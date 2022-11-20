-
The RSM Classic payouts and points: Adam Svensson earns $1.458 million and 500 FedExCup points
November 20, 2022
By Rob Bolton , GolfBet for PGATOUR.COM
Adam Svensson’s interview after winning The RSM Classic
If you wanted a fireworks show to punctuate the finale of the final fall portion of the wraparound era, you got it.
Adam Svensson broke through for his first PGA TOUR victory at The RSM Classic on Sunday. He posted 19-under 263 at Sea Island Resort in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, good for a two-stroke victory over a threesome of runners-up.
Svensson started the final round in the final threesome but one shot off the co-lead of Ben Martin and Patrick Rodgers, the latter of whom was among the throng chasing a coronation on the PGA TOUR. Svensson’s third-round 62 positioned him as first in and last out of the three who concluded 54 holes in 13-under 199.
And it mattered.
With the entire field in front of and beside him, Svensson methodically golfed his ball around the Seaside Course. He closed in bogey-free, 6-under 64 and earned 500 FedExCup points and $1.458 million. The shorter-hitting ball-striker fits the profile among champions on the pair of 7,000 courses that host the tournament.
Svensson concludes the wraparound era as the seventh first-time winner of The RSM Classic since 2014. He’s also the first first-time winner of the 2022-23 season and just the second winner of this fall longer than +4000 as BetMGM set its opening odds to win. Much longer, in fact, at +15000. (Mackenzie Hughes was +11000 at the Sanderson Farms Championship where he prevailed in the only playoff of the fall.)
Rodgers (+4000) drifted to finish T10. Martin (+35000) slipped all the way to T21.
The trio at T2 consisted of Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala and Callum Tarren. When Tony Finau withdrew early in the week, Harman rose to the top of the board among the favorites to win at +2000. Even though he’s a non-winner at this level, Theegala wasn’t far behind at +4000. Tarren was +12500. Each banks 208.333 FedExCup points and $612,900.
Non-member Cole Hammer received a sponsor exemption to compete at Sea Island. He opened at +35000 at BetMGM and finished in a five-way T5 worth $277,830 and the equivalent of 93 FedExCup points. He’s also earned an exemption at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Jan. 12-15 via the top 10.
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL FEDEXCUP OFFICIAL PAYOUT 1 Adam Svensson 263/ -19 500.000 $1,458,000.00 T2 Brian Harman 265/ -17 208.333 $612,900.00 T2 Callum Tarren 265/ -17 208.333 $612,900.00 T2 Sahith Theegala 265/ -17 208.333 $612,900.00 T5 Joel Dahmen 267/ -15 93.000 $277,830.00 T5 Cole Hammer 267/ -15 n/a (non-member) $277,830.00 T5 Seamus Power 267/ -15 93.000 $277,830.00 T5 Alex Smalley 267/ -15 93.000 $277,830.00 T5 Chris Stroud 267/ -15 93.000 $277,830.00 T10 Erik Barnes 268/ -14 65.400 $188,325.00 T10 Wyndham Clark 268/ -14 65.400 $188,325.00 T10 David Lingmerth 268/ -14 65.400 $188,325.00 T10 Patrick Rodgers 268/ -14 65.400 $188,325.00 T10 Robby Shelton 268/ -14 65.400 $188,325.00 T15 Will Gordon 269/ -13 50.000 $127,575.00 T15 Taylor Montgomery 269/ -13 50.000 $127,575.00 T15 Seung-Yul Noh 269/ -13 50.000 $127,575.00 T15 Taylor Pendrith 269/ -13 50.000 $127,575.00 T15 Greyson Sigg 269/ -13 50.000 $127,575.00 T15 J.J. Spaun 269/ -13 50.000 $127,575.00 T21 Harry Higgs 270/ -12 36.625 $76,646.25 T21 Beau Hossler 270/ -12 36.625 $76,646.25 T21 Russell Knox 270/ -12 36.625 $76,646.25 T21 Danny Lee 270/ -12 36.625 $76,646.25 T21 Ben Martin 270/ -12 36.625 $76,646.25 T21 J.T. Poston 270/ -12 36.625 $76,646.25 T21 Andrew Putnam 270/ -12 36.625 $76,646.25 T21 Ben Taylor 270/ -12 36.625 $76,646.25 T29 Zac Blair 271/ -11 25.750 $51,907.50 T29 Harris English 271/ -11 25.750 $51,907.50 T29 Ben Griffin 271/ -11 25.750 $51,907.50 T29 Paul Haley II 271/ -11 25.750 $51,907.50 T29 Kevin Kisner 271/ -11 25.750 $51,907.50 T29 Justin Rose 271/ -11 25.750 $51,907.50 T35 Chris Gotterup 272/ -10 n/a (non-member) $41,208.75 T35 Michael Kim 272/ -10 19.500 $41,208.75 T35 Patton Kizzire 272/ -10 19.500 $41,208.75 T35 Kevin Streelman 272/ -10 19.500 $41,208.75 T39 Aaron Baddeley 273/ -9 14.500 $32,805.00 T39 Hayden Buckley 273/ -9 14.500 $32,805.00 T39 Eric Cole 273/ -9 14.500 $32,805.00 T39 Keith Mitchell 273/ -9 14.500 $32,805.00 T39 Henrik Norlander 273/ -9 14.500 $32,805.00 T39 Carl Yuan 273/ -9 14.500 $32,805.00 45 Akshay Bhatia 274/ -8 n/a (non-member) $27,135.00 T46 Ryan Armour 275/ -7 8.750 $21,748.50 T46 Brice Garnett 275/ -7 8.750 $21,748.50 T46 Jim Herman 275/ -7 8.750 $21,748.50 T46 Stephan Jaeger 275/ -7 8.750 $21,748.50 T46 Denny McCarthy 275/ -7 8.750 $21,748.50 T46 Davis Riley 275/ -7 8.750 $21,748.50 T46 Kevin Roy 275/ -7 8.750 $21,748.50 T46 Dylan Wu 275/ -7 8.750 $21,748.50 T54 Jacob Bridgeman 276/ -6 n/a (non-member) $18,630.00 T54 Dean Burmester 276/ -6 5.538 $18,630.00 T54 Trevor Cone 276/ -6 5.538 $18,630.00 T54 Brent Grant 276/ -6 5.538 $18,630.00 T54 Scott Stallings 276/ -6 5.538 $18,630.00 T54 Martin Trainer 276/ -6 5.538 $18,630.00 T54 Brandon Wu 276/ -6 5.538 $18,630.00 T54 Kevin Yu 276/ -6 5.538 $18,630.00 T62 Tyson Alexander 277/ -5 4.500 $17,820.00 T62 Matthias Schwab 277/ -5 4.500 $17,820.00 T64 Joseph Bramlett 278/ -4 4.100 $17,496.00 T64 Doc Redman 278/ -4 4.100 $17,496.00 66 Justin Suh 279/ -3 3.800 $17,253.00 T67 Zecheng Dou 281/ -1 3.500 $17,010.00 T67 Andrew Landry 281/ -1 3.500 $17,010.00 69 MJ Daffue 283/ 1 3.200 $16,767.00
