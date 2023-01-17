Davis Love III named 2023 Ryder Cup vice captain for U.S. Team

Davis Love III has been named a vice captain for the U.S. Team at this fall’s Ryder Cup, U.S. Team Captain Zach Johnson announced Tuesday.

Love will bring experience and continuity to the United States contingent, after he captained the U.S. Team to a 17.5-12.5 victory over the International Team at the Presidents Cup last September in his native North Carolina. This will mark Love’s fourth time as a Ryder Cup vice captain, in addition to two captaincies.

This fall’s Ryder Cup is set for Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone G&CC in Rome, Italy.

"I've been involved in the Ryder Cup since 2006, and I can tell you, without a doubt, that Davis Love III's passion for the event is unmatched,” said Johnson. “As I thought about the 2023 U.S. Team and those who we'd ask to serve as a vice captain, there was no doubt that Davis would be one of those individuals. I will lean heavily on the experience and insight of DLIII in Italy as the U.S. Team works to retain the Ryder Cup."

"The Ryder Cup is one of the truly special events in all of sports, and I am so honored to be named a vice captain in Italy in 2023,” added Love. “Zach has worked tirelessly since he was named captain, and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the entire U.S. Team to win in September."

Love will join Steve Stricker as a vice captain for the U.S. Team, with future vice captains to be announced at a later date. Stricker captained the U.S. Team to a 19-9 victory at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in his native Wisconsin.

Love is 1-1 as a Ryder Cup captain. He led the U.S. Team to a 17-11 victory in 2016 at Hazeltine National; he also captained a 14.5-13.5 defeat to Team Europe in 2012 at Medinah. Love competed in six Ryder Cups as a player and has accrued 21 PGA TOUR victories.