Tiger and Charlie Woods card opening-round 59 at the PNC Championship
Hole-by-hole updates on Team Woods from opening round of 36-hole scramble event
December 17, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Tiger and Charlie Woods recorded 11 birdies and an eagle in the opening round at Ritz-Carlton GC. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
After finishing runner-up at last year's PNC Championship, two back of John Daly and John Daly II, the father-son duo of Tiger and Charlie Woods set its sights on chasing a title this weekend at Ritz-Carlton GC outside Orlando.
Team Woods delivered on expectations in the opening round, carding an 13-under 59 to enter Sunday's final round in a tie for second, two back of leader Team Thomas. The father-son duo of Justin Thomas and his dad Mike, playing alongside Team Woods on Saturday, carded 15-under 57 in the opening round.
Team Woods caught fire with eight consecutive birdies or better on Nos. 4-11, carding seven birdies along with an eagle at the par-5 fifth. The day was full of smiles, fist bumps and club twirls, along with some good-natured needling between the Woods and Thomas duos.
RELATED: 6 equipment tweaks Tiger Woods made into PNC Championship | Live scoring | Charlie moves back a set of tees for 2022
Here's a hole-by-hole breakdown of how Team Woods navigated Saturday's opening round at the PNC Championship.
Hole 18 (par 5, 557/500 yards)
Tiger pulls driver on the day's final hole and flushes it down the center of the fairway, providing a chance to get home in two on the reachable par 5.
From 242 yards, Tiger pulls a long iron and produces a high cut that tracks toward the left corner of the green. He leans in anticipation as the ball sails through the air; it catches the green, releases and settles to leave a 25-foot eagle attempt.
With no intention of leaving the eagle try short, Charlie's putt has plenty of pace but slides by on the left side, running out 8 feet past the cup. Like son, like father; Tiger's eagle putt also misses left and runs out, leaving 6 feet for birdie. No picnic for Team Woods on the final green.
As he has all day, Charlie putts first, and he delivers to close out the round. His birdie putt falls into the cup, left-center, and he picks up his dad's coin accordingly. A closing birdie and a 13-under 59 for Team Woods.
Team Thomas makes birdie for a 15-under 57 and a two-stroke lead over Team Woods and Team Singh into Sunday's final round.
Team Woods 13-under thru 18
Charlie picked up the coin before it went in 😂— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Strong finish for Team Woods on 18 @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/EY9E4eKreB
Hole 17 (par 3, 168 yards)
Charlie plays a high cut on an aggressive line and executes a proper golf shot, the ball landing soft approximately 20 feet below the hole. Tiger tugs his tee shot slightly left; it bounces in the fringe and trickles into an adjacent water hazard.
Charlie putts first on the right-to-left bender and produces a smooth stroke with perfect pace, but the ball drifts just to the left, well within tap-in range. Tiger's putt tells the same story, missing slightly left of the hole. Routine par for Team Woods on the penultimate hole of the day.
The hole is not complete without Tiger displaying some prankster ethos; he takes the flagstick and pretends to try and trip playing partner Justin Thomas with it. Team Thomas (14-under) is currently leading the field, after all. Keep Justin and Mike on their toes.
Team Woods 12-under thru 17
Tiger the prankster.@TigerWoods almost got @JustinThomas34 here 😅 pic.twitter.com/kCb2xDqSjs— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Hole 16 (par 4, 425/375 yards)
Tiger pulls driver and uncorks a beauty down the left side of the fairway, opening things up for Charlie to play aggressive from the forward tee. Charlie takes driver and makes a bold strike, but the ball drifts right and finds the adjacent water hazard.
From 125 yards, Charlie plays first on approach and asks for it to cut. it doesn't quite listen, as the ball lands and settles in the left fringe, but just 25 feet from the hole. Tiger plays next and has a similar wish for it to move left-to-right, but the ball flies slightly past Charlie's and comes to rest in the fringe some 40 feet from the hole.
Playing from his own position, Charlie goes first from the fringe and elects to chip. He employs an aggressive mindset and the ball has plenty of pace, but it races past the hole and rolls out to 15 feet. Tiger plays next on a more conservative pace; the ball comes to rest 4 feet short, leaving a knee-knocker for par.
Charlie's par putt drops in the right-center of the cup, and Team Woods matches Team Thomas' par on the hole, keeping pace within two strokes of the Team Thomas lead.
Team Woods 12-under thru 16
Hole 15 (par 4, 467/423 yards)
Tiger pulls driver and tugs it slightly; he doesn't catch it cleanly, and it holds up well back of the ideal resting place.
