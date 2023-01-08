Between Hawaii events, TCU alum Tom Hoge attending college football title game

An opportunity to see one’s beloved sports team compete for a championship can be fleeting.

Perhaps not for all fan bases – think New England Patriots – but for most of the sports fan population.

TCU graduate Tom Hoge knows this, and he refuses to let the opportunity pass him by. With TCU set to face Georgia in Monday’s college football national title game in Los Angeles, Hoge has devised an itinerary that allows him the best of both worlds. He’ll attend the game live without impacting his year-opening schedule of the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in Hawaii.

After finishing third at the Sentry, Hoge was scheduled to take a Sunday evening red-eye flight from Maui to Los Angeles, and he’ll head from Los Angeles to Honolulu on Tuesday morning.

TCU last claimed a football national title in 1938.

“I had booked everything within the first 20 minutes to an hour after the game,” said Hoge, who quickly sprang into action after TCU defeated Michigan in a memorable New Year’s Eve semifinal matchup at the Fiesta Bowl. “I went to the Fiesta Bowl, stayed with my mom, and by the time we got out of traffic and back to her place, we probably had everything booked in 15 to 20 minutes.”

Hoge earned his spot at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with his maiden TOUR title at last year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, marking his first start at Maui. He demonstrated an accelerated learning curve at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, carding a final-round 64 for a 23-under total in his first start of 2023. His final round was highlighted by a remarkable 129-yard approach from thick rough on the par-4 13th hole to near tap-in range.