four, despite shooting a 74 in the final round.
-
Vintage Chrysler Invitational: Defeated six players by four strokes to capture the Vintage Chrysler Invitational.
1986 Season
-
Mazda Champions: In his first year on the Champions Tour, teamed with Amy Alcott to win the unofficial Mazda Champions. Duo defeated two other teams with a birdie on the first extra hole.