Five takeaways from The Match
Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth def. Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2, under the lights at Pelican GC
December 10, 2022
By Sean Martin , PGATOUR.COM
- The seventh iteration of Capital One's The Match was contested at Pelican GC outside Tampa. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The seventh edition of Capital One’s The Match featured its strongest field of golfers yet and was played entirely under the lights for the first time. Those features made it one of the most memorable of these made-for-TV matches.
Tiger Woods and reigning FedExCup champ Rory McIlroy took on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in a best-ball competition Saturday from southwest Florida. Spieth and Thomas continued their success as a team, winning 3 and 2. They never trailed, but the camaraderie entertained throughout.
Here are five takeaways from The Match:
JT & Jordan are winners of The Match
1. The Match wasn’t close but the trash talk and antics kept things entertaining. So did the players’ explanations about how they executed a variety of shots, such as Thomas talking about how he tried to “draw” a bunker shot so his ball would roll more. It’s a tip he took from Tiger.
The best explanation came from Spieth on his match-winning approach shot from the pine straw, which he hit 5 feet from a pin tucked close to water. He holed the putt to give his team the victory.
“I was just trying to get on top of it and play a cut. If you end up hitting pine straw first, it could go anywhere,” Spieth said. “I just almost try to hit it a little thin in a way and thin-cut it.”
Woods used his cart’s reverse buzzer to distract Thomas, revenge for Spieth and Thomas waiting until McIlroy was over a putt to concede it to him. Thomas joked that announcer Charles Barkley was eyeing the full moon “like it’s an Oreo.”
The Thomas-Barkley banter continued as they discussed their rival alma maters. Barkley insisted on calling Thomas’ former school “Alabama University,” leading Thomas to say, “I know you went to Auburn, you may not be the brightest, but you know it’s the University of Alabama.” Then Thomas said the next iteration of The Match would be “Chuck versus a plate of cheese fries.”
When Spieth was shocked to watch his tee shot fly the green on the par-3 eighth, Thomas’ fellow competitors jokingly yelled, “Michael!” to mock Spieth’s interactions with his caddie, Michael Greller, when a shot goes astray.
And when the talk turned to calves, nothing was off limits. “I’ve got a great calf,” Woods said, a reference to his one healthy leg. (Don’t worry if you didn’t get it at first. Even Spieth admitted, “I didn’t get that at first.”)
And on that same hole, as Tiger eyed a 15-footer to win the hole, Spieth said he wanted to see Woods re-enact that famous scene from the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla, when he pointed at the hole and ran toward it after making a putt in his playoff with Bob May.
Thomas, who attended that event as a 7-year-old and said it inspired him to play pro golf, retorted with, "It would take him a little longer to get to the hole this time."
The JT-Chuck rivalry has been a highlight
2. No caddies? No problem for Spieth and Thomas, who made early birdie putts on Pelican’s slick putting surfaces to take a 2-up lead after three holes.
Thomas began by holing a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 2 after hitting a “chunk flier” approach shot. Spieth followed with a 15-footer with plenty of break to make the team’s third consecutive birdie.
"Bones and Mikey are so proud of us at home right now,” Thomas said as they walked off the third hole.
McIlroy and Woods didn’t win a hole until the par-5 seventh, but Thomas answered by making a 12-footer on the next hole to go 3 up with four holes remaining. Spieth closed things out with his birdie from the pine straw on the 10th hole, denying Thomas, the day’s MVP, from doing the honors. Thomas had a shorter birdie putt after hitting a hooking wedge that spun within a couple feet of the hole. But Spieth had to give his partner the due respect.
“You carried me all day and I got to hit the putt first,” Spieth said as they walked off the final green.
3. This was Woods’ first competitive appearance since The Open in July. He withdrew from last week’s Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis but said he had been playing well at home.
“I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want,” Woods said last week. “I just can’t walk.”
Well, it turns out that Woods hadn’t hit any of those shots in the weeks leading up to the event. Woods said Saturday in a pre-round interview that he hadn’t hit a ball in 2 ½ weeks. “This will be interesting,” he added. He later expressed hope that McIlroy would make eight birdies to carry the team to victory.
