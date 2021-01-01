|
Ben Bates
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
195 lbs
89 kg
Weight
June 12, 1961
Birthday
60
AGE
Quincy, Florida
Birthplace
Havana, Florida
Residence
Wife, Melissa; Payton (9/10/93), Graeson (6/24/96), Benjamin Angus (8/13/01)
Family
Troy State University
College
1984
Turned Pro
$1,765,425
Career Earnings
Pensacola, FL, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (2-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Made nine starts on the Champions Tour. Did not play on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2011 Season
Missed the cut in his only two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made his debut on the Champions Tour at the 3M Championship in Minnesota in August.
2010 Season
Entered the season needing two starts to reach his 400th career Korn Ferry Tour tournament. Played in 10 events and made three cuts.
2009 Season
Made the cut in five of 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2008 Season
Made 13 of 26 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by three top-25s.
2007 Season
Played in his 1,000th round on Tour during the season. Made the cut in 13 of 27 starts on Korn Ferry Tour.
2006 Season
Struggled on Tour, making just five cuts in 23 starts.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 27 starts on Tour. Finished the season No. 95 on the money list, with $48,422.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 20 of 27 appearances, including nine top-25 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season No. 34 on the official money list, with $162,095. Opened the season with seven consecutive made cuts.
2003 Season
Finished No. 111 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, making the cut in 11 of 21 tournaments.
2000 Season
Made the cut 18 times and recorded just one top-10 in 35 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2000.
1999 Season
1998 Season
Finished 112th on the money list to earn full playing privileges the following year.
1997 Season
Finished 12th on the BUY.COM TOUR money list in 1997 to earn PGA TOUR playing card.
1993 Season
1990 Season
Amateur Highlights