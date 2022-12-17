Tiger and Charlie Woods card opening-round 59 at the PNC Championship

After finishing runner-up at last year's PNC Championship, two back of John Daly and John Daly II, the father-son duo of Tiger and Charlie Woods set its sights on chasing a title this weekend at Ritz-Carlton GC outside Orlando.

Team Woods delivered on expectations in the opening round, carding an 13-under 59 to enter Sunday's final round in a tie for second, two back of leader Team Thomas. The father-son duo of Justin Thomas and his dad Mike, playing alongside Team Woods on Saturday, carded 15-under 57 in the opening round.

Team Woods caught fire with eight consecutive birdies or better on Nos. 4-11, carding seven birdies along with an eagle at the par-5 fifth. The day was full of smiles, fist bumps and club twirls, along with some good-natured needling between the Woods and Thomas duos.

Here's a hole-by-hole breakdown of how Team Woods navigated Saturday's opening round at the PNC Championship.