His expectations obviously weren’t very high. Woods birdied the opening hole, a drivable par-4, but he looked rusty on the early holes. He was hitting high fades with his driver that left him behind his competitors. He chunked his approach on the second hole and dumped his tee shot on the short, par-3 third into a greenside bunker.
Things did pick up after the fifth hole and Woods seemed to find a bit of form, which was surely encouraging for his son, Charlie, as they prepare to play next week’s PNC Championship.
Rory and Tiger get a hole back and sprinkle in a little trash talk
4. Woods famously won at Firestone in the dark and McIlroy won a major, the 2014 PGA Championship, after sunset. But they only had to play one hole without sunlight. All 12 holes of The Match were lit only by floodlights, as the competition didn’t start until 7 p.m. Eastern.
Judging distances and reading greens presented a unique challenge, as did hitting shots when the ball lay in the long shadows of the lights. Players also were without caddies, relying on each other to determine the correct line to the hole.
“It’s going to be hard for me to trust Tiger’s old eyes,” McIlroy joked. The evening dew also made chipping more difficult, as balls skidded along the putting surfaces and it was harder for players to get traction on the wet grass.
5. The one-club challenge on the fourth hole produced the anticipated chaos, with Thomas winning the hole by making par with only a 5-wood. Woods played a stinger down an alternate fairway, then hit a hook shot with so much curve that its tracer line screamed across the television screen. A golf cart had to be moved so McIlroy could attempt his third shot.
“Look, if you play this course enough, you understand that cart hangs there,” Thomas quipped about McIlroy’s wayward approach. “Tiger’s done that his whole career, hitting it into galleries and ending up fine.”
Then Thomas got up-and-down with his fairway wood while Spieth held TV cables aloft so they wouldn’t impede his partner’s shot.
After all that, Thomas’ par was enough for the team to go 3 up after 4 holes.
Highlights
Justin Thomas’ crafty up-and-down with 5-wood wins hole at The Match
Here's a hole-by-hole breakdown of how The Match unfolded on a sparkling Saturday evening under the Florida moonlight ...
Hole 10 (par 4, 427 yards)
Spieth played first with a fade that missed the fairway right. Thomas was not deterred as he remarked, “I’m still going to hit this as hard as I possibly can,” and delivered with a moonshot down the center of the fairway.
McIlroy followed suit with a slight fade that painted the fairway – “that’s just beautiful to watch,” said Barkley – and Woods split the center of the fairway as well.
Spieth doesn’t mind facing a less-than-ideal position, and his approach called for a cut shot around a tree, from a patch of pine straw. He delivered with an aggressive line that hugged a greenside pond, the ball never leaving the flag and settling just 6 feet from the hole. “Just trying to thin-cut it over there,” Spieth said, and he did just that.
Needing a miracle, Woods was disenchanted with his approach that settled 25 feet right of the hole. Perhaps freed up from Spieth’s divine effort, Thomas followed with a wedge that landed on the back of the green and spun to within 5 feet.
McIlroy hoisted a wedge high in the air that stopped on a dime, just 5 feet from the cup, but he knew his team now required two short misses in order to keep The Match alive. McIlroy made his birdie upon arriving at the green, doing his part.
Spieth putted first with a right-to-left 6-footer to win The Match; he produced a smooth stroke, and the putt dropped, left-center.
Spieth/Thomas defeated McIlroy/Woods in The Match, 3 and 2.
Spieth/Thomas wins The Match, 3 and 2
Hole 9 (par 3, 223 yards)
Spieth played first with a long iron and immediately asked for it to go; the ball landed safely in the center of the green, some 40 feet from the cup. Thomas played next with a draw that moved too much and caught a left greenside bunker.
McIlroy played next with a tight draw, immediately admired by his peers, that landed just 18 feet short. “Pretty stock 5-iron?” Thomas asked, and McIlroy confirmed.
The best was saved for last, as Woods played a controlled fade that landed hole-high, just 15 feet right of the flag. Advantage to the McIlroy/Woods duo, needing to pull out all the stops for a late rally.
Thomas played a “draw bunker shot” that settled some 12 feet short, and Spieth’s lengthy birdie putt had perfect speed but missed just a couple feet left. This gave McIlroy/Woods two chances to win the hole. McIlroy played first but missed just left, setting the stage for the 82-time TOUR winner to cut into the deficit.
