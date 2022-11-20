The RSM Classic payouts and points: Adam Svensson earns $1.458 million and 500 FedExCup points

If you wanted a fireworks show to punctuate the finale of the final fall portion of the wraparound era, you got it.

Adam Svensson broke through for his first PGA TOUR victory at The RSM Classic on Sunday. He posted 19-under 263 at Sea Island Resort in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, good for a two-stroke victory over a threesome of runners-up.

Svensson started the final round in the final threesome but one shot off the co-lead of Ben Martin and Patrick Rodgers, the latter of whom was among the throng chasing a coronation on the PGA TOUR. Svensson’s third-round 62 positioned him as first in and last out of the three who concluded 54 holes in 13-under 199.

And it mattered.

With the entire field in front of and beside him, Svensson methodically golfed his ball around the Seaside Course. He closed in bogey-free, 6-under 64 and earned 500 FedExCup points and $1.458 million. The shorter-hitting ball-striker fits the profile among champions on the pair of 7,000 courses that host the tournament.

Svensson concludes the wraparound era as the seventh first-time winner of The RSM Classic since 2014. He’s also the first first-time winner of the 2022-23 season and just the second winner of this fall longer than +4000 as BetMGM set its opening odds to win. Much longer, in fact, at +15000. (Mackenzie Hughes was +11000 at the Sanderson Farms Championship where he prevailed in the only playoff of the fall.)

Rodgers (+4000) drifted to finish T10. Martin (+35000) slipped all the way to T21.

The trio at T2 consisted of Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala and Callum Tarren. When Tony Finau withdrew early in the week, Harman rose to the top of the board among the favorites to win at +2000. Even though he’s a non-winner at this level, Theegala wasn’t far behind at +4000. Tarren was +12500. Each banks 208.333 FedExCup points and $612,900.

Non-member Cole Hammer received a sponsor exemption to compete at Sea Island. He opened at +35000 at BetMGM and finished in a five-way T5 worth $277,830 and the equivalent of 93 FedExCup points. He’s also earned an exemption at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Jan. 12-15 via the top 10.