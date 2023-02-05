How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sunday: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will resume Sunday after play was suspended Saturday due to poor weather conditions. The tournament will use a three-course rotation before a 54-hole cut. Golfers will rotate through Pebble Beach Golf Links (which has played host to the ‘Clambake’ since 1947), Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) before finishing at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ .

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Radio : Sunday, 3 – 9 p.m. ET. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )