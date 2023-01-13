  • NEWS

    Jordan Spieth goes from lead to missed cut at Sony Open in Hawaii

    Failed to birdie finishing hole and shot second-round 75 to miss weekend at Waialae

  • Jordan Spieth shot a 64-75 in the first two rounds of the Sony Open in Hawaii to miss the cut. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)Jordan Spieth shot a 64-75 in the first two rounds of the Sony Open in Hawaii to miss the cut. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)