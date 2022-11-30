  • Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas embrace innovation as newest TGL members

    Duo will join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy in tech-infused golf league to begin in 2024

  • Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas will take part in the new arena golf project headed by TMRW Sports. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas will take part in the new arena golf project headed by TMRW Sports. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)