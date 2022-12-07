  • NEWS

    Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau among first golfers to commit to playing the 64th edition of The American Express

    The quartet ranks among the world’s top 12 golfers and they join 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Sungjae Im and Idyllwild, Calif. native Brendan Steele in the 2023 The American Express

  • The 64th edition of The American Express will be played in La Quinta, Calif. from Jan. 19-22, 2023. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)The 64th edition of The American Express will be played in La Quinta, Calif. from Jan. 19-22, 2023. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)