Sentry Tournament of Champions payouts and points: Jon Rahm earns $2.7 million and 550 FedExCup points

That smattering of sounds you hear is of virtual winning tickets getting ripped in half with ferocity.

Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday, but the narrative is that Collin Morikawa didn’t.

With all of the proper and obvious respect that Rahm deserves for flooring it for a field-best 10-under 63 to prevail by two at 27-under 265, the double take of Morikawa forfeiting another big lead sucked the oxygen out of the sea breeze at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course on Maui, for Sunday’s setback is a replication of his last flirtation with a massive margin.

Thirteen months ago, Morikawa slept on a five-shot buffer entering the final round of the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas. He closed with a field-high-tying 76 to finish T5 and four strokes back of champion Viktor Hovland. So, while Morikawa wasn’t in position to avenge that specifically in Hawaii, redemption anywhere also remains on ice.

Morikawa opened at +2000 to win at BetMGM. That was tied for ninth-shortest odds in the field of 39. As he has been so often before, Rahm was the favorite, this time at +600. Given his pace of the last few months especially, even that tight line presented as low-hanging fruit. Although the Spaniard eliminated a seven-shot deficit entering the final round on Maui, he’s a front-runner’s front-runner in our world in the long-term.

Elsewhere, in his tournament debut, Tom Hoge (+6000) raced home in a 9-under 64 that included an eagle and four birdies in his last six holes. He climbed 10 spots on Sunday to finish T3. Alongside him on the podium was Max Homa. The recent first-time father opened at +3300.

NOTE: This was the first edition of the Sentry for which the winner received 550 FedExCup points.