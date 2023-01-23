Honest Aberg: PGA TOUR University No. 1 wants to know where he stands

LUBBOCK, Texas – Confusion often reigns on the final holes of a college golf tournament. With five-man teams spread across multiple holes and live-scoring updates often dependent on the quality of a player’s cell service, it can be hard to get an accurate appraisal of the leaderboard. One thing was certain on Ludvig Aberg’s final hole of last year’s Cabo Collegiate Invitational, however. He needed to make his 30-foot birdie putt to keep his team’s hopes alive.

Texas Tech’s head coach, Greg Sands, did not hesitate to share the importance of that putt with his star player. While some coaches may be reticent to divulge such information, lest they add more pressure to a stressful situation, Aberg always wants to know where he stands. He'd rather have the facts than a sanitized version of the truth. Just call him Honest Aberg.

“You could see that focus hone in,” Sands said. “He knew what he needed to do.”

And he did it. After making the putt, Aberg simply turned to his coach and said, “I love this game.”

Sands uses that story to illustrate Aberg’s ability to remain calm and control his emotions in the heat of competition.

“He loved the opportunity it presented and loved the fact that he got it done,” Sands said. “I think that speaks to his ability to, so to speak, want the ball at the end of the game.

“He wants the putt. He wants the big shot.”

Aberg, who is in the final semester of a successful college career, has all the physical tools of a future star, but success in the pro game is often defined by intangibles, and observers believe his poise and patience, more than an elite long game, could set him apart.

He’ll get another chance to test himself against the pros when he tees it up in this week’s DP World Tour Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He received the invitation for holding the top spot in the PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global ranking after the fall portion of the college season. An even bigger award awaits Aberg if he can stay No. 1 through this year’s NCAA Championship.

It was announced late last year that PGA TOUR University’s top player will earn PGA TOUR status after the conclusion of the college season. He will be eligible for all open, full-field events and will earn FedExCup points for his finishes, giving him the opportunity to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Aberg, who stands more than 6 feet tall and has a physique that belies his childhood passion for playing soccer, is a golfer built in the modern mold. A strong ballstriker, he wields driver with impunity to press his advantage over his competition.