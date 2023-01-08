How to watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 4 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions takes place Sunday from the Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course on Maui.

Collin Morikawa takes a commanding six-shot lead into Sunday at Kapalua.

This year’s Sentry, which features 17 of the top 20 players in the world, also boasts an increased purse of $15 million and 550 FedExCup points to the winner.

And now, the final hour of one of the year’s top events will be shown uninterrupted on Golf Channel and Peacock. It is the first time an NBC Sports primetime PGA TOUR broadcast will feature uninterrupted coverage.

The uninterrupted hour, which is presented by Callaway, will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight.

Television: Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Note: The final hour of Sunday's final round (7-8 p.m. ET) on GOLF Channel and Peacock will be broadcast with no commercial interruptions and will be sponsored by Callaway.

PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m. (Featured Groups), 4 p.m.-8 p.m. (Featured Holes).

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

Radio : Sunday, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )





