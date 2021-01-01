JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (4)
- 1969 Texas Open Invitational
- 1970 Greater Milwaukee Open
- 1972 Quad Cities Open
- 1973 Shrine-Robinson Open Golf Classic
International Victories (1)
1959 The British Amateur Championship
Additional Victories (15)
1960 Trans-Mississippi Amateur
1960 Eastern Amateur
1960 U.S. Amateur
1961 Eastern Amateur
1963 Eastern Amateur
1963 U.S. Amateur
1964 Eastern Amateur
1964 Porter Cup
1966 Maryland Open
1969 Texas Open Invitational
1970 Greater Milwaukee Open
1971 Quad Cities Open
1972 Quad Cities Open
1973 Shrine-Robinson Open Golf Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
1969 Defeated Jack McGowan, Texas Open Invitational
National Teams
- 1959, 1961, 1963, 1965 Walker Cup
- 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966 World Amateur Team
Personal
- Designed Cannon Ridge GC in conjunction with architect Bobby Weed, a course located in Fredericksburg, Va.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Named the recipient of the PGA Distinguished Service Award from the PGA of America, the organization's highest honor.
2007 Season
Received the PGA TOUR Lifetime Achievement Award, joining Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Jack Burke, Jr., and Pete Dye as a recipient of that award.
2005 Season
Made his final Champions Tour start.
Constellation Energy Classic: Finished 75th at the Constellation Energy Classic at Hayfields CC in Hunt Valley, Md.
2003 Season
Received the Bruno Award, presented annually by the Champions Tour Tournament Association to an individual or organization who has made outstanding contributions to the Tour. Made one Champions Tour start.
The Senior Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Senior Open Championship.
2002 Season
Made one Champions Tour start.
NFL Golf Classic: Finished T70 at the NFL Golf Classic.
2001 Season
Made three Champion Tour starts.
State Farm Senior Classic: Finished T52 at the State Farm Senior Classic in July, his top effort.
2000 Season
Received his highest professional honor when the World Golf Hall of Fame inducted him. Did not make a competitive appearance during the season.
1999 Season
American Express Invitational: Only played one event, the American Express Invitational. After opening with a 1-over 73, withdrew due to injury.
1998 Season
Again made seven starts.
Cadillac NFL Golf Classic: Finished T41 at the Cadillac NFL Golf Classic in New Jersey for his top outing of the season.
1997 Season
Played in seven official events.
du Maurier Champions: Finished T31 at du Maurier Champions.
1996 Season
Final full season on Tour resulted in one top-10 and an 85th-place finish on the money list.
Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic: His final start of the campaign was at the Kaanapali Classic in Hawaii. Rounds of 68-70-66 gave him a fifth-place finish, six shots short of winner Bob Charles.
1995 Season
Played his first full Champions Tour season, recording two-top-10s in 26 starts.
Nationwide Championship: Best finish was a T8 at the Nationwide Championship at The GC of Georgia. Opened with a 66 to take a share of second place with Larry Laoretti.
Bell Atlantic Classic: First top-10 of the season came at the Bell Atlantic Classic, where he finished T10.
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Added a T0 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, playing with Bud Allin as his partner. 1994: Retired as PGA TOUR commissioner on June 1, with Deputy Commissioner Tim Finchem succeeding him
1994 Season
Retired as PGA TOUR commissioner on June 1, with Deputy Commissioner Tim Finchem succeeding him. Made his Champions Tour playing debut that season, appearing in four tournaments.
Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic: Finished T57 at the Kaanapali Classic.
Ralphs Senior Classic: Finished T65 at Ralph's Senior Classic.
Raley's Senior Gold Rush: Finished T46 at Raley's Senior Gold Rush.
The Transamerica: Finished T53 at the Transamerica.
1990 Season
Announced the formation of the Ben Hogan Tour for younger, up-and-coming players, a circuit now known as the Korn Ferry Tour.
1986 Season
The Open Championship: Played in The Open Championship at Turnberry in Scotland, where he missed the cut.
1980 Season
Was instrumental in the formation of the Senior PGA Tour, now known as the Champions Tour.
1974 Season
Retired from an active PGA TOUR playing career when on March 1 he succeeded Joe Dey as the TOUR's second commissioner.
