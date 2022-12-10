Five takeaways from The Match

1. The Match wasn’t close but the trash talk and antics kept things entertaining. So did the players’ explanations about how they executed a variety of shots, such as Thomas talking about how he tried to “draw” a bunker shot so his ball would roll more. It’s a tip he took from Tiger.

The best explanation came from Spieth on his match-winning approach shot from the pine straw, which he hit 5 feet from a pin tucked close to water. He holed the putt to give his team the victory.

“I was just trying to get on top of it and play a cut. If you end up hitting pine straw first, it could go anywhere,” Spieth said. “I just almost try to hit it a little thin in a way and thin-cut it.”

Woods used his cart’s reverse buzzer to distract Thomas, revenge for Spieth and Thomas waiting until McIlroy was over a putt to concede it to him. Thomas joked that announcer Charles Barkley was eyeing the full moon “like it’s an Oreo.”

The Thomas-Barkley banter continued as they discussed their rival alma maters. Barkley insisted on calling Thomas’ former school “Alabama University,” leading Thomas to say, “I know you went to Auburn, you may not be the brightest, but you know it’s the University of Alabama.” Then Thomas said the next iteration of The Match would be “Chuck versus a plate of cheese fries.”

When Spieth was shocked to watch his tee shot fly the green on the par-3 eighth, Thomas’ fellow competitors jokingly yelled, “Michael!” to mock Spieth’s interactions with his caddie, Michael Greller, when a shot goes astray.

And when the talk turned to calves, nothing was off limits. “I’ve got a great calf,” Woods said, a reference to his one healthy leg. (Don’t worry if you didn’t get it at first. Even Spieth admitted, “I didn’t get that at first.”)

And on that same hole, as Tiger eyed a 15-footer to win the hole, Spieth said he wanted to see Woods re-enact that famous scene from the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla, when he pointed at the hole and ran toward it after making a putt in his playoff with Bob May.

Thomas, who attended that event as a 7-year-old and said it inspired him to play pro golf, retorted with, "It would take him a little longer to get to the hole this time."