Woods’ right-to-left breaker looked good the entire way but cut across the hole at the end, missing on the left side, The hole was tied with pars, bringing a dormie situation with three holes to play in west Florida.
Spieth/Thomas 3 up thru 9
Hole 8 (par 3, 157 yards)
With $2.5 million to Hurricane Ian relief at stake for a hole-in-one, Woods was asked to name his most memorable ace and didn’t hesitate in naming his ace on the par-3 16th at the 1997 WM Phoenix Open.
McIlroy played first with a high draw that sailed into the back fringe, 25 feet away. Woods played a slight draw and immediately asked for it to sit, and it did, leaving 15 feet for birdie from just behind the hole.
Spieth played a slight draw and overcooked it, the ball flying to the back fringe, 35 feet past the hole. His partner didn’t make the same mistake, as Thomas flushed a short iron that never left the flag and settled some 12 feet from the cup.
Spieth played first with putter from the back fringe, the ball tracking toward the cup but stopping just inches shy. McIlroy putted next from a similar line, but the ball started off right and didn’t come back enough.
Woods’ birdie try moved from left to right, but he pulled it off the face and the putt missed left. “That’s on me,” he quickly exclaimed. Thomas then took the stage with 12 feet to win the hole; it caught the left side and dropped. Birdie to take a 3-up lead with just four holes to play in The Match.
Spieth/Thomas 3 up thru 8
Highlights
Justin Thomas' birdie putt to re-take 3-Up lead at The Match
Hole 7 (par 5, 615 yards)
Spieth played first with a driver down the right side of the fairway, before his partner Thomas provided déjà vu with a shot that settled within 10 yards of his partner’s.
McIlroy’s tee shot with driver hooked into the left tree line, before Woods’ driver safely found the right center of the fairway.
McIlroy played boldly on his second shot through a row of trees, and he executed, the ball finding the center of the fairway to leave a wedge approach. “Oh my goodness,” Barkley exclaimed.
Woods’ second shot with a fairway metal found a clump of pine straw short-left of the green, before Spieth pulled a similar club and produced clean contact, the shot settling 60 or so yards short-left of the green. Thomas played a high, soft cut with a fairway metal that settled safely within wedge distance.
McIlroy played first in the de facto wedge-off, his third shot leaving a 20-foot birdie try. Woods played a punch shot from the pine straw, the ball racing some 20 yards over the green. Spieth thinned his third shot, in his own words, the ball joining Woods’ in a collection area behind the green. Thomas produced sound distance control, however, leaving a 12-foot birdie try from just left of the cup.
Spieth’s birdie chip held up 25 feet short of the flag, while Woods perhaps learned something, playing his shot from a similar angle to 10 feet past the cup. But the hole would be determined by the birdie tries of McIlroy and Thomas.
McIlroy’s birdie effort was true all the way, the ball never leaving the center of the cup. Suddenly needing his 12-footer just to tie the hole, Thomas’ left-to-right bender tailed off to the right.
It marked the first hole won for Woods/McIlroy, giving the duo a fighting chance into the final five holes of The Match.
Spieth/Thomas 2 up thru 7
Highlights
Rory McIlroy's birdie putt narrows deficit at The Match
Expert mind games by the 🐐. Put it in reverse Terry!
Hole 6 (par 4, 526 yards)
Spieth’s driver never left the center of the fairway, and Thomas didn’t miss a beat in following suit. McIlroy unleashed a high draw to the left side of the fairway, before Woods split the fairway with a tight fade.
Woods played first on approach and struck it pure, the ball settling on the left fringe just 15 feet from the hole. Thomas one-upped his longtime friend and mentor, the ball catching a ridge just past the pin and funneling back to 5 feet. McIlroy played a high draw that sailed over the green – “very average” – and Spieth’s leaked right but caught the green, some 30 feet for birdie.
McIlroy assessed various options for his pitch before lobbing one that skipped in the dew to 8 feet. Spieth had good pace on his birdie try but it hung out a foot left. Woods pulled putter for his birdie effort, and the left-to-right bender flirted with the cup before lipping out on the left side. McIlroy was then conceded his par putt while preparing to deliver his backstroke.