1973 Season
Won his fourth PGA TOUR tournament in five years–his final PGA TOUR title.
Quad Cities Open: Finished T6 at the Quad Cities Open, in defense of his title.
-
Shrine-Robinson Open Golf Classic: At the Shrine-Robinson Open at Crawford CC in Robinson, Ill., four sub-70 rounds gave him a 13-under total and a one-shot triumph over Bob Dickson and Bunky Henry. Took a share of the lead through 36 holes and held on from there.
-
Greater New Orleans Open: Finished T10 at the Greater New Orleans Open in March.
1972 Season
Held the 21st-place position on the final money list, a career-high $84,784 in winnings.
-
Quad Cities Open: Back at Crow Valley CC, rounds of 72-69-71-67 were enough to edge Tom Watson by a stroke in Iowa. Returned to the winner's circle, winning for a second consecutive season at the Quad Cities Open but this time the victory an official PGA TOUR title.
-
Greater St. Louis Golf Classic: A week later, at the Greater St. Louis Golf Classic, opened with a 64 to take the 18-hole lead. Maintained his lead with a 67 giving him a two-shot advantage over Lee Trevino heading into the weekend. Still led Trevino by a stroke through 54 holes but lost the tournament on the final day, shooting a 72 to Trevino's 70 that gave Trevino the one-shot victory.
Southern Open: The following week, was T4 at the Southern Open, back-to-back, second- and third-round 68s helping him to the top-five.
-
Greater Hartford Open Invitational: Caught fire in the late-summer. In early September, finished T3 at the Greater Hartford Open with a pair of 66s on his scorecards to begin the tournament. Went on to T3.
-
U.S. Professional Match Play Championship: At the U.S. Professional Match Play Championship at the CC of North Carolina in Pinehurst, lost in the first round to Jack Nicklaus.
-
Canadian Open: T10 at the Canadian Open in July.
Bob Hope Desert Classic: T7 at the Bob Hope Desert Classic in February.
1971 Season
Played in a career-high 36 TOUR tournaments, making 30 cuts. Secured seven top-10's and two disappointing, runner-up efforts.
-
-
Sea Pines Heritage Classic: At the Sea Pines Heritage Classic in South Carolina, only broke par once, but still finished T6 at Harbour Town GL, tied with George Knudson and Mac McLendon, trailing winner Hale Irwin by eight shots.
-
Quad Cities Open: Won the unofficial Quad Cities Open. At Crow Valley CC in Bettendorf, Iowa, rounds of 71-69-67-70 gave him a two-shot triumph over Dow Finsterwald.
-
Southern Open Invitational: Victory came a week after his first runner-up performance of the season, a solo-second finish at the Southern Open. After a 1-over 73, shot consecutive rounds of 67-66-66 to finish the event, falling five shots short of a dominant Johnny Miller.
-
Greater Hartford Open Invitational: Finished T4 at the Greater Hartford Open Invitational, a 66-69-67-68 effort that left him two shots out of the three-person playoff between George Archer, Lou Graham and J.C. Snead.
Cleveland Open Invitational: Finished T10 at the Cleveland Open.
-
National Airlines Open Invitational: Finished T10 at the National Airlines Open.
1970 Season
Won a TOUR event for a second consecutive season, making 22 cuts in 33 events played for a No. 38 position on the final money list.
-
Robinson Open Golf Classic: Finished T9 at the Robinson Open Golf Classic. Shared the 36-hole lead with George Archer at the Robinson Open before dropping on the weekend (72-70).
-
Greater Hartford Open Invitational: Finished T8 at the Greater Hartford Open.
-
IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic: Recorded a T7 at the IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic.
-
Greater Milwaukee Open: In Wisconsin in July, took a share of the third-round lead with Don Massengale after a third-round 68. Followed that with a 69 to slowly pull ahead to defeat the trio of Richard Crawford, Ted Hayes and Massengale by three shots.
-
Doral-Eastern Open Invitational: First top-10 of the year was at the Doral-Eastern Open in Miami. Up-and-down tournament resulted in a T8, with two under-par rounds (69-71 in the second and fourth rounds) following an opening 2-over 74 and a closing 75 at Doral CC's Blue Course.
