-
-
NEWS
Five memorable quotes from Tiger Woods at Hero World Challenge
-
December 04, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- December 04, 2022
- Tournament host Tiger Woods didn't compete at this year's Hero World Challenge, but he stayed active throughout the week. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Tiger Woods didn’t compete at the Hero World Challenge, but the tournament host made his presence felt throughout the week.
The 82-time TOUR winner conducted a State of the Union-type press conference early-week at Albany in the Bahamas, gave putting lessons to pro-am participants, walked his dogs via cart, spectated alongside son Charlie and more.
Woods is scheduled to compete at The Match this Saturday, partnering Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, and at next week’s PNC Championship alongside Charlie.
Here’s a rundown of five memorable Woods quotes from the week at the Hero World Challenge.
A 1-on-1 lesson with @TigerWoods in the Bahamas 🐅— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2022
How was your Wednesday morning? pic.twitter.com/GB5o7AILPS
“I can hit whatever shot you want. I just can’t walk.”
Tiger Woods had the intent of competing in the Hero World Challenge, of which he is a five-time champion, but a bout with plantar fasciitis prevented his appearance. The condition, one of the most common causes of heel pain, is an inflammation of a thick band of tissue (plantar fascia) that connects the heel bone to the toes.
Woods said that his form has been sound in casual rounds at home, noting “a couple 63s and 64s,” and that he can walk nine holes but the prospect of 72 holes was likely too much at this point. He remains confident in his ability to compete in a cart the next two weeks at The Match and PNC Championship, respectively.
“You don’t want to go down the surgical route. I chose to stretch and relax.”
Just 5% of those with plantar fasciitis opt for surgery, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, as a number of surgical risks include infection and nerve injury. Consequently, Woods has opted for the more common recovery route, allowing the inflammation to decrease via staying off his feet as much as possible.Tiger and Charlie Woods enjoyed the Hero World Challenge action as fans. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
“To get not only just one, but I’d like to get a big one too.”
Woods was posed the question by Paul Azinger on Saturday’s broadcast of the Hero World Challenge: How motivating is the prospect of earning an 83rd PGA TOUR title to break a tie with Sam Snead as winningest player in TOUR history?
Woods was direct. It is motivating to be sure, and he doesn’t intend on limiting his ambitions to a standard TOUR event. He’s intent on pursuing another major title.
Woods built his 2022 schedule around competing at The 150th Open at St. Andrews. Not only did he achieve this goal, but he also competed at the Masters and PGA Championship, advancing to the weekend in each. He missed the cut at The Open but remains steadfast in his belief that he can go toe-to-toe with “the kids” and return to contention in TOUR starts, including majors, moving forward.
The competitive edge NEVER goes away.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2022
Just ask @TigerWoods. pic.twitter.com/Uz8SiltGIC
“I told Charlie, ‘Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s.’”
The comparisons between Tiger and Charlie Woods are inevitable. As documented in a PGA TOUR compilation video by social content manager Scott Kunath, their mannerisms are uncanny. But Tiger isn’t necessarily encouraging Charlie to copy his swing move-for-move. In fact, he suggests taking notes from the action of world No. 1 Rory McIlroy.
Woods notes that McIlroy is rarely off-balance on his swing, a trait that Woods finds more difficult to maintain as he works through various injuries.
“Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? Not ever,” Woods said on the Hero World Challenge broadcast. “That’s one of the things my dad instilled in me, is that you should be able to balance and hold your finish until the ball rolls and stops. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”
Who’s copying who? 💭 pic.twitter.com/WIvN2F3pgB— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 4, 2022
“It's getting to a point where I can't get in his head and then no one else can get in there, either. That's what my dad believed in.”
Woods always felt autonomy with his own swing, and he wants Charlie to feel the same way. When it comes to the mental side, though, the elder Woods isn’t afraid to make his mark.
Woods fondly remembers the mental tricks his dad would utilize to bolster his mental toughness, and he recalls certain tricks that TOUR veterans would try on younger players to keep them on their toes – “certain things with clubs and shoes and timing and trying to get into your head; the early walk.”
He intends for his son to be ready for whatever might come his way. As a dad does.
Copy cat. 🐅— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 22, 2020
Surreal. pic.twitter.com/V5dBGdLQdQ
-
-