That's where Charlie comes in. The younger Woods plays next with driver and launches a high fade down the center of the fairway, flirting with a bunker but settling a few yards shy. Prime position to attack the flag.
Charlie plays first from 140 yards and plays a slight fade that finds the green but leaves a lengthy birdie try of 35 feet or so. Tiger tugs his approach long and left; the ball settles slightly closer than Charlie's, but still leaving a 25-foot birdie attempt for the team.
Playing from his dad's spot, Charlie putts first and is tentative from the get-go, the ball coming to rest 4 feet short. Tiger's putt has enough pace but misses 4 feet left, meaning the team will have some work to save its par.
Charlie goes first on the par try, and the putt slides right of the hole. Tiger is up for the save, though; his slippery par attempt slides into the left side of the cup.
In the meantime, Team Thomas makes birdie to move to 14-under thru 15; Team Woods now trails the lead by two.
Team Woods 12-under thru 15
Hole 14 (par 5, 565/526 yards)
Charlie plays first with a high fade and a "Fore right," but the ball settles in a strip of rough just short of the bunker, leaving 224 yards into the par 5.
Charlie gives the green a go with a fairway metal, playing a high cut that finds the fairway some 50 yards short and right of the green. Safely near the green, this frees up Tiger to play boldly on his approach, and he executes with a crisp cut and club twirl; the ball lands on the front of the green, 20 feet from the cup, and stays there. Tiger smiles and points to his son after the ball settles.
Charlie putts first and pulls it slightly, as the ball misses on the left side and runs out a couple feet past. Tiger's eagle putt does the exact same; the ball misses comfortably left of target. Charlie has no trouble cleaning up the birdie, though, and Team Woods moves within one stroke of the lead, which is now shared by Team Singh (F) and Team Thomas (thru 14).
Team Woods 12-under thru 14
The year is 2022.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Tiger Woods is still making birdies and club twirling. pic.twitter.com/j2VOz3gZEx
Hole 13 (par 4, 352/317 yards)
Charlie pulls driver in attempt to give the green a go; he makes sound contact, but it is unclear where the ball ends up.
After waiting for the green to clear ahead, Tiger pulls driver to give it a go. The ball sails left and seemingly catches a thicket of trees guarding the left side of the fairway. The duo jumps in the cart to drive toward its fate.
Team Woods arrives in the fairway to find Tiger's ball in pine straw, with a line to the green but tree trouble on the backswing. Charlie plays first and hits a proper pitch to the center of the green, leaving 25 feet for birdie. "Awesome shot," his dad notes in approval.
This frees up Tiger to take a more aggressive line over a bunker, and he doesn't miss a beat, playing a high and spinning pitch to within 7 feet.
Charlie putts first and delivers, the ball finding the center of the cup. From a potential bogey to a birdie, the Woods duo stays within two of current leader Team Singh (with a closing birdie to post 13-under 59).
Team Woods 11-under thru 13
Tiger with the recovery. Charlie with the putt.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Team Woods continues to make birdies @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/EdAssM1IZX
Hole 12 (par 3, 191/158 yards)
Tiger plays first with a mid-iron that sails long and right, the ball coming to rest in a strip of rough between the fringe and a water hazard.
Charlie pulls 7-iron and grimaces immediately upon impact before hopping on his right leg to brace the pain. The ball splashes in the water hazard to the right of the green, meaning a short-game test will be required for Team Woods to escape with par.
On the chip shot from well below the putting surface, Tiger judges a high flop beautifully, the ball landing on the front of the green and releasing to within 2 feet. Charlie takes his time on the par try and has no trouble. A good save for Team Woods, which stands two off the pace of current leader Team Singh (12-under thru 17).
The par ends Team Woods' streak of eight consecutive birdies or better, three off its record pace, 11 straight birdies (Nos. 6-17) in the final round of last year's PNC Championship.
Team Woods 10-under thru 12
A touch of class.@TigerWoods played this perfectly @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/n3qPGAA7Ia— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Hole 11 (par 4, 410/375 yards)
Tiger pulls driver and maintains the good vibes, launching a pure strike down the left-center of the fairway.
Charlie plays first on a wedge approach from 100 yards, producing a controlled strike that lands within 10 feet, just short and right of the hole. Tiger follows with a wedge that tracks toward the flag but pulls up some 20 feet short.
