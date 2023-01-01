2022-2023 Priority Ranking
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Raymond Floyd
- Al Geiberger
- Don January
- Collin Morikawa
- Bobby Nichols
- Jack Nicklaus
- Gary Player
- Jon Rahm
- Justin Thomas
- Lee Trevino
- Gary Woodland
Winners prior to prior to 1970 and in the last five seasons and current season
- Si Woo Kim
- Rory McIlroy
- Webb Simpson
In the last five seasons and current season
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Scottie Scheffler
- Tiger Woods
In the last five seasons and the current season
- Shane Lowry
- Francesco Molinari
- Jordan Spieth
In the last five seasons and current season
No players exempt in this category
- Billy Horschel
- Kevin Kisner
- Xander Schauffele
In the last three seasons and the current season
- Patrick Cantlay
Winners of the Memorial Tournament in the last 3 years
- Tyrrell Hatton
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the last 3 years
- Max Homa
- Adam Scott
Winner of the Genesis Invitational in the last three years
- Justin Rose
- Daniel Berger
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Brian Gay
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Garrick Higgo
- Tom Hoge
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Tom Kim
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- J.J. Spaun
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Richy Werenski
- Will Zalatoris
Winners of PGA TOUR co-sponsored or approved tournaments, whose victories are considered official, within the last two seasons, or during the current season; winners receive an additional season of exemption for each additional win, up to five seasons:
No players exempt in this category
- Tim Clark
- Jason Dufner
- Zach Johnson
- Ryan Moore
- Rory Sabbatini
- Vijay Singh
- Jimmy Walker
A. Players among the Top 50 in career earning as of the end of the preceding season may elect to use a one-time exemption for the next season B. Players among the Top 25 in career earning as of the end of the preceding season may elect to use a one-time exemption for the next season
No players exempt in this category
No players exempt in this category
- Jesse Mueller
Eligible for up to 6 open events (3 must be opposite a PGA TOUR event, World Golf Championships event, and The Open Championship), in addition to any sponsor selections. The exemption does not apply to limited-field open events.
No players exempt in this category
No players exempt in this category
No players exempt in this category
- Davis Love III
PGA TOUR Members who have won at least 20 co-sponsored events while continually maintaining a competitive scoring average.
- Aaron Wise
- Cameron Young
- Brian Harman
- Corey Conners
- Sahith Theegala
- Scott Stallings
- Davis Riley
- Denny McCarthy
- Maverick McNealy
- Kurt Kitayama
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Andrew Putnam
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Emiliano Grillo
- Troy Merritt
- Adam Hadwin
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Taylor Moore
- Brendan Steele
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Lee Hodges
- John Huh
- Chris Kirk
- Wyndham Clark
- Brandon Wu
- Adam Long
- Dylan Frittelli
- Ryan Palmer
- David Lipsky
- Beau Hossler
- Aaron Rai
- Matthew NeSmith
- Patrick Rodgers
- Peter Malnati
- Adam Schenk
- Hayden Buckley
- Stephan Jaeger
- Russell Knox
- Kevin Streelman
- Mark Hubbard
- Nate Lashley
- James Hahn
- Danny Lee
- Greyson Sigg
- C.T. Pan
- Callum Tarren
- Sam Ryder
- Nick Watney
- Vince Whaley
- Doug Ghim
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Tway
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
- Scott Piercy
- Kramer Hickok
- Max McGreevy
- Matt Wallace
- Chesson Hadley
- Austin Smotherman
- Justin Lower
- Doc Redman
- Danny Willett
- Kelly Kraft
No players exempt in this category
- Nick Hardy
- Kyle Stanley
- Bud Cauley
- J.B. Holmes
- Zac Blair
- Tyler McCumber
If granted by the Commissioner, if not otherwise eligible, and if needed to fill the field, Special Medical Extension.
No players exempt in this category
- Justin Suh
Leading Points Winner from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour using combined points earned on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List and Korn Ferry Tour Finals Points List.
No players exempt in this category
- Taylor Montgomery
- Thomas Detry
- Tyson Alexander
- Ben Taylor
- Ben Griffin
- Will Gordon
- Kevin Yu
- David Lingmerth
- Robby Shelton
- S.H. Kim
- Byeong Hun An
- Dean Burmester
- Davis Thompson
- Joseph Bramlett
- Harrison Endycott
- Ryan Armour
- Chris Stroud
- Zecheng Dou
- Henrik Norlander
- Paul Haley II
- Erik Barnes
- Harry Hall
- Austin Cook
- Brian Stuard
- Eric Cole
- Ben Martin
- MJ Daffue
- Scott Harrington
- Nico Echavarria
- Carl Yuan
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Austin Eckroat
- Michael Kim
- Brice Garnett
- Brent Grant
- Tano Goya
- Philip Knowles
- Vincent Norrman
- Trevor Cone
- Brandon Matthews
- Kevin Roy
- Matti Schmid
- Michael Gligic
- Carson Young
- Sam Stevens
- Trevor Werbylo
- Augusto Núñez
- Nicholas Lindheim
- Anders Albertson
- Bronson Burgoon
- Chad Collins
- Tim Wilkinson
- Vince Covello
Note: Periodic reordering shall take place after the conclusion of The RSM Classic and The Genesis Invitational. Thereafter the reorder will occur on the Mondays of the Masters, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and The Open Championship.
