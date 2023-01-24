Jon Rahm discusses how Kobe Bryant inspired him

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Jon Rahm was looking forward to a meeting with Kobe Bryant on the Tuesday following the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.

Tragically, Rahm never got to have that meeting.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on that Farmers Sunday; Rahm learned of Bryant’s passing from his wife Kelley upon entering the scoring area that day at Torrey Pines.

Rahm has long admired Bryant for his famed “Mamba mentality,” work ethic and determination – and for balancing sustained greatness with fatherhood. The latter topic, Rahm was specifically hoping to discuss with the 18-time NBA All-Star.

“I wanted to ask Kobe, how the heck did he practice the way he did and still have the impact he had as a father, with his daughters,” Rahm said Tuesday morning on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” in advance of this week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, where he seeks his third TOUR title of the month.

“How do you divide all that and still be a good reference for your kids? That’s what I wanted to know, because in golf you can play up until you’re 60 … I wanted to make the most out of what I can do on the golf course and off the golf course.”

Rahm, a father of two, is certainly making the most of his time on the golf course in recent weeks. He has won four times in his last five official starts worldwide, including wins in back-to-back TOUR starts this month, the Sentry Tournament of Champions and last week’s The American Express in nearby La Quinta.

Rahm has plenty of mojo around Torrey Pines, as well. He earned his first TOUR title at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, and he won the 2021 U.S. Open here.

Converging trends appear to be in line, but Rahm knows any extra edge is paramount. In college, he frequently listened to Bryant’s interviews and videos, finding similarities in the way the two approached their craft.

“Having that obsessiveness that we both have over the game … it's somebody to learn from, for sure,” Rahm said Sunday afternoon at The American Express. “Work ethic beats talent every day of the week, period. And I like to think that I have a really hard work ethic and I put a lot of time in.”

Rahm said he once asked Tiger Woods how he found the right balance between fatherhood and perfecting his craft. Woods provided advice that Rahm is not confident he can replicate.

“He said he didn’t sleep,” Rahm said. “And that doesn’t correlate with me. I knew Kobe would say the same thing, but I had to figure out something in between.”

Rahm may not have gleaned that specific nature of advice from Bryant, but the Mamba mentality is very much alive as the Spaniard stacks up wins at a historic clip.

The last player to win in three consecutive TOUR starts: Dustin Johnson in 2017. Ten players have since won in back-to-back starts, including Rahm, who aims for his three-peat this week on comfortable terrain.

Not too far from where Bryant perfected his craft as a Los Angeles Laker.

“The way he approached his lifestyle and his craft really spoke to me,” Rahm said. “Craft is the key word for Kobe.”

The same could be said for Rahm.