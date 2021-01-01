×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Fulton Allem
Fulton Allem

Fulton Allem

South AfricaSouth Africa
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
215 lbs
97 kg
Weight
63
AGE
1976
Turned Pro
Kroonstad, South Africa
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
215 lbs
97 kg
Weight
63
AGE
1976
Turned Pro
Kroonstad, South Africa
Birthplace
200
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2013)
$688
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2013)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2013)
79.67
Scoring Average (2013)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Fulton Allem
Fulton Allem
South AfricaSouth Africa
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Fulton Allem

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

215 lbs

97 kg

Weight

September 15, 1957

Birthday

63

AGE

Kroonstad, South Africa

Birthplace

Heathrow, Florida

Residence

Wife, Jennifer; Nadia (7/7/86), Nicholas (1/1/91), Sybil Mary (1/14/01), Sophia Maree (11/4/04)

Family

1976

Turned Pro

$4,360,205

Career Earnings

Orlando, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2007

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

  • 1991 Independent Insurance Agent Open
  • 1993 Southwestern Bell Colonial, NEC World Series of Golf

Additional Victories (14)

  • 1985 Palaborwa Classic
  • 1985 Million Dollar Challenge
  • 1986 Minolta Match Play Championship
  • 1986 Palaborwa Classic
  • 1986 South African PGA Championship
  • 1987 Palaborwa Classic
  • 1987 South African PGA Championship
  • 1988 Palaborwa Classic
  • 1988 Million Dollar Challenge
  • 1989 Minolta Match Play Championship
  • 1990 Lexington PGA Championship
  • 1990 Twee Jongezellen Masters
  • 1990 Goodyear Classic
  • 1991 ICL International

Personal

  • Best known during the 2007 season as one of the three judges on Golf Channel's "Fore Inventors Only" show.
  • Started playing golf at age 7 with encouragement from father.
  • Countryman Gary Player had large influence on his early career.

Special Interests

  • Riding and breeding horses, fishing, hunting

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Also made three PGA TOUR starts but missed the cut in all three.

  • Principal Charity Classic: Best showing in five starts was a T21 at The Principal Charity Classic.

2011 Season

Made five Champions Tour appearances.

  • Montreal Championship presented by Desjardins: Best effort was a T35 at the Montreal Championship.

2010 Season

Battled back issues for much of the year and underwent surgery to repair four ruptured discs in December. Best finishes came in the late summer.

  • Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: T25 at the Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
  • JELD-WEN Tradition: T21 at the JELD-WEN Tradition.

2009 Season

His two best performances came in his first four starts.

  • AT&T Champions Classic: He was T4 at the AT&T Champions Classic, thanks to a final-round 67.
  • Allianz Championship: Got his year off to a great start after open-qualifying and then finishing second at the Allianz Championship in February. Battled eventual winner Mike Goodes down the stretch before Goodes' birdie on the final hole gave him a one-stroke victory.

2008 Season

Played his first full year on the Champions Tour from the Career Victory Category and managed to place among the top-40 money-winners, his highest finish on any money list on any Tour since 1993 when he was ninth in PGA TOUR earnings that season. Registered four top-10s, including a pair of runner-up finishes in the first two-thirds of the season.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Had another T2 in the summer when three successive rounds in the 60s led to a T2 effort at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in July. Was among the leaders throughout the event, and second-round 65 at En-Joie GC proved to be his low round of the campaign. Along with Gary Koch, finished one stroke behind eventual-winner Eduardo Romero.
  • Turtle Bay Championship: Started his year on a positive note with a T2 at the Turtle Bay Championship, thanks to a birdie on the last hole. Trailed Gil Morgan by just three strokes after 36 holes in Hawaii. Final-round 73 in strong trade winds led to his best TOUR finish since winning the 1993 World Series of Golf.

2007 Season

  • SAS Championship: Made his Champions Tour debut in September at the SAS Championship via the Career Victory category. Finished T36 in his initial start, shooting 69 in his opening round at Prestonwood.

2003 Season

In final season of 10-year exemption for winning the 1993 NEC World Series of Golf, played in only 15 events due to wrist surgery (July 14) and degenerative discs in his back.

2002 Season

  • Compaq Classic of New Orleans: Best finish was T23 at the Compaq Classic of New Orleans.

2001 Season

Finished in the top-25 four times in only seven cuts mad.

  • Honda Classic: Opened with 66 at the Honda Classic and stood one stroke back of the lead. Finished T11.

2000 Season

  • Buick Invitational: Best finish of the year came at the Buick Invitational with a T21, earning $29,014, his largest check of the season.

1997 Season

One of his best seasons since winning twice in 1993. Had four top-10s including top-fives at the Doral-Ryder Open (T5) and Greater Milwaukee Open (T5).

1996 Season

  • Doral-Ryder Open: Best finish was a T4 at Doral-Ryder Open. Closing 66 left him five strokes behind winner Greg Norman.

1994 Season

  • The Presidents Cup: Captain's Choice for International Team at Presidents Cup. Was 1-3 in foursomes and four-ball before halving singles match with Phil Mickelson.

1993 Season

Pair of victories came on two of the TOUR's most storied courses: Colonial and Firestone.

  • NEC World Series of Golf: The victory earned a place in the NEC World Series of Golf, where final-round 62 earned him $360,000 first-place check and a 10-year PGA TOUR exemption.
  • Southwestern Bell Colonial: Moved into contention with second-round 63 at Colonial National Invitation, then closed with 67 to defeat Greg Norman by one stroke.

1991 Season

  • Independent Insurance Agent Open: First TOUR victory came at Independent Insurance Agent Open, played in October after tournament had been postponed because of rain in April. Played final two rounds in 11-under par to defeat Billy Ray Brown, Mike Hulbert and Tom Kite by one stroke.

1988 Season

  • THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished 65-68 on weekend for T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

1987 Season

Joined PGA TOUR after finishing second at NEC World Series of Golf, three strokes behind Curtis Strange.

1985 Season

Had 18 runner-up finishes on Southern Africa Tour before gaining first victory there. Won Palaborwa Classic and Million Dollar Challenge.