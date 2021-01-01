×
United States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
--
--
Weight
84
AGE
Gainesville, Georgia
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
--
--
Weight
84
AGE
Gainesville, Georgia
Birthplace
--
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2006)
--
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2006)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2006)
80.00
Scoring Average (2006)

United States
Tommy Aaron

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

--

--

Weight

February 22, 1937

Birthday

84

AGE

Gainesville, Georgia

Birthplace

Gainesville, Georgia

Residence

$3,646,303

Career Earnings

Gainesville, GA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 1961
  • PGA TOUR Champions: 1987

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

  • 1970 Atlanta Classic
  • 1973 Masters Tournament

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

  • 1992 Kaanapali Classic

Additional Victories (3)

  • 1969 Canadian Open
  • 1970 ABC Japan vs. U.S.[indiv]
  • 1972 Lancome Trophy

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-4)

  • 1963 Lost to Tony Lema, Memphis Open Invitational
  • 1963 Lost to Arnold Palmer, Tony Lema, Cleveland Open Invitational
  • 1972 Lost to Dave Hill, George Archer, Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open
  • 1972 Lost to George Archer, Greater Greensboro Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-2)

  • 1992 Lost to Jim Colbert, Mike Hill, Vintage Arco Invitational
  • 1992 Lost to George Archer, Murata Reunion Pro-Am

Personal

  • Had two career holes-in-one.
  • Both of his PGA TOUR victories came in his native Georgia.
  • Never out of the top 60 on the money list from 1961 to 1973.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2000 Season

  • Masters Tournament: Made the cut at the 2000 Masters, becoming, at age 63, the oldest player to ever make the cut.

1992 Season

Enjoyed his most lucrative season on the Champions Tour in 1992, winning $459,230 and finishing 12th on the money list. Won the 1992 Hilton Bounceback Award for his solid play that year.

  • Kaanapali Classic: Highlight of campaign came when he ended nearly a 20-year victory drought by coming from three strokes back to win the Kaanapali Classic. Final-round 64 included birdie from 20 feet on last hole to overtake Dave Stockton.

1973 Season

  • Masters Tournament: Posted his biggest career victory in the 1973 Masters, where he fired a final-round 68 to rally from four strokes back and edge J.C. Snead by one.
  • Ryder Cup: Member of the 1973 United States Ryder Cup team.

1972 Season

Best year on the PGA TOUR was 1972, when he collected $118,924, good for ninth place on the official earnings list.

1970 Season

  • Atlanta Classic: Captured the 1970 Atlanta Classic by one over Dan Sikes.

1969 Season

  • Canadian Open: Won the 1969 Canadian Open, an unofficial event at the time, defeating Sam Snead in an 18-hole playoff.
  • Ryder Cup: Member of the 1969 United States Ryder Cup team.

1959 Season

  • Walker Cup: Member of the 1959 Walker Cup team.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 1960 Western Amateur.