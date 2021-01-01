|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Tommy Aaron
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
--
--
Weight
February 22, 1937
Birthday
84
AGE
Gainesville, Georgia
Birthplace
Gainesville, Georgia
Residence
$3,646,303
Career Earnings
Gainesville, GA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
Additional Victories (3)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-4)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2000 Season
1992 Season
Enjoyed his most lucrative season on the Champions Tour in 1992, winning $459,230 and finishing 12th on the money list. Won the 1992 Hilton Bounceback Award for his solid play that year.
1973 Season
1972 Season
Best year on the PGA TOUR was 1972, when he collected $118,924, good for ninth place on the official earnings list.
1970 Season
1969 Season
1959 Season
Amateur Highlights