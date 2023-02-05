-
How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sunday: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
February 05, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will resume Sunday after play was suspended Saturday due to poor weather conditions. The tournament will use a three-course rotation before a 54-hole cut. Golfers will rotate through Pebble Beach Golf Links (which has played host to the ‘Clambake’ since 1947), Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) before finishing at Pebble Beach on Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Sunday, 3 – 9 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 11:30-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada broadcast (Times subject to change)
Golf Channel: Sat/Sun, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Golfchannel.com: Sat/Sun, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
RDS: Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
RDS Direct: Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
TSN 5: Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
CTV2: Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
