Hawaii club pro battling cancer makes Sony Open debut at age 60

KAPALUA, Hawaii -- Michael Castillo comes from a rich heritage of golf in Hawaii, now the head pro at Kapalua and formerly president of the Aloha Section PGA. He had reason to believe his hope of ever playing the Sony Open in Hawaii was long gone.

But his assistants at Kapalua talked him into playing this year, mainly because the Aloha Section PGA Championship was at Poipu Bay, where he spent 12 years as the head pro.

Never mind that he faced radiation in November for cancer that returned to his liver. Or that he was 60 and mostly competed in senior divisions. He can still putt great, and Castillo birdied the last hole to win by one.

Now he's at the Sony Open, the oldest player in a field that includes 20-year-old Tom Kim and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who upon finishing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (at Kapalua) thanked Castillo for last week and wished him the best this week at Waialae.

"It is really cool," Castillo said. "And it's the first time our family will all be together in 10 years. So that's exciting to get together as a family."

The patriarch is longtime club pro Ron Castillo, who played 10 times in the Sony Open. His five children all became golf professionals. His daughter, Lori, won the U.S. Junior Girls in 1979 and U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links in 1980 and is in the Hawaii Golf Hall of Fame along with her father.

Castillo's father and two brothers have played the Sony Open, which like several PGA TOUR stops, reserves a spot for the PGA professional in that section.

"I thought that opportunity had passed many years ago," Castillo said. "I only played in the section championship because it was at Poipu. The guys said, 'You've got to play.' I played well, putted good, it was 25 mph wind and I birdied 18 to win."

If that wasn't enough of a challenge, Castillo was diagnosed with colon cancer nearly five years ago. It moved to his liver, his lung and back to his liver. He has gone through chemotherapy and radiation two times each.

The Aloha Section championship was in September.

"I knew in September I needed radiation for cancer on my liver," he said. "I waited until that tournament, went to New Mexico for the Senior PNC (Professional National Championship) with my sister, Lori, on the bag, and then did treatments."