The scene was set for Thomas’ birdie try, an opportunity to deliver a crunching blow at this juncture in The Match. He tugged it just a hair, the ball missing on the left side. Team Woods/McIlroy escaped with a tie.
Spieth/Thomas 3 up thru 6
Hole 5 (par 3, 160 yards)
Spieth played first and immediately asked his short iron to cut; the ball settled in light rough some 30 feet left of the hole. “I shanked my 4-iron the last hole, so I thought, ‘Let’s get ahead of this one,’” he remarked.
Thomas played a slight draw that stared down the flag, landing just past the hole to leave a 15-foot birdie try. McIlroy did slightly better, the ball settling some 12 feet from the hole, before Woods played a draw to 20 feet left of the flag.
Neither Spieth, Woods nor Thomas could convert their birdie tries, leaving McIlroy’s 12-footer to put a dent in his team’s daunting deficit. The putt started off the right side and turned left but just not enough; the ball caught the right edge and lipped out. The hole was tied with pars all around.
Spieth/Thomas 3 up thru 5
The moon remained a source of intrigue throughout the hole.
“Chuck’s looking at the moon like it’s an Oreo,” Thomas assessed Barkley’s interest in the evening landscape.
Hole 4 (par 4, 447 yards)
This hole presented a one-club challenge; Spieth selected 4-iron, Thomas took 5-wood, McIlroy chose 3-iron and Woods sneakily refused to reveal his club choice. “Are you just using 4-iron and not telling anybody?” Thomas asked with a laugh.
Spieth played first and missed the fairway to the right. “Can my partner change to a 3-wood?” Thomas inquired, before puring his 5-wood down the middle. McIlroy played a high draw that safely found the left-center of the fairway, before Woods provided a twist with a low stinger to an adjacent fairway.
Upon arriving at his ball, Woods found a tree in his line and was forced to reassess his game plan. He concluded that he could not reach the green, opting to play a hard draw that found fairway some 60 yards short of the green.
Spieth’s second shot settled in the right fairway, a similar distance from the hole as Woods.
“I need to hit a high cut over these trees out of a divot with a 3-iron,” McIlroy explained his scenario, before slightly chunking his approach (fairly so), the ball catching the tree line. Spieth flushed his 5-wood, the ball sailing over the green and coming into contact with a golf cart.
“Look, if you play this course enough, you understand that cart hangs there,” Thomas quipped. “Tiger’s done that his whole career, hitting it into galleries and ending up fine.”
From 60 or so yards, Spieth played a bump-and-run that ran out 20 feet past the hole. McIlroy found himself to have a clean angle for his third, from the pine straw, but his chip got caught up in the fringe to leave 30 feet for par. Woods played a low runner for his third and immediately asked for it to sit, the ball trickling over the green to leave 40 feet for par. From behind the green, Thomas played a putt-type shot with his 5-wood and judged it perfectly, the ball releasing to 6 feet. Spieth even held the gallery rope while Thomas craftily executed his play.
Woods’ fourth shot settled 8 feet short and right, as the group discussed the majestic vibe of the radiant moon. McIlroy played his fourth to within a couple feet. Spieth’s fourth shot hung up 4 feet short in the evening dew, before Woods’ fifth shot held a perfect line but stopped a foot short.
Facing a 6-foot left-to-right curler for par to win the hole, Thomas produced a smooth stroke, the ball catching the left side of the cup and falling in. A “toe flier,” as he called it.
Spieth/Thomas 3 up thru 4
Friends helping friends
@JustinThomas34 makes an impressive two-putt with a 5-wood with an assist from @JordanSpieth
Hole 3 (par 3, 200 yards)
Spieth immediately exclaimed “Be right!” upon impact and it was, his tee shot finishing hole-high just 15 feet left. Thomas took a similar line, the ball settling some 25 feet from the hole, a touch long and left.
McIlroy played to the center of the green, leaving 25 feet for birdie. Woods followed with an aggressive line, but the ball landed short in a greenside bunker.
