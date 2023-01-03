  • NEWS

    TOUR winners Brad Faxon, Smylie Kaufman to join NBC’s commentary team

  • Smylie Kaufman made his announcing debut last year, broadcasting from the PGA Championship and U.S. Open among other events. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)Smylie Kaufman made his announcing debut last year, broadcasting from the PGA Championship and U.S. Open among other events. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)