Team Woods sticks to its strategy of Charlie putting first, allowing the elder Woods to study the break and gain intelligence accordingly. Charlie takes care of business on the front end, as the ball holds perfect pace and drops in the right-center of the cup. Another birdie for the Woods duo.
Team Woods 10-under thru 11
Hole 10 (par 4, 387/355 yards)
From just 62 yards, dead center of the fairway, Charlie plays first with a flip wedge. He chunks it and knows it immediately; the ball fails to reach the green, settling in the front fringe.
Good thing he has an 82-time TOUR winner as his partner, though, as Tiger confidently strikes a controlled wedge that lands within 3 feet of the hole and stays right there. A fairway fist bump is exchanged between father and son.
Charlie takes his time on the short birdie try before draining it, center-cut. Routine birdie for Team Woods, which is now 8-under across its last seven holes, making a significant move up the leaderboard in the process.
Team Woods 9-under thru 10
Somebody’s closer 😅 @JustinThomas34 hits it tight. @TigerWoods hits it closer. pic.twitter.com/aAF3B5ckv9— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Hole 9 (par 4, 453/389 yards)
After splitting the fairway on his tee ball, Charlie plays first from just 117 yards out. (Tiger didn't even hit a drive on this hole.) Charlie produces a one-handed follow through, as the ball lands in the fringe and settles on the front-right portion of the green, some 30 feet from the hole. Tiger plays next and is displeased with the ball flight, as it misses in a strip of fairway left of the green, a similar distance from the hole as Charlie's.
The duo selects Charlie's birdie try from the front of the green, and Charlie plays first. He gives it plenty of pace but the ball misses right of the cup, scurrying 6 feet past the hole. Tiger has been heating up on the greens as the day has progressed, and this hole is no exception, as his well-judged birdie try catches the right side of the cup and drops. Birdie for Team Woods and a front-nine 28, the lowest opening nine by any team Saturday -- matched shortly thereafter by Team Thomas.
An enthused Tiger pumps his fist twice and slaps his leg, and Charlie tosses his dad the birdie ball before the duo exchanges a fist bump. Team Woods is now just three strokes off the leading pace of Team Leonard (11-under thru 13).
Team Woods 8-under thru 9
Another birdie, another fist pump.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Tiger Woods is on fire @PNCChampionship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rAVlKhCKI9
Hole 8 (par 3, 200/170 yards)
Tiger plays first with a 6-iron, hoisting it high in the air and seeing it hang out right, pin-high, leaving some 20 feet from the right fringe. Charlie plays next with a smooth strike that tracks toward the flag and settles safely on the green, 15 feet below the hole.
Charlie putts first and misses just on the left side, buckling his knees as the ball rolls past the hole. Tiger doesn't miss a beat; the ball starts left and turns right toward the center of the cup. It drops in the middle for another Team Woods birdie, as Charlie raises his fist with approval.
The team is now 6-under across its last five holes, after a comparatively "slow" 1-under start through 3.
Team Woods 7-under thru 8
Never a doubt.@TigerWoods walks it in again @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/Ligbl9xg1z— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Hole 7 (par 4, 363/329 yards)
This short par 4 yielded a mid-range birdie try for Team Woods, heating up after a birdie-eagle-birdie stretch on holes 4-6.
Charlie surveyed the scene on a 15-foot birdie attempt, playing slightly up the hill, and delivered a confident stroke. "Good putt, Charlie," exclaimed his dad, with the ball still 6 feet out. The ball tracked toward the cup and dropped on the left side. Charlie raised his putter, as did Tiger, who provided a head pat of appreciation to commemorate the moment.
"Welcome to the Father-Son, Charlie," quips playing partner Justin Thomas as they head to the eighth tee.
Team Woods 6-under thru 7
There’s the putter raise from Charlie.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Team Woods is feeling it @PNCChampionship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TUEsjVG3nh
Hole 6 (par 4, 422/380 yards)
Playing their approach from light rough, just 69 yards from the hole, Charlie plays a high, soft wedge that lands within inches of the cup and releases some 20 feet past. Tiger plays next, electing to position his ball in the pine straw for improved spin control to a front hole location; sure enough, the ball lands 10 feet past and sucks back to leave a short-range birdie try.
Charlie plays first on the 8-foot birdie attempt, and it tracks toward the hole but burns the edge. Tiger, forever a student of the game, delivers on the teach with a beautifully judged left-to-right slider, as the ball drops in the right side of the cup. Birdie for Team Woods to keep pace with the field.
