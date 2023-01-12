  • NEWS

    Hawaii club pro battling cancer makes Sony Open debut at age 60

    Michael Castillo earned spot via Aloha Section PGA Championship, underwent radiation in November

  • Michael Castillo is the head pro at Kapalua and former president of the Aloha Section PGA. (Ryan Nelson/PGA TOUR)Michael Castillo is the head pro at Kapalua and former president of the Aloha Section PGA. (Ryan Nelson/PGA TOUR)