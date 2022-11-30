-
How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 30, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge takes place Thursday from Albany in the Bahamas. The 20-player field is stacked with stars such as Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.
Tiger Woods is the tournament host but will not compete as he works on rehabbing from injury.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC)
