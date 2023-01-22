Jon Rahm now No. 1 on FedExCup after win in desert

LA QUINTA, Calif. – Jon Rahm has been a near-unstoppable force in recent months. His victory at The American Express is his fourth win in five official starts worldwide, including the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago, a dramatic rally from six strokes back with seven holes to play on Maui.

This week, Rahm needed no such heroics. He shared the 54-hole lead with TOUR rookie Davis Thompson and carded a final-round, 4-under 68 at PGA West’s Stadium Course to edge Thompson for a one-stroke victory at 27 under. Rahm’s ultimate edge came via a 9-foot birdie at the par-5 16th hole Sunday; Thompson made par, and both players parred out.

The victory propels Rahm to the No. 1 spot on the season-long FedExCup standings, 500 points accrued for his victory in the Coachella Valley.

“You’re seeing now, let’s say, the fruits of all the labor I’ve put in,” Rahm said Sunday evening at The American Express. “I felt like I was swinging really well last year; the results were just not happening. And they’re coming in a bunch right now.”

Rahm began the week at No. 4 on the FedExCup, trailing Seamus Power, Max Homa and Tom Kim respectively. Kim moves to No. 2 following a T6 finish at The American Express, followed by Power, Homa and Brian Harman to round out the top five. Kim was on-hand to provide congratulations to Rahm following a closing par for a one-stroke win in the California desert.

Rahm leads the FedExCup having made just three official TOUR starts in 2022-23. He finished T4 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October, followed by back-to-back victories this month in Hawaii and California. He also won the Spanish Open and DP World Tour Championship last fall as part of this torrid stretch.

Rahm has yet to win a FedExCup, but it’s not for a lack of close calls. Three times, he has finished top-five on the TOUR’s season-long race, highlighted by a runner-up showing in 2021.

Suffice to say, he’s quickly becoming a favorite for this year’s season-long crown.