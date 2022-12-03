How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 of the Hero World Challenge takes place Saturday from Albany in The Bahamas. The 20-player field is stacked with stars such as Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.

Tiger Woods is the tournament host but will not compete as he works on rehabbing from injury .

Viktor Hovland leads by one heading into the weekend.

Leaderboard

Tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC)

MUST READS

Viktor Hovland leads by one, Scottie Scheffler making push for No. 1 at Hero



Woods won’t seek surgery for plantar fasciitis, choosing ‘stretch and relax’ approach

Tiger Woods’ new normal a balancing act of rehab, rest

Top stats of the fall