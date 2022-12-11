How to watch PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie headline the field at the 2022 PNC Championship in Orlando. The event will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club from Dec. 17-18.

John Daly and his son, John Daly II, are looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the PNC Championship since Larry Nelson won in 2007 and ‘08.

RELATED: Full field | Tee times | PNC Championship

The PNC Championship provides the unique chance to see 20 professionals team up with a member of their family and play the game they truly love together. Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)



Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) PNC Championship Pro-Am

Saturday: 1 p.m.-2 p.m. ET (Peacock), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Peacock), 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (NBC)