1969 Season
San Francisco Open Invitation: Final top-10 of the year came at the San Francisco Open, a T10 at Lake Merced GC.
-
Greater Hartford Open Invitational: Shot a third-round 65 that helped him to a T8 at the Greater Hartford Open near the end of the summer.
-
IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic: Finished T6 at the IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic in mid-July.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Biggest disappointment of the campaign came in June at the U.S. Open at Champions GC in Houston. Held the 36-hole lead after opening 68-69 at the par-70 layout. Dropped into a tie for third through 54 holes after a 3-over 73. Began the final round four shots back of leader Miller Barber. Could only muster a 1-over 72 in the final round, leaving him tied with Al Geiberger and Bob Rosburg, a stroke behind unlikely winner Orville Moody.
-
Texas Open Invitational: In his second full season as a professional, broke through in a big way, winning his first TOUR title, the Texas Open at Pecan Valley CC in San Antonio and finished 19th on the money list. Was tied for 10th, two shots off the leaders' pace through 36 holes then shot a third-round, 1-under 70 to move into a tie for eighth, four shots shy of leader Jack McGowan. In the final round, fired a superb, 6-under 65, the low round of the tournament, to catch McGowan and force a playoff. In the fifth overtime session in tournament history, and only the second in sudden death, defeated McGowan with a birdie on the first extra hole.
-
Greater New Orleans Open Invitational: A pair of 69s on the weekend at the Greater New Orleans Open led to a T10 in the Crescent City.
-
Greater Greensboro Open: Finished T8 at the Greater Greensboro Open.
-
National Airlines Open Invitational: Finished T9 at the National Airlines Open in South Florida.
-
Monsanto Open Invitational: Had two other close calls at victory. First came at the Monsanto Open in Florida in March. Four under-par rounds, included an 8-under, third-round 63 at Pensacola CC, left him two back of winner Jim Colbert.
-
Phoenix Open Invitational: Was T10 at the Phoenix Open, with three 67s to go with a second-round 69. Added back-to-back top-10s in late-March and early April.
-
Bob Hope Desert Classic: First top-10 of the year came at the Bob Hope Desert Classic. Finished T5 after shooting a final-round 62. Through 72 holes, was 1-over and mired in a tie for 40th with 18 holes to play. Broke Tommy Bolt's Indian Wells course record on the strength of a back-nine assault. Shot a 7-under 29 that included five birdies and an eagle (a chip-in from 45 feet).
1968 Season
Played a full PGA TOUR slate for the first time, making 17 cuts in 30 starts and finishing 87th on the money list.
-
Cleveland Open Invitational: Finished T15 at the Cleveland Open, thanks to a final-round 68.
-
Bob Hope Desert Classic: Best finish came in disappointing fashion, a playoff loss at the Bob Hope Desert Classic. Opened 72-74 (2-over) at the 90-hole event and was tied for 59th after 36 holes. Recovered over his final 54 holes, with a 14-under performance that was enough to get him into a playoff with Arnold Palmer, an overtime session he lost when Palmer parred the second overtime hole.
-
Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: Began his season with a fourth-place outing at the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am in California. Shot a final-round, 2-under 70 at Pebble Beach GL.
1967 Season
Turned professional this season.
Hawaiian Open: Broke par only once all week at the Hawaiian Open but was still able to manage a T3, thanks to his second-round, 1-under 71. Finished tied with Doug Sanders, Babe Hiskey and Tom Weiskopf, three strokes out of the Dudley Wysong-Billy Casper playoff that Wysong won.
-
Sahara Invitational: Finished T7 at the Sahara Invitational.
-
The Open Championship: Playing in his second Open Championship, and first as a pro, finished T13.
-
U.S. Open Championship: First professional top-10 came at the U.S. Open, at Baltusrol GC in New Jersey. Opened with a 1-under 69 and was tied for second with six others after 18 holes.
-
Colonial National Invitation: Turned pro, making his debut at the Colonial National Invitational. Was T23 in Fort Worth.
Masters Tournament: Finished T42 at the Masters Tournament.
-
Pensacola Open Invitational: Finished T10 at the Pensacola Open.
