Ben Bates
Ben Bates

Ben Bates

United States
on
off
Metric
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
195 lbs
89 kg
Weight
60
AGE
1984
Turned Pro
Troy State University
College
Quincy, Florida
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
195 lbs
89 kg
Weight
60
AGE
1984
Turned Pro
Troy State University
College
Quincy, Florida
Birthplace
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2019)
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
78.00
Scoring Average (2019)

Ben Bates

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

195 lbs

89 kg

Weight

June 12, 1961

Birthday

60

AGE

Quincy, Florida

Birthplace

Havana, Florida

Residence

Wife, Melissa; Payton (9/10/93), Graeson (6/24/96), Benjamin Angus (8/13/01)

Family

Troy State University

College

1984

Turned Pro

$1,765,425

Career Earnings

Pensacola, FL, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 1997 NIKE Wichita Open
  • 2004 The Reese's Cup Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (2-0)

  • 1997 Defeated Chris Smith, Jeff Brehaut, Carl Paulson, NIKE Wichita Open
  • 2004 Defeated Paul Gow, The Reese's Cup Classic

Personal

  • Member of Korn Ferry Tour in 1990-97 and 2001-07. Member of PGA TOUR from 1998-2001. He is the Korn Ferry Tour's all-time cuts-made leader.

Special Interests

  • Football, fishing

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Made nine starts on the Champions Tour. Did not play on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Toshiba Classic: His best finish was a T29 at the Toshiba Classic.

2011 Season

Missed the cut in his only two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made his debut on the Champions Tour at the 3M Championship in Minnesota in August.

2010 Season

Entered the season needing two starts to reach his 400th career Korn Ferry Tour tournament. Played in 10 events and made three cuts.

  • Knoxville News Sentinel Open: His best finish was a T12 at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open.

2009 Season

Made the cut in five of 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: A T23 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship was his lone top-25 finish.

2008 Season

Made 13 of 26 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by three top-25s.

  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Four rounds in the 60s earned him a T9 finish at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.

2007 Season

Played in his 1,000th round on Tour during the season. Made the cut in 13 of 27 starts on Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Best finish was a T11 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

2006 Season

Struggled on Tour, making just five cuts in 23 starts.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 27 starts on Tour. Finished the season No. 95 on the money list, with $48,422.

  • The Cleveland Open Presented by Legend Financial: Rounds of 68-71-69-68 led to an 8-under-par 276 finish at the Cleveland Open. The T6 finish was his only top-10 showing of the season and his third top-25 effort.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 27 appearances, including nine top-25 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season No. 34 on the official money list, with $162,095. Opened the season with seven consecutive made cuts.

  • The Reese's Cup Classic: Notched his only other top-10 showing when he won a playoff over Paul Gow with a par on the eighth extra hole at The Reese's Cup Classic, his second career victory on the Korn Ferry Tour. Fired rounds of 70-69-66-73 to finish 6-under-par 278, collecting $81,000 for his efforts.
  • Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Had the second-best consecutive-birdies streak on Tour, tallying seven straight birdies on Nos. 14-2 in the final round of the Lake Erie Charity Classic.
  • First Tee Arkansas Classic: T8 at The First Tee Arkansas Classic.

2003 Season

Finished No. 111 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, making the cut in 11 of 21 tournaments.

  • Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Finished T10 at the Permian Basin Open, his only top-10 of the season.

2000 Season

Made the cut 18 times and recorded just one top-10 in 35 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2000.

  • Westin Texas Open at LaCantera: Best outing came at Westin Texas Open where rounds of 67-70-67-68 produced T9, the second best of his career.

1999 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Participated in PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament and finished T2 to maintain his playing privileges for third consecutive year.
  • Greater Milwaukee Open: Posted career-best 62 in the opening round of the 1999 Greater Milwaukee Open on the way to a T10 finish.

1998 Season

Finished 112th on the money list to earn full playing privileges the following year.

  • Buick Challenge: First career top-10 came at 1998 Buick Challenge after a pair of 67s on the weekend resulted in a career-best T8.

1997 Season

Finished 12th on the BUY.COM TOUR money list in 1997 to earn PGA TOUR playing card.

  • NIKE Wichita Open: Won the Wichita Open that same year for lone BUY.COM TOUR career victory.

1993 Season

  • NIKE Panama City Beach Classic: Enjoyed a T3 at the 1993 Panama City Beach Classic, his top performance.

1990 Season

  • Ben Hogan New England Classic: Was T3 at the 1990 New England Classic.

Amateur Highlights

  • Member of NCAA Division II championship team at Troy State.