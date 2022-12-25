  • NEWS

    Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

    88-time LPGA winner, most by a player on a single professional tour, was two-time AP Female Athlete of the Year

  Kathy Whitworth was the first to reach $1 million in career LPGA earnings. (David Cannon/Getty Images)