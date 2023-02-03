PGA TOUR statement on medical emergency at Pebble Beach

During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there was a medical emergency at No. 11 at Pebble Beach involving an amateur's caddie. The caddie has been rushed to Montage Health for evaluation.

At the direction of the PGA TOUR Rules Committee, the players in that group - Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler - paused play during the medical emergency and will be allowed to warm up and resume their round shortly.



We will provide additional details when available.