1964 Season
Won his fourth Eastern Amateur title and second in succession. Also took home the Porter Cup title.
-
World Amateur Team Championship: Played for the U.S. (with William C. Campbell, Dale Morey and Ed Tutwiler) at the World Amateur Team Championship at Olgiata GC in Rome, Italy. Posted rounds of 74-79-75-75 as the U.S. finished fourth, 13 shots behind the winning team of Great Britain and Ireland.
1963 Season
Won his third Eastern Amateur title.
-
U.S. Amateur: At the Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa, entered the U.S. Amateur and rolled to his second title. Made it to the finals defeating, in order, Richard Latimer, Charles Polk, Charles Kocsis, James Gabrielsen, Barry Meerdink and Walter Stahl to make it to the semifinals. There he defeated George Archer to earn the right to face Richard H. Sikes in the finals. Defeated Sikes, 2 and 1.
1962 Season
U.S. Open Championship: Followed his top-15 U.S. Open performance from a year earlier with another strong outing at the national championship, recovering from a third-round 80 at Oakmont CC with a 4-under 67 on the final day to T14. Started the final round tied for 43rd. His 67 was the low round of the tournament. Successfully defended his Eastern Amateur title.
-
World Amateur Golf Team Championship: Played on his second World Amateur Team Championship squad, representing the U.S. The Americans won the tournament and defended their 1960 title, capturing the title by eight shots over Canada. He shot rounds of 70-80-70-66 to lead teammates Labron Harris, Jr., Billy Joe Patton and Richard H. Sikes to victory at Fuji GC in Japan.
-
U.S. Amateur: Lost in the fourth round of the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course. Had a first-round bye then defeated James Cleveland and William Farish before falling to Homero Blancas in 24 holes.
1961 Season
U.S. Open Championship: Earned his first U.S. Open cut with stellar play in June at Oakland Hills CC. Shot a final-round, even-par 70 to T12.
-
U.S. Amateur: In defense of his U.S. Amateur title, defeated Harry Allers in the first round but fell to Billy Joe Patton in the second round, 2-down.
1960 Season
Made his first World Amateur Team Championship, helping the U.S. to its first title in the second annual event.
-
Masters Tournament: Made the cut in his first major when he T29 at the 1960 Masters.
-
Trans-Mississippi Amateur: At the Trans-Mississippi Amateur, ended Jack Nicklaus' two-year run of victories by defeating Jacky Cupit at Wichita CC in Kansas.
-
World Amateur Team Championship: Shot rounds of 71-67-69-75 at Merion GC in Ardmore, Pa., joining forces with teammates Robert Gardner, Hyndman and Jack Nicklaus.
-
Eastern Amateur: Also captured the Eastern Amateur in Portsmouth, Va., at Elizabeth Manor G&CC.
-
U.S. Amateur Championship: At the U.S. Amateur in in Clayton, Mo., defeated Claude Wright, William Deemer, James Dolan III, John Suisman and Bill Hyndman III to make it to the semifinals of the event at St. Louis CC. Took down John Farquhar to reach the finals, where he dispatched Robert W. Gardner, 6 and 4.
1959 Season
-
The British Amateur Championship: Won The Amateur Championship, defeating fellow American Bill Hyndman III, 3 and 2, at Royal St. George's GC.
1958 Season
-
Eastern Open Invitational: Enjoyed his best PGA TOUR finish, to date, when he T27 at the Eastern Open, thanks to opening rounds of 71-71.
1957 Season
Made the cut in both of his PGA TOUR starts.
-
St. Paul Open Invitational: Finished T64 at the St. Paul Open.
-
Eastern Open Invitational: Finished T56 at the Eastern Open.
1956 Season
Successfully defended his South Florida Amateur.
-
Miami Beach Open: Made his first PGA TOUR cut, shooting rounds of 74-75-72-78 to finish 58th at the Miami Beach Open.
1955 Season
U.S. Open Championship: Made his PGA TOUR debut, but missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Had a stellar career before turning pro in 1967, leaving behind a prosperous insurance brokerage firm in Bethesda, Md., to join the PGA TOUR as a full-time player.
- As a high school junior, won the South Florida Amateur for the first time.