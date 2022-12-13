TMRW Sports to bring venue to Palm Beach through partnership with Palm Beach State College

December 13, 2022 – (Palm Beach, Fla.) TMRW Sports, which is focused on building progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment, has announced its future venue site through a new partnership with Palm Beach State College that will deliver a comprehensive program of educational and professional growth opportunities for the college and Palm Beach community. TMRW Sports first project, TGL is a new high-tech golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR that will begin primetime play in 2024 from the purpose-built venue on the Palm

Beach Gardens campus of Palm Beach State College. Mike McCarley, Founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, and Ava L. Parker, J.D., President, Palm Beach State College officially announced the partnership today.

“The state of Florida, and Palm Beach specifically, emerged as the prime choice as the inaugural home of TGL. Our partnership with Palm Beach State College, which has served the community for nearly 90 years, will not just build upon our commitment to providing more access and opportunities through our tech-focused approach, but also by partnering on education, professional development and vocational opportunities,” said McCarley. “TMRW Sports plans to tap into the diverse talent pool at Palm Beach State College and will also serve as a resource for students interested in careers in sports, technology, and entertainment.”

“This is a proud moment in Palm Beach State College’s history that promises to advance our institution’s recognition as a leader in providing pathways to innovative careers that transform the lives of our students,” said Parker. “The TMRW Sports partnership will provide many benefits to the College and provide our students with access to training and employment opportunities in emerging tech fields that will set a strong foundation for their future success.”

Additionally, the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County has fostered a probusiness environment and thriving business community, contributing to the growth opportunities for TMRW Sports’ making Palm Beach Gardens and the state of Florida its home.

“For 20 years, the Business Development Board has focused on an innovation and technologybased strategy to recruit and retain companies to Palm Beach County. We are thrilled that TMRW Sports has selected the Palm Beach State College site, which we believe will be a mutually beneficial relationship. We look forward to facilitating the continued growth of the company in our area,” said Kelly Smallridge, President & CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees recently approved an agreement that will permit TMRW Sports to construct the facility on a 10-acre parcel of currently unused land on the Palm Beach Gardens campus. Construction is expected to break ground early in 2023. The venue will host TGL with future uses in both sports and entertainment.

The partnership includes support for educational and recreational initiatives that will benefit students and enhance the college’s business, marketing, sports management, and technology curricula. As the site venue, Palm Beach State College also will benefit from TMRW Sports:

• Offering paid internships, co-op positions and part-time posts working in various areas across technology, hospitality, and administrative services, for current students and graduates,

• Hosting job fairs and featuring sports, business, and entertainment leaders as guest lecturers,

• Prominently promoting Palm Beach as the home for TGL.

About TGL:

In August, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and McCarley announced the formation of TMRW Sports and TGL, a new tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR. TGL will showcase team competitions fusing advanced tech and live action from a custom-built venue in primetime on Monday nights. Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first four golfers committed to compete and more player announcements are slated for January. The league’s inaugural season will kick off in 2024.

TGL, the golf league of TMRW Sports, will feature:

• Teams: Six teams of three PGA TOUR players in head-to-head, 18-hole match play;

• Tech-Infused Venue: A first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course combined with a tech-infused, short-game complex;

• Tech-Enabled Fan Experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a 2-hour, primetime televised match;

• Season: 15 regular season Monday night matches followed by semifinals and finals series of matches.