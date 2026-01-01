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Menu
R3
In Progress
Genesis Scottish Open
Right Arrow
T1
J. Smith
Tot
-9
-9
T1
J. Smith
Tot
-9
T1
T. Kim
Tot
-9
-9
T1
T. Kim
Tot
-9
T1
R. McIlroy
Tot
-9
-9
T1
R. McIlroy
Tot
-9
T4
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
-8
T4
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
T4
M. Lee
Tot
-8
-8
T4
M. Lee
Tot
-8
T6
N. Von Dellingshausen
Tot
-7
-7
T6
N. Von Dellingshausen
Tot
-7
T6
J. Luiten
Tot
-7
-7
T6
J. Luiten
Tot
-7
T6
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-7
-7
T6
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-7
T6
C. Gotterup
Tot
-7
-7
T6
C. Gotterup
Tot
-7
T6
V. Perez
Tot
-7
-7
T6
V. Perez
Tot
-7
T6
K. Nakajima
Tot
-7
-7
T6
K. Nakajima
Tot
-7
T6
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-7
-7
T6
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-7
T13
D. Willett
Tot
-6
-6
T13
D. Willett
Tot
-6
T13
K. Vilips
Tot
-6
-6
T13
K. Vilips
Tot
-6
T13
N. Højgaard
Tot
-6
-6
T13
N. Højgaard
Tot
-6
Age
-
Turned Pro
-
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-
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-
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Career
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0
Wins
-
Earnings
-
Cuts Made
Season
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0
Wins
0
Top 25
-
Cuts Made
Bio
Background
Right Arrow
-
Height
-
Age
-
Turned Pro
Career
Right Arrow
0
Wins
-
Earnings
-
Cuts Made
Season
Right Arrow
0
Wins
0
Top 25
-
Cuts Made
Bio
Background
Right Arrow
-
Height
-
Age
-
Turned Pro
R3
In Progress
Genesis Scottish Open
T1
J. Smith
Tot
-9
-9
T1
J. Smith
Tot
-9
T1
T. Kim
Tot
-9
-9
T1
T. Kim
Tot
-9
T1
R. McIlroy
Tot
-9
-9
T1
R. McIlroy
Tot
-9
T4
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
-8
T4
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
T4
M. Lee
Tot
-8
-8
T4
M. Lee
Tot
-8
T6
N. Von Dellingshausen
Tot
-7
-7
T6
N. Von Dellingshausen
Tot
-7
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