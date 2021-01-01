JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 1985
-
PGA TOUR Champions: 2007
PGA TOUR Victories (3)
- 1985 Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open
- 1988 Provident Classic
- 1997 Shell Houston Open
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (3-0)
-
1985 Defeated Jodie Mudd, Dan Pohl, Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open
-
1988 Defeated Payne Stewart, Provident Classic
-
1997 Defeated Kevin Sutherland, Shell Houston Open
Personal
- Worked in a bank for several months before entering mini-tour events in 1980.
- Among his earlier off-the-course jobs: audited banks, drove a Coca-Cola truck and repaired golf clubs and sprinklers.
- Graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in finance.
- Introduced to the game by his father, who won national left-handers title in 1965.
- Worked as an analyst on several television broadcasts for CBS and ESPN prior to joining the Champions Tour.
- Wife, Carol, is the women's golf coach at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
- Son, Mark, is a standout baseball player. He led his prep team to the 2010 Texas state 5A baseball title as well as being named the state's 5A Player of the Year. Was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 34th round of the 2010 Major League Baseball Draft and by the Baltimore Orioles in the 16th round in 2011. He signed with the Orioles in June 2011. Posted a 10-1 record with a 3.18 ERA for the Class A Frederick Keys in the Carolina League in 2014. Was part of a three-player trade between the Orioles and Chicago White Sox organizations at the close of the season.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Played in just three events. Did some broadcasting work for Golf Channel, as well.
-
Allianz Championship: His best finish was a T40 at the Allianz Championship.
2011 Season
Had three top-20 performances among his 17 starts.
-
Insperity Championship: Late in the year, was T16 at the rain-shortened Insperity Championship near Houston.
-
Montreal Championship presented by Desjardins: Shot 64 at Club de Golf Fountainbleau in the second round of the Montreal Championship, which matched his career-low Champions Tour score.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was T15 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, NY.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Best effort was a T13 at the Mississippi Golf Resort Classic.
2010 Season
-
Champions Tour Q-School: After the official season was over, he returned to the National Qualifying Tournament and managed to regain fully-exempt status for 2011 after a T2 performance at TPC Eagle Trace. Was T7 through 36 holes but rounds of 69-68 secured full playing privileges for 2011.
-
The Cap Cana Championship: Only other top-20 of the campaign after the Mitsubishi Electric Championship came in the Dominican Republic when he T17 after three straight rounds of 70 at The Cap Cana Championship.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Best effort among 22 starts came in his first appearance of the year. Notched third consecutive top-10 finish, dating to the end of the 2009 season, when he started year with a T6 effort at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
2009 Season
After playing 15 events without a top-10 finish, was on the brink of quitting golf before he caught fire in October and ended with a personal-best season financially and highest-ever standing on the money list.
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: A week after winning the AT&T event, finished solo fifth at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Was tied for the first-round lead with Jeff Sluman and trailed by only one stroke after 36 holes. Check for $141,000 in season-ending event pushed him over $650,000 for the year, with $490,000 coming in the final month of the season.
-
AT&T Championship: Ended a winless string of 135 consecutive events (on PGA TOUR, Champions Tour and Korn Ferry Tour) when he prevailed by one stroke at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio in the year's final full-field event. Was tied for 45th after the opening round and trailed by five strokes through 36 holes, but a near-perfect, final-round 64, matching a career best on the Champions Tour, made the difference. Playing on a sponsor's exemption at Oak Hills CC, he did not make a bogey over his final 37 holes and managed to hold off Jay Haas, Andy Bean and fellow University of Texas product Tom Kite by one stroke. The win allowed him to move from 57th to 30th on the money list and earned him the last spot in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The victory also gave him fully-exempt status for 2010.
-
Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: Started October with a T7 at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship. Fired a 6-under 64 in the third round to move up 27 spots but shot even-par 70 on Sunday.
2008 Season
Made the majority of his 20 starts through the PGA TOUR Career Victory category. Had his three best performances of the year during a span of five appearances in the summer.
-
Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Highlight of the season came in late August when he was T4 at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Was among four players tied for the 36-hole lead on the Monterey Peninsula and made a run at Jeff Sluman early on the back nine Sunday. Played his last five holes in 2-over par to fall out of contention.
-
The Senior Open Championship: Made a nice showing at The Senior Open Championship in late July when he closed with a 3-under-par 68 to finish T8 at Royal Troon.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Earned first top-10 finish of his Champions Tour career in early July when he posted three straight rounds in the 60s at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open to finish T10.
2007 Season
Made two appearances after becoming eligible late in the season.
-
AT&T Championship: The following week, received a sponsor's exemption into the AT&T Championship in San Antonio and finished T12 at Oak Hills, thanks to rounds of 68-69 on the weekend.
-
Administaff Small Business Classic: Open-qualified to get into the Administaff Small Business Classic and eventually finished T70 in his Champions Tour debut near Houston.
-
Shell Houston Open: Lone appearance on the PGA TOUR came at the Shell Houston Open where he missed the cut.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR: 1984
- PGA TOUR: 1994