Five memorable quotes from Tiger Woods at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods didn’t compete at the Hero World Challenge, but the tournament host made his presence felt throughout the week.

The 82-time TOUR winner conducted a State of the Union-type press conference early-week at Albany in the Bahamas, gave putting lessons to pro-am participants, walked his dogs via cart, spectated alongside son Charlie and more.

Woods is scheduled to compete at The Match this Saturday, partnering Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, and at next week’s PNC Championship alongside Charlie.

Here’s a rundown of five memorable Woods quotes from the week at the Hero World Challenge.