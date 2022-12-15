  • PGA TOUR announces GOLF+ as its exclusive virtual reality golf game

    New PGA TOUR experiences within the GOLF+ VR game to be unveiled in 2023

  • GOLF+ will have rights to use PGA TOUR marks, rights to advertise within TOUR media and TOUR partner platforms, plus content and video rights allowing GOLF+ to create unique, in-game experiences.