Team Woods 5-under thru 6
Walking them in early.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Another birdie for Team Woods @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/83jLqFw5bD
Hole 5 (par 5, 558/528 yards)
Tiger plays first with a soft cut driver that starts up the left side and fades back into the center of the fairway.
Charlie pulls driver and backs off upon starting his initial downswing. "We've seen that move before," quips the broadcast team. "It's in the genes," remarks Peter Jacobsen.
Charlie recalibrates but immediately drops the club upon impact and loses his balance, nearly falling to the ground.
Playing from dad's drive, Charlie selects fairway wood off the deck, 229 yards out. He plays a high fade that reaches the front of the green, leaving 40 feet for eagle. Tiger also plays a fade and stares it down, the ball landing on the green hole-high and funneling into the fairway just right of the green, some 30 feet away. It makes for an intriguing decision regarding which ball to select.
Team Woods opts for Tiger's shot, leaving a short chip shot for eagle, playing from slightly below the hole. Charlie stubs his chip, the ball barely reaching the putting surface, provoking a remark of dismay.
His dad makes quick amends, though. Tiger judges the chip to perfection as the ball lands just on the putting surface, checks and releases into the hole. Eagle for Team Woods, as Tiger and Charlie each pump their fist. Tiger raises his putter to a roaring crowd, and the duo shares a smiling fist bump.
Team Woods 4-under thru 5
Early fist pump for Team Woods 💪 @TigerWoods chips in for eagle @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/bZIjcRHFOd— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
180 MPH ball speed. 306 yards carry. @TigerWoods can still move it 👀 pic.twitter.com/AfCZ0l5Tnt— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Hole 4 (par 3, 182/147 yards)
Tiger plays first and selects a 7-iron. He stares it down; the ball hangs just right to leave some 25 feet for birdie up the hill. Charlie plays next with a three-quarter motion on a short iron; the ball settles in the fringe short-left, some 40 feet from the hole. Tiger's shot will be the play.
Charlie's birdie try is on line but settles a few inches short, right in the jaws. Tiger plays next with a teach from his son, and he takes advantage, the ball tracking with perfect pace and dropping in the center of the cup. Charlie raises his putter in appreciation.
Team Woods 2-under thru 4
Tiger from distance 👀— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Team Woods continues to roll @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/ilKbCrjKPk
Hole 3 (par 5, 529/510 yards)
Charlie hits his drive and immediately grabs behind his left ankle upon impact. The younger Woods reportedly injured his ankle while hitting balls earlier this week.
Playing off Charlie's drive short-right, Tiger calls "Fore left" upon hitting his second shot. Meanwhile, playing partner Mike Thomas hits driver off the deck for his second.
Team Woods faces a 55-yard third shot from pine straw left of the green. Charlie plays first and hits a punch wedge that sails some 30 feet over the green. Tiger plays it safe with a controlled punch that settles safely on the green, 20 feet short of the hole.
Charlie's birdie attempt tails just right; he removes his hat in dismay, placing it over his eyes. Tiger gives his birdie try an aggressive rap but hits it through the break, as the ball misses on the left side and rolls some 5 feet past. Charlie has no trouble, though, cleaning up the par.
Team Woods 1-under thru 3
Hole 2 (par 4, 410/380 yards)
Tiger and Charlie each split the fairway, leaving a short-iron approach into the green. Charlie stuffs his approach inside 8 feet; drawing cheers and a fist-bump from his dad.
Charlie proceeds to drain the 4-footer for birdie, matching Justin Thomas' 15-foot birdie from moments before.
Justin Leonard and his son Luke have raced to a 7-under start through 7 holes, meaning birdies in bunches will be essential in order to stay around the lead.
Team Woods 1-under thru 2
Fast start for Team Woods.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Charlie Woods with a dart on No. 2 @PNCChampionship 🎯 pic.twitter.com/CtDF1B7Ujz
Hole 1 (par 4, 395/380 yards)
Tiger and Charlie take the tee, wearing matching pink-and-red shirts and black trousers. They're paired alongside close family friends Justin and Mike Thomas, who won the 2020 PNC Championship and proceeded to show up at the Woods household on Christmas Day wearing the event's champion belt buckles. This time around, Tiger and Charlie aim to add these accessories to their holiday attire.
Team Woods selects Charlie's drive from the right side of the fairway. Tiger plays a wedge approach to the right fringe, while Charlie's approach settles left of the right-tucked flag.
Both players miss the 18-foot birdie try up the hill, and the team settles for an opening par.
Team Woods even thru 1
Embracing the grind 💪 pic.twitter.com/JUrbXPlVzW— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
