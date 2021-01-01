|
Fulton Allem
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
215 lbs
97 kg
Weight
September 15, 1957
Birthday
63
AGE
Kroonstad, South Africa
Birthplace
Heathrow, Florida
Residence
Wife, Jennifer; Nadia (7/7/86), Nicholas (1/1/91), Sybil Mary (1/14/01), Sophia Maree (11/4/04)
Family
1976
Turned Pro
$4,360,205
Career Earnings
Orlando, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (3)
Additional Victories (14)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Also made three PGA TOUR starts but missed the cut in all three.
2011 Season
Made five Champions Tour appearances.
2010 Season
Battled back issues for much of the year and underwent surgery to repair four ruptured discs in December. Best finishes came in the late summer.
2009 Season
His two best performances came in his first four starts.
2008 Season
Played his first full year on the Champions Tour from the Career Victory Category and managed to place among the top-40 money-winners, his highest finish on any money list on any Tour since 1993 when he was ninth in PGA TOUR earnings that season. Registered four top-10s, including a pair of runner-up finishes in the first two-thirds of the season.
2007 Season
2003 Season
In final season of 10-year exemption for winning the 1993 NEC World Series of Golf, played in only 15 events due to wrist surgery (July 14) and degenerative discs in his back.
2002 Season
2001 Season
Finished in the top-25 four times in only seven cuts mad.
2000 Season
1997 Season
One of his best seasons since winning twice in 1993. Had four top-10s including top-fives at the Doral-Ryder Open (T5) and Greater Milwaukee Open (T5).
1996 Season
1994 Season
1993 Season
Pair of victories came on two of the TOUR's most storied courses: Colonial and Firestone.
1991 Season
1988 Season
1987 Season
Joined PGA TOUR after finishing second at NEC World Series of Golf, three strokes behind Curtis Strange.
1985 Season
Had 18 runner-up finishes on Southern Africa Tour before gaining first victory there. Won Palaborwa Classic and Million Dollar Challenge.