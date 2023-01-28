Jon Rahm’s winning streak ends at two

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Jon Rahm knows it’s not easy to win on the PGA TOUR.

His recent results had indicated otherwise.

Rahm arrived at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open having won four of his last five official starts, including wins in back-to-back TOUR starts this month, and he played his way into the final grouping for a Saturday finish at Torrey Pines, entering the final round two strokes back of 54-hole leader Sam Ryder.

Rahm, though, made bogey on his first hole to fall three strokes off the pace and never drew closer. The world No. 3 carded a final-round, 2-over 74 at Torrey South to finish in a tie for seventh at 8 under, five strokes back of winner Max Homa.

Rahm maintains his lead on the season-long FedExCup, with Homa moving to No. 2.

Despite the undesirable outcome, Rahm was undeterred. He knew Saturday would pose demanding conditions on the always-tough Torrey Pines layout; as he noted Friday, the key would be minimizing mistakes.

A pivotal moment came at the par-4 fifth hole. Rahm missed the fairway in a left bunker, then tugged his approach left with the miscue compounded by a bounce off the cart path. He took three strokes to reach the green and drained a 9-footer to save double bogey. He played 1-under from there to the house, but the damage had been done.