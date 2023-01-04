Newlywed Will Zalatoris returns from back injury at Sentry

Will Zalatoris “found the end of Netflix.”

He attended the Presidents Cup.

He even married his longtime sweetheart, Caitlin.

Zalatoris made the most of a four-month rehabilitation process after suffering two herniated discs in his back, but it’s a new year and he’s ready to return to competition at this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

It’s the PGA TOUR’s first designated event of 2023, with 17 of the top 20 players on the Official World Golf Ranking set to compete at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. There’s not much time to shake the rust; Zalatoris is quickly back to the throes of elite competition.

Bring it on.

“I’ve learned a lot about my body, probably more than I think I ever wanted to,” Zalatoris said Tuesday afternoon in Hawaii. “December 1, I think, was the first day I was cleared for full activity, and really just have been doing as much as I can since then … not being able to have a club in my hand for a couple months, I don’t think I’ve done that probably since I was 8 or 9.

“But the speed’s the same; everything feels really good. So just keep doing what we’re doing and let the next win get in the way.”