Woods’ bunker shot settled 10 feet away, and McIlroy’s birdie look tailed off to the right – “at least you didn’t get too much of a read from that,” he quipped, as Thomas provided a "Meeow"-type cat noise. This left Thomas/Spieth with two opportunities to win the hole.
Thomas’ putt missed just to the right and ran 4 feet past – “put a mark,” instructed Woods. Spieth immediately asked his left-to-right curler to “stay up! Stay up!” and it did, dead center for a winning birdie.
Spieth/Thomas 2 up thru 3
Highlights
Jordan Spieth's tight tee shot and birdie to take 2-up lead at The Match
Hole 2 (par 4, 455 yards)
Woods played a high fade off the tee that caught the right side of the fairway, but his approach yielded a one-handed finish, his ball settling in the fairway some 40 yards short of the green. “Play hard, partner,” he quipped to McIlroy.
Spieth found the fairway off the tee but was disenchanted with his second shot immediately – “Gosh, that’s bad” – the ball catching a right greenside bunker.
McIlroy was the first to find the green on approach, his ball holding the back of the green, leaving 30 feet for birdie.
From the left fairway, Thomas hit a self-described “chunk flier” that settled 20 feet left of the flag. “Not everybody has that shot, or wants it,” he laughed.
After Woods’ pitched shot landed 20 feet short and McIlroy’s birdie putt slid by, Thomas had a birdie try to win the hole. The left-to-right breaker was pure, the ball sliding into the left center of the cup.
Spieth/Thomas 1 up thru 2
Through just two holes, it was clear that night golf poses unique challenges.
“The pin’s the thing we can see the best,” Spieth said of night golf. “So fire at the flagstick. The dew on this grass is going to make a big difference … that first hop is just going to skid more.”
Highlights
Justin Thomas curls in lengthy birdie putt for lead at The Match
The deep putt and the shrug from JT
"I'm gonna admit it. He finally did it."
13-year-old Charlie Woods is already outdriving his dad
Hole 1 (par 4, 310 yards)
McIlroy played first on the short par 4 and pulled driver, only to see it fade off to the right, requiring the evening’s first “Fore!” at an early juncture. It proved no problem, though, landing in short rough to the right of the green.
Woods played next, his first competitive golf shot since The Open at St. Andrews in July, with a fade that landed in the fairway just short and right of the green.
Spieth’s driver was straight as an arrow but he seemingly didn’t catch it cleanly – “Wow, I hit it way off the toe!” – but the ball landed just short of the green. Thomas followed with a driver on a similar line, the ball settling a few yards past his partner’s.
Thomas chipped to tap-in range, his birdie conceded for the team. Woods chipped to 5 feet and drained the birdie to tie the hole.
The Match tied thru 1
Woods also fielded some questions from Charles Barkley on the ride up to the green. He expressed gratitude for the ability to use a cart – “It’s still attached; it’s all good,” he said of his foot – while also explaining how his son Charlie recently outdrove him for the first time.
“I hate to say it, but I have to admit it. He finally did it, a few weeks ago,” Woods said. “I spun one, he tomahawked one and got me.”
Highlights
Tiger Woods ties hole No. 1 with up-and-down birdie at The Match
Highlights
Justin Thomas' tight chip leads to birdie concession at The Match
Who's got the best logo & color-way combo?
6:14 p.m. ET: Opening tee shots for The Match are scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. An hour of pre-round entertainment began with an interview with the four contestants, however.
One of the early revelations from the roundtable discussion came from Woods, who admitted that he hasn’t hit a ball for more than two weeks.
“I haven’t hit a golf ball in 2 ½ weeks, so this will be interesting,” Woods said.
He withdrew from last week’s Hero World Challenge because of plantar fasciitis but also said he had been playing well at home and that walking was the biggest hurdle to competition. Woods was undoubtedly busy with hosting duties in the Bahamas, but last year he was still able to sneak in range sessions at the Hero to prepare for his comeback at the PNC. Not this year.
Woods said last week that he can "hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want. I just can't walk."
He said the ability to ride in a cart tonight and at next week’s PNC Championship made playing these tournaments possible after last week’s WD. But he admitted Saturday that it's been more than two weeks since he hit any of those shots.
Woods later said, "Hopefully my partner makes eight birdies and this is easy and done with."
Carts are lit up and ready
