Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas embrace innovation as newest TGL members

“It’s something so out-of-the-box,” said Rahm at this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. “No other sport has done this, and not many sports can have a virtual simulated league like we’re going to have. To have the accessibility and availability to be able to do it, it’s incredible.

“It’s a true opportunity to grow the game and maybe reach an audience that wasn’t interested in golf as well.”

Rahm notes the famed par-3 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open as golf’s closest equivalent to a traditional sporting arena. TGL will allow fans to interact with competitors in an arena setting, giving golf the texture of an indoor sport like basketball or box lacrosse.