No players exempt in this category
No players exempt in this category
No players exempt in this category
No players exempt in this category
No players exempt in this category
- Brandt Snedeker
- Harry Higgs
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Andrew Novak
- Cameron Percy
- Charley Hoffman
- Dylan Wu
- Jonathan Byrd
- Martin Trainer
- Hank Lebioda
- Bill Haas
Note: Periodic reordering shall take place after the conclusion of The RSM Classic and The Genesis Invitational. Thereafter the reorder will occur on the Mondays of the Masters, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and The Open Championship.
No players exempt in this category
No players exempt in this category
- Aaron Baddeley
- S.Y. Noh
- Sean O'Hair
- Fabián Gómez
- William McGirt
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Crane
- Arjun Atwal
- Camilo Villegas
- Scott Brown
- Greg Chalmers
Note: Periodic reordering shall take place after the conclusion of The RSM Classic and The Genesis Invitational. Thereafter the reorder will occur on the Mondays of the Masters, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and The Open Championship.
- Luke Donald
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sung Kang
- Kevin Chappell
- Grayson Murray
- Tommy Gainey
- Wesley Bryan
- Robert Garrigus
- Bo Van Pelt
- Jonas Blixt
- Mark Hensby
- David Hearn
- Ricky Barnes
- Sangmoon Bae
- D.A. Points
- J.J. Henry
- D.J. Trahan
- Padraig Harrington
- Johnson Wagner
- Jim Furyk
- Derek Ernst
- John Merrick
- George McNeill
- Paul Goydos
- Ryuji Imada
- Jay Haas
- Richard Johnson
- Omar Uresti
- John Senden
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Brian Davis
- Kevin Stadler
- Matt Every
- Jeff Overton
- Boo Weekley
- Daniel Chopra
If not otherwise eligible and as needed to fill the field, Past Champion members, Team Tournament Winners, and Veteran members beyond 150th place on the previous season's FedExCup points list in order of their combined official PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour (through Korn Ferry Tour Championship) money in the previous season
- Hale Irwin
- Ernie Els
- Tom Kite
- Mark O'Meara
- Fred Couples
- Corey Pavin
- Kenny Perry
- David Toms
- Mark Calcavecchia
- Steve Stricker
- Justin Leonard
- Scott Hoch
- John Cook
- David Frost
- Stuart Appleby
- K.J. Choi
- Mike Weir
- Fred Funk
- Brad Faxon
- Lee Janzen
- Loren Roberts
- Steve Jones
- Jerry Pate
- Retief Goosen
- John Huston
- Joey Sindelar
- Mark Brooks
- Peter Jacobsen
- Hunter Mahan
- Jeff Sluman
- Rocco Mediate
- Steve Pate
- Sandy Lyle
- Scott Verplank
- Carl Pettersson
- Tom Lehman
- Billy Mayfair
- Jesper Parnevik
- John Daly
- Dan Forsman
- Blaine McCallister
- Robert Allenby
- Chad Campbell
- Bob Estes
- Stephen Ames
- Tim Herron
- Steve Flesch
- Woody Austin
- Heath Slocum
- Joe Durant
- Billy Andrade
- Duffy Waldorf
- Carlos Franco
- Larry Mize
- Jerry Kelly
- Chris DiMarco
- Jeff Maggert
- John Rollins
- Rod Pampling
- Ángel Cabrera
- Kirk Triplett
- Scott McCarron
- Bernhard Langer
- Cameron Beckman
- Rich Beem
- Robert Gamez
- Darren Clarke
- Olin Browne
- Gene Sauers
- Gary Hallberg
- Jason Bohn
- Tom Pernice Jr.
- Dudley Hart
- Frank Lickliter II
- Jonathan Kaye
- Tommy Armour III
- Y.E. Yang
- Will MacKenzie
- Paul Stankowski
- Len Mattiace
- Steven Bowditch
- Todd Hamilton
- José Coceres
- Ted Tryba
- Keith Clearwater
- Gabriel Hjertstedt
- John Inman
- Freddie Jacobson
- Kevin Sutherland
- Alex Cejka
- Tim Petrovic
- Harrison Frazar
- Ken Duke
- Andres Romero
- Glen Day
- Dean Wilson
- Ted Purdy
- Tom Byrum
- Neal Lancaster
- Dicky Pride
- Greg Kraft
- Russ Cochran
- Billy Hurley III
- Chris Smith
- Jim Carter
- Matt Gogel
- Grant Waite
- Brandel Chamblee
- Charlie Beljan
- Brad Bryant
- Smylie Kaufman
- Eric Axley
- Willie Wood
- Parker McLachlin
- Spike McRoy
- Mike Heinen
- Guy Boros
- Derek Lamely
- T.C. Chen
No players exempt in this category
No players exempt in this category
- Geoff Ogilvy
- David Duval
- José María Olazábal
- Brendon de Jonge
- Brett Quigley
- Charlie Wi
- Shaun Micheel
- Brandt Jobe
- Craig Parry
- Skip Kendall
- Bill Glasson
- Michael Allen
- Jay Williamson
- Kent Jones
- Marco Dawson
- Mike Springer
- Dick Mast
If not otherwise eligible and if needed to fill the field, Veteran members (players who have made a minimum of 150 cuts during their career), in order of their standing on the PGA TOUR Career Money List.