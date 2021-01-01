PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2000 Touchstone Energy Tucson Open
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 1994 NIKE New Mexico Charity Classic
Additional Victories (2)
1989 Arizona Open
1996 Arizona Open
Personal
- Enjoys the outdoors, hiking, mountain biking and exercise and fitness.
- Won honors in wrestling, basketball and track as a youngster.
- Worked as a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch from 2006-09.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Made 21 starts during the year, the most he's made in six seasons on PGA TOUR Champions. Did not record a top-10 finish.
Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Best finish was a T17 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in September.
3M Championship: Finished T23 at the 3M Championship after consecutive rounds of 66 on the weekend.
2016 Season
Played a career-best 17 events.
Shaw Charity Classic: Turned in a nice effort in September when he finished T12 at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, where he shot rounds of 66-68-67.
Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Had his best finish as a member of PGA TOUR Champions in March when he finished second, one behind Woody Austin, at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic. Playing on a sponsor's exemption at the site of his lone PGA TOUR win, posted a second-round 9-under-par 63 and remained in the hunt until a pair of bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14 doomed his chances. At one point in the second round he ran off six consecutive birdies (Nos. 8-13) which shared honors for the best streak on Tour in 2016 with Bill Glasson.
2015 Season
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was just one stroke off the pace after 54 holes at the U.S. Senior Open in June before a closing-round, 2-over-par 72 left him T15.
2014 Season
Quebec Championship: Shot 68-68 on the weekend at the Quebec Championship to finish T5, his best PGA TOUR Champions performance. Effort outside of Quebec City earned him a spot in the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship.
2013 Season
Montreal Championship: Played in six events with best finish a T17 at the Montreal Championship.
2012 Season
Made a dozen starts, with three top-25 finishes to his credit. Made two forays on to the PGA TOUR, missing the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii as well as the True South Classic.
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Best showing came in May when he was T12 at the Senior PGA Championship.
ACE Group Classic: Was also T16 at The ACE Group Classic early in the year in Florida.
2011 Season
Divided his time between all three Tours after turning 50 in June. Made 13 Korn Ferry Tour starts, where he claimed three top-25 finishes. Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR start and completed the trifecta with a pair of starts on the Champions Tour.
Champions Tour Q-School: Finished T6 at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona and then claimed the sixth spot with a birdie on the second playoff hole. The sixth position makes him a conditionally-exempt player, but he will be exempt through mid-April since Jeff Freeman, the Q-School medalist, does not turn 50 until April 15.
Mylan Classic: Finished T18 at the Mylan Classic.
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Finished T50 at the U.S. Senior Open.
The Senior Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Senior Open Championship.
Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Finished T17 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open.
Stadion Classic at UGA: Finished T18 at the Stadion Classic at UGA.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Also missed the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
2010 Season
Made five starts on the PGA TOUR, his first appearances since 2006.
Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished T39 at the Reno-Tahoe Open for his best outing among three made cuts.
Michael Hill New Zealand Open: T9 at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open, his best finish among 11 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2009 Season
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with one made cut, a T59 at the Cox Classic.
2006 Season
Made just three starts on the PGA TOUR and one start on the Nationwide Tour.
2005 Season
Finished 216th on the 2005 PGA TOUR money list and did not post a top-10 for third straight season.
2003 Season
Finished out of the top 150 (172nd) on the money list in 2003 for the first time since 1990. Made 33 starts without a top-25.
2002 Season
In 2002, finished among the top 100 on the money list for the seventh time in his career, thanks to four top-10s. Posted four top-10s in 29 starts, with T5s in back-to-back weeks, the last top-10s of his PGA TOUR career.
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.
-
2001 Season
Finished T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.
2000 Season
Finished among the top 50 on the 2000 PGA TOUR money list for the first time since 1989.
MCI Classic: During T57 at the MCI Classic, needed only 95 putts in four rounds at Harbour Town GL, tying for then-third-lowest total since TOUR began keeping stats in 1980.
-
Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Broke through to earn first TOUR title in his 13th year and 292nd PGA TOUR start, a two-stroke win at the 2000 Touchstone Energy Tucson Open. Closing 66 brought him from four strokes back of third-round leader Tom Scherrer.
1999 Season
Buick Classic: Earned his first top-10 of year at Buick Classic. Shared 54-hole lead with eventual winner Duffy Waldorf. A closing 74 produced a T5.
1998 Season
Posted eight top 25 finishes, including three top-10s.
Freeport-McDermott Classic: Best finish was a T3 at Freeport-McDermott Classic.
1997 Season
Buick Challenge: Finished ninth at Buick Challenge.
Buick Classic: Season's best finish came at Buick Classic where he closed with 65 to finish alone in fifth place.
1996 Season
Made cut in 25 of 31 tournaments and posted two top-10 finishes.
Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: Closed the season on a high note with T8 finish at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic.
-
Buick Open: Finished T3 at the Buick Open.
1995 Season
Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic: Held one-stroke lead through 54 holes of the Anheuser-Busch Classic, but dropped to T3 after closing 71.
1994 Season
A victory and three runner-up finishes that year helped him to fourth on Nationwide Tour money list, good for a spot on PGA TOUR in 1995.
NIKE New Mexico Charity Classic: Won the 1994 New Mexico Charity Classic.
1993 Season
Played on the Nationwide Tour and posted six top-10 finishes.
1990 Season
Lost PGA TOUR playing privileges after finishing 172nd on the money list.
1989 Season
Finished career-best 33rd on 1989 money list in a year that saw him record career-high six top-10s, including three in first five starts.
Hawaiian Open: Led rain-shortened Hawaiian Open through 36 holes that year, but closing 70 placed him fourth.
Amateur Highlights
- After joining the Arizona State golf team as walk-on, won 1983 NCAA Championship during brilliant career. Twice named first-team All-American.
- Named school's Athlete of the Year in 1984.
- Two-time winner of Arizona State Amateur (1981, 1984).
- Two-time winner of Arizona Open (1989, 1996).
- Inducted into the Arizona State University Sports Hall of Fame in 1995.