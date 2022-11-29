PGA TOUR superstars Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm commit to compete in TGL

November 29, 2022 – (Nassau, Bahamas and Orlando, Fla.): PGA TOUR stars Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as golfers committed to play in the TGL, a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR that will begin play in 2024. The announcement was made by TMRW Sports co-founders Woods, McIlroy and founder and CEO Mike McCarley.

“Justin and Jon are tremendous additions to join Tiger and Rory as the next PGA TOUR players announced as part of TGL. Both are major champions who have spent time as the number one player in the world and have represented their home countries in golf’s biggest team match-play events,” said McCarley. “They are well-respected among their peers as among the best players in the world and for the way they conduct themselves as professionals. World-class golfers, like Justin and Jon, are the cornerstones of TGL as we blend elements of the traditional game with a new, short-form format designed specifically for modern media consumption.”

JUSTIN THOMAS: Thomas is a two-time major champion having won the PGA Championship in both 2017 and 2021. Owner of 15 PGA TOUR wins, Thomas spent five weeks atop the World Golf Rankings and was the 2016-17 PGA TOUR Player-of-the-Year, 2017 FedExCup Champion, and The Players 2021 Champion. A stalwart of U.S. Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teams, his team golf success dates back to winning the 2013 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship with the University of Alabama in 2013.

“Team golf events have always been highlights throughout my career, as the us vs them mentality fuels my competitive spirit,” said Thomas. “I am proud to be a foundational player of TGL and while I am eager to test my skills once the league launches, I am eager to be a voice alongside Tiger, Rory and Jon, in helping to shape the league, and help expand the audience for the sport I love.”

JON RAHM: Rahm became the first Spanish golfer to win the U.S. Open with his triumph at Torrey Pines in 2021. Starting in July 2020, Rahm spent 43 weeks atop the World Golf Rankings, and has a total of 17 worldwide wins, including seven on the PGA TOUR. In addition, Rahm has played on two Ryder Cup teams (2018, 2021) and was the No. 1 golfer in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for a record 60 weeks.

“As soon as I learned about TGL, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it,” said Rahm. “As an avid user of the latest tech in golf with launch monitors, simulators and virtual greens and my personal passion for gaming, I immediately recognized the potential for TGL to introduce golf to a broader global audience — especially younger fans. I’m proud to announce my commitment to compete and help shape the future of golf for the next generation.”

About TGL:

In August, following nearly two years of development, Woods, McIlroy, and McCarley announced the formation of TMRW Sports and TGL. TGL will showcase team competitions from a custom-built venue fusing advanced tech and live action in primetime on Monday nights. Woods and McIlroy are the first two golfers committed to compete, now joined by Thomas and Rahm, and the league’s inaugural season will kick off in 2024.

TGL, the golf league of TMRW Sports, will feature:

• Teams: Six teams of three PGA TOUR players in head-to-head, 18-hole match play;

• Tech-Infused Venue: A first-of-its-kind venue for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course combined with a tech-infused, short-game complex;

• Tech-Enabled Fan Experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a 2-hour, primetime televised match;

• Season: 15 regular season Monday night matches followed